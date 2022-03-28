By: Devvy

March 28, 2022

Back on October 15, 2021, I wrote a column with the title above. I was trying to urge constitutional attorneys to run for judges as we badly, desperately need constitutionally grounded attorneys with the courage to stand for either your state or the U.S. Constitution.

By design and big money from dirty traitor, George Soros, dozens and dozens of district attorneys have gotten elected (along with the stealing of our elections using all the latest high-tech tools) who care nothing for the law, only their political agendas.

George Soros has bankrolled DA’s in cities with HIGHEST crime rates, Dec. 3, 2021

This is very important as it relates to sitting judges – and by that,I mean dirty partisan DA’s in front of just as partisan judges.

God bless those Americans who’ve become fed up with dirty, rotten elected officials across this country and are giving up their time and in many cases making financial sacrifices to get rid of the vermin:

Recall Campaign Announced Against Soros-Backed LA County District Attorney George Gascón, March 1, 2021 – Crime victims and law enforcement officials seeking to oust ‘reformer’ Gascón

“Crime victims and law enforcement officials announced Saturday they are launching a recall campaign against Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón, whose 2020 campaign was funded by billionaire oligarch George Soros, with more than $2.5 million. Gascón ran for District Attorney on a promise of turning the court system upside down, and eliminating cash bail.”

Effort To Recall Los Angeles DA George Gascón Is Officially Underway, May 23, 2021 – ILING ON: Area cities of Azusa, Santa Fe Springs pass votes of ‘no confidence’ in Gascón. “At the end of January, Legal Insurrection reported that ultra-progressive Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón’s “reforms” were putting the region’s criminal justice system in “free fall.” For example, Gascón forced his prosecutors to read statements in court impugning the state’s “three strikes” law and ending specific penalties.

“The situation was so bad that the Association of Deputy District Attorneys for Los Angeles County argue in a lawsuit that deputy district attorneys cannot follow the directives without violating the state penal code. A judge subsequently blocked Gascón’s efforts to impose his reform directives.”

Of course, Gascón[D] blamed the recall on FOX News and Trump supporters. Really? It’s nice to know LA has become Trump country. But, uh, oh: Recall of Soros DA Gascon Wins Support of Hollywood Liberals, Feb. 6, 2022 – “The spin that Gascón has used effectively before, that it’s all Trump supporters, is not going to work this time,” says Irene Medavoy, who with her husband helped raise hundreds of thousands of dollars for the Obamas and other prominent Democrats. A major studio executive told Los Angeles, “People can be liberal in ideology but they don’t want crime in their city.” How odd since I didn’t see the same outrage over the burning, killing and destruction of cities with Democrat mayors like Portland, Seattle, Denver and other cities by their beloved Black Lies Movement and Fascist ANTIFA.

But then again, you can make good money if you participate in riots: Denver BLM Protesters Awarded $14 Million in Damages By Federal Jury Over Injuries During Violent Riots, March 27, 2022

Round 2: Second Recall Petition Against LA DA George Gascon Begins, Dec. 7, 2021. If successful, the recall will be on the ballot by November 2022. One can only hope voters out there oust his corrupt backside but again everything depends on “who counts the votes”.

The same thing happened in the effort to recall another dirty political “royalty” POS, California Gov. Gavin Newsom – all the COVID restrictions made it damn near impossible to collect the required number of signatures. COVID has been a very valuable tool for the shadow government in so many ways.

And, once again- this is the Newsom recall effort: Very Concerning Evidence of Vote Fraud in California Recall Election, Sept. 14, 2021. I can tell you as someone who paid very close to that recall effort, Newsom ruined the lives of tens of millions of Californians over COVID and his Marxist agenda. Californians from all walks of life wanted him gone. To believe Newsom beat the recall is to believe our governor, Greg Abbott, took 68% of the primary vote earlier this month. Bull.

If you think I’m just blowing smoke, my brother’s lived here in Big Spring, TX where I live since August 2019. He got the recall ballot to vote to oust Newsom – not to mention the full ballot for the Nov. 3, 2020 elections. California solicited vote fraud by sending my brother the 2020 ballot and then the recall ballot. My brother no longer lives in California but they keep sending him ballots to vote in that state.

I sent all of this to our Lt Gov. Dan Patrick and Attorney General Ken Paxton (both who just allegedly won their primaries a few weeks ago) and they’ve done nothing. Hey, no problem for someone in Texas to vote in California elections and a recall election. Both Patrick and Paxton allegedly won their primaries earlier this month, each by a land slide. Bull. We already have too many instances of shenanigans for the primary earlier this month.

