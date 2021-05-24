By: Devvy

My column last week, TX Gov. Abbott Doesn’t Want to Stop Chemical Castration & Mutilation of Children, covered the obscene efforts by Texas Gov. Gregg Abbott, Speaker of the House Dade Phelan and Rep. Dustin Burrows to kill bills that would protect children in our state from predators looking to make big bucks off mutilating children through surgery and hormone treatments.

The push around this country to convince children, teens and even adults they can change their biological sex and become a happy “transgender” is the work of Lucifer’s henchmen. It is ugly, it’s destructive. If you read my column above, Abbott sold out because of pressure by “woke” corporations, but it goes much deeper.

This is what charlatan “conservatives” do while voters aren’t looking. What phony conservatives count on: Their constituents who pay no attention to what’s going on at their state capitols, don’t care or are not fully informed as to how much filthy lucre they’re taking from special interest groups.

ObamaCare architect: ‘Stupidity’ of voters helped bill pass, Nov. 10, 2014 – “An architect of the federal healthcare law said last year that a “lack of transparency” and the “stupidity of the American voter” helped Congress approve ObamaCare.” (Emphasis mine.)

TEXAS: Abbott, Patrick, House Speaker Received $250K+ From Clinic That Chemically Castrates ‘Transgender’ Kids – Campaign finance records show that the Friends of UT Southwestern Medical Center PAC handed out hundreds of thousands to Texas Republicans, May 21, 2021

“Our team has impacted thousands of youth across the country and is a vital resource for patients, families and communities,” their website reads. “We support youth of all gender expressions and identities, and provide evidence-based, gender-affirming care in a supportive and safe environment,” it continues, claiming that “gender identity is unique for every child and may be different from the sex assigned to them at birth.”

Pure psychobabble. There is no “different” sex assigned to any human at birth. Your DNA is either male or female at birth and no amount of chemicals or mutilating one’s body can ever change that. As for this “identities” nonsense, that’s exactly what it is and worse.

More from the article above: “Texas Governor Greg Abbott, who National File has been told led the charges against the bills designed to protect children, received $85,000 from the transgender clinic PAC since 2015. His Lieutenant Governor, Dan Patrick, received the