(Our Attorney General Ken Paxton was indicted by a grand jury in 2015 for securities fraud and other felonies – 7 years ago. Even a couple of his most experienced lawyers quit last year rather than continue working for Paxton. Wonder why the grand jury wasted the time out of their lives to hand down an indictment that appears to mean nothing?)

Way back in 2003 when I lived in California, we were determined to recall then governor, Democrat Gray Davis. Thousands of volunteers like me collected signatures at events like the California State Fair (no fun in 100-degree temperatures) and any other place we could and we won. Gray Davis was only the second governor in U.S. history to be recalled. Unfortunately, the GOP decision makers shoved a blithering idiot down our throats as Davis’ replacement: Arnold Schwarzenegger. Davis wasn’t the first.

“The first was Lynn Frazier in 1921. He was in the middle of his third term as North Dakota’s governor when he was successfully recalled and removed from office, according to the State Historical Society of North Dakota. Rutgers University’s Eagleton Center on the American Governor said Frazier was recalled “following a dispute about state-owned industries.” Frazier would go on to represent North Dakota in the United States Senate from 1923 to 1941.” (Frazier was a Republican.)

How amazing. The people of North Dakota recall a crooked governor only to put him in the U.S. Senate! Back in 2014, the mayor of Washington District of Criminals Marion Barry [D] was mayor. In January 1990, he was videotaped during an FBI drug sting operation. Barry was filmed smoking crack cocaine; the FBI arrested the city’s most famous doper. Old Barry was then convicted and sent to prison for six months in a federal cage, released and then reelected as mayor, again! That guy was a real piece of human junk but the voters didn’t seem to care. Ever been to DC? Some parts no same person would walk even during the day; drugs and crime through the roof.

Alcee Hastings [D] was a judge in Florida in 1979. His “Honor” was scooped up in an FBI sting operation and charged with soliciting a bribe. The judge got his day in court, a criminal trial and was acquitted, but was then impeached for bribery and perjury by the U.S. House and then convicted by the U.S. Senate.

But his conviction by the U.S. Senate didn’t bar his “Honor” from holding office again and, act surprised:He was elected to the U.S. House in Florida’s 23rd Congressional District. Yep, another ex-con gets elected to Congress.

BREAKING: GOP Rep. Fortenberry Resigns From Congress After Being Convicted of Lying to FBI About Foreign Campaign Contribution, March 26, 2022

Not all recalls are successful but one of the California state reps we tried to recall (can’t remember his name as this was like 25+ years ago) was short enough votes, but his political career was ruined and he was gone That in itself was worth all the time and effort.

The rot and corruption in this country both morally and politically is like never ending lava flowing from a giant volcano. We have millions of completely uninformed voters who vote only by race, one issue or vote for every “freebee” a candidate promises for their vote. And no matter how corrupt (think Hildebeast Clinton, Hussein Obama, Cheater China Joe) or how big the lies are they tell, ignorant, stupid Americans vote for them anyway.

Richard Blumenthal [another member of the Democrat/Communist Party USA, Connecticut] is one of the biggest liars in Congress next to Adam Schiff and Chuckie Schumer. When he ran for the senate, he bragged about his perilous tours in Viet Nam (sounds like another POS, John Kerry). FACT: Blumenthal received FIVE deferments and never served in Viet Nam. The commies blamed his lies on the Republicans! Act surprised: Blumenthal was allegedly elected by voters who condone lying to the U.S. Senate where he remains today as another toady destroying this country.

Military service – “Blumenthal received at least five draft deferments during the Vietnam War before enlisting.[10] He served in United States Marine Corps Reserve units in Washington, D.C. and Connecticut from 1970 to 1976.[11][12] He attained the rank of sergeant and received an honorable discharge at the end of his enlistment.[13]”

They all start at the local level and work their way up the political ladder. Or, they (many are attorneys and quite wealthy) join either part’s county and organization. I belong to the Howard County GOP Club. We aren’t just dealing with local issues. The GOP has chapters (clubs) in every county in this country and both parties have their county conventions then off to their state convention.

Ours was March 26, 2022. I signed up to be a delegate at the State Convention in Houston beginning June 16th. Yes, on my limited budget as a widow it’s going to hurt but it’s critically important, WE GET CONSTITUTIONALISTS to replace the “old” corrupt GOP party.

None of the Framers of the Constitution or the early states or after Congress was created stayed in office 10, 20 or 30 years. It’s dangerous because the party’s power becomes far more important than upholding their oath of office and the majority become corrupt like the Biden and Clinton gang just to name two.

It’s fine to call yourself a conservative but we need Americans (and wonderfully we’re seeing more stand up to school boards and county commissioners) who believe in the original constitution and are willing to defend it. Honest Americans with integrity, decency and a hunger for freedom. As our daily lives continue to be destroyed by the power brokers in both parties, Americans are getting angrier and filled with rage.

As the COVID plandemic scheme started really falling apart with all the lies being exposed about masks, the nonsense called social distancing and teacher’s unions calling the shots, boy, oh boy, have we seen some very angry parents -most of them women taking on the school boards. Don’t fool around with my children with your lies because we aren’t going to take it anymore.

America was birthed as an independent nation of self-sufficient, self-reliant individuals. Sadly, tragically, tens and tens of millions of Americans now DEMAND Congress take care of them. “Our job is to take care of the American people”. No. Your job if a U.S. House member is to vote ONLY for bills limiting the size of government under Art. 1, Sec. 8 of the U.S. Constitution and the safety & security of the states. Prior to the law that doesn’t exist (the Seventeenth Amendment to the U.S. Constitution was two states short of ratification; it’s fraud), U.S. Senators were chosen by their state legislatures and under the Constitution limited to what they could and could not do – and please at some time read this: What Does the Senate Do?

Both parties are responsible for the massive $30 TRILLION plus dollars in debt because the U.S. Constitution means nothing to them. We need to tell them in no uncertain terms this is no longer acceptable. With the exception of a handful, the U.S. Congress and your state legislatures are stealing every penny they can from your labor to fund all the special interest groups who loaded them up with campaign cash, foreign dictators and billions of borrowed dollars for the IMF, BIS and World Bank.

If we’re going to clean house, WE have to get out the disinfectant and as I said earlier, it all starts locally. AND, becoming part of the solution and that is (1) Educating our fellow Americans who want the truth and how they can become the solution. In my last book I covered THE biggest cancers killing this country and the constitutional solutions. If people don’t get the facts and how it affects their lives, we cannot unite our nation to fight back.

(2) GOP (and you don’t have to belong to the party, you can be an independent – tens of millions of whom voted for President-Elect Trump) county conventions are being held all over the country. YOU need to sign up as a delegate for your state convention (some require a vote for a person if there’s too many who sign up as each county is limited by, I believe, number of registered voters). A lot of what goes on has a direct impact on the November elections. Here’s where YOUR voice can be heard.

Yes, we’re all tired. We’re exhausted. Our domestic enemies are wearing us down and only we can stop it. I’ve written about our state legislatures over and over and over and the power of nullification but it’s up to us to make it happen. I still have a couple of game plans in upcoming columns but time is our enemy. One lady at our county convention wanted to sign up as a delegate but she’s a caregiver for a 97-year old lady and can’t leave for 3-4 days. I do understand but even if you have to give up a couple days of vacation time to get to the state convention as a delegate, we’re talking about the very real collapse of this republic if drastic change doesn’t come soon.

I used to have fun but I’ve been at this 31 years nearly 7 days a week. There’s no vacations or fun time. Yeah, that’s me taking a survival course in GA, long, long ago; training with a Black Knight Compound bow. That’s me in the middle with the 20# plus salmon I caught out of Balls Ferry Resort (yes, real name on the Sacramento River) and another shot of me fishing (you know, sitting while waiting for the bite); besides reading, my favorite thing to do. Water Skiier, snow skiing. All the fun while all the time evil individuals in this world AND in our Congress were working towards their goal to destroy our free, independent, sovereign nation.

But, at age 40 when I started researching this “new world order”, the unconstitutional, privately owned “Federal” Reserve and the carefully planned destruction of our republic (not a democracy), I gave up my career and paycheck. Truly I was horrified and scared at the same time. How could this be happening right under our noses? Well, we would go to the polls every two years, elect people from county commissioners to president and go back to the pursuit of life, liberty and happiness.

We put our trust in people who lied every time they opened their mouth. Say one thing and do just the opposite after being sworn in. Many claim to be Christians who went to church on Sunday and went back to screwing us on Monday.

I discussed everything with my late husband who kinda thought at the time, nah, can’t be true. Of course, down the line, he came to realize the Machiavellian, diabolical plans these cabals of elites had in store for We the People was very real and underway.

So, I urge you to become part of the solution. If you don’t know who heads up your county GOP chapter/club, call your county clerk. He/she can give you the information you need. Call and find out if there’s a county convention coming up and if at all possible, sign up to become a state delegate; I hope to meet many of you there. We can take back the power of the People but it takes numbers. One person can’t do it alone but one person can energize a thousand.

If funds are a problem, talk with the GOP leadership, friends and family and see if people can chip in a few bucks to cover your costs. There is strength in numbers and America needs you. Good times won’t be much good if your children and grand children are forced to live under a single world government and make no mistake: The evil doers with their “Great Reset” are just about to the finish line.

My column, May 11, 2013: Hon. Marjorie S. Holt of Maryland, In the House of Representatives, January 19, 1976, Congressional Record, page 240

“Mrs. Holt. Mr. Speaker, many of us recently received a letter from the World Affairs Council of Philadelphia, inviting Members of Congress to participate in a ceremonial signing of “A Declaration of Interdependence” on January 30 in Congress Hall, adjacent to Independence Hall in Philadelphia. A number of Members of Congress have been invited to sign this document, lending their prestige to its theme, but I want the record to show my strong opposition to this declaration.

“It calls for surrender of our national sovereignty to international organizations. It declares that our economy should be regulated by international authorities. It proposes that we enter a “new world order” that would redistribute the wealth created by the American people. Mr. Speaker, this is an obscenity that defiles our Declaration of Independence, signed 200 years ago in Philadelphia. We fought a great Revolution for independence and individual liberty, but now it proposed that we participate in a world socialist order.

“Are we a proud and free people, or are we a carcass to be picked by the jackals of the world, who want to destroy us? When one cuts through the high-flown rhetoric of this “Declaration of Interdependence,” one finds key phrases that tell the story. For example, it states:

“The economy of all nations is a seamless web, and that no one nation can any longer effectively maintain its processes of production and monetary systems without recognizing the necessity for collaborative regulation by international authorities.”

“How do you like the idea of “international authorities” controlling our production and monetary system, Mr. Speaker? How could any American dedicated to our national independence and freedom tolerate such an idea? The declaration goes on to urge a strengthening of the United Nations and a broadening of the jurisdiction of the World Court, “that these may preside over a reign of law that will not only end wars but end as well the mindless violence which terrorizes our society even in times of peace. Examine this closely. It suggests that world government will somehow cure the problems of crime and terrorism, not just the problem of war. Quite obviously, the sponsors of this declaration have lost all contact with reality.

“Mr. Speaker, we have lately witnessed the United Nations organization in full cry against America and her allies of the Free World. We have watched the UN become an instrument of the Soviet Union and its shabby following of despots, large and small. America should never subject her fate to decisions by such an assembly, unless we long for national suicide. Instead, we have independence and freedom.”

“NY Times, April 15, 1994: “1944. Bretton Woods: The IMF and the World Bank. 1945. San Francisco: The United Nations. 1994, Marrakech: The World Trade Organization. History knows where it’s going. The final act of the Uruguay Round….to the WTO, the third pillar of the New World Order, along with the UN and the IMF.” *End*

In 1947, the New World’s Super Secret Constitution already written was actually covered by the media. Is this what you want for your life, your children and grandchildren or do you want them to live free from government totalitarianism? COVID should be a huge wake-up call as to just how brutal and uncaring elected and unelected egomaniac bureau-rats can destroy your life.

Attend those bi-monthly or monthly GOP chapters/clubs and help kill the cancers in your county. All politics are local. Be vigilant because we know Democrats are having their fools infiltrate local GOP chapters/clubs to see what’s going on. DO NOT UNDER ESTIMATE THE DEMOCRAT/COMMUNIST PARTY USA. Illegitimate president Hussein Obama was part of the highly successful, corrupt, Marxist operation ACORN nick-named “community organizing”. They are a well-oiled machine in this country funded with dirty money from filthy traitors like George Soros. President-Elect Trump used to say in his campaign ads is the only thing standing between them and us is him. Well, now it’s just us.

Help educate your friends, neighbors and people you work with. Americans are scared right now. Diesel gas here in town is $5.05 a gallon; gas through the roof – here in the Permian (oil) Basin with oil for the next 200 years. We are still faced with the stealing of our elections through sophisticated technology but there’s also a solution there for another column.

Some of the most active people I know are in their early 80’s doing what they can. I will be 73 in June with not many years left. But, when I take my last breath I will know I did everything I could to help save a country birthed with the blessings of Almighty God. Please, don’t let all the blood that was spilled be for nothing.

Note: For a thorough, comprehensive education on the Fed, the income tax, education, Medicare, SS, the critical, fraudulent ratification of the Seventeenth Amendment and more, be sure to order my book by calling 800-955-0116 or click the link, “Taking Politics Out of Solutions“. 400 pages of facts and solutions. [Order two books and save $10.00. Give one to a friend or relative]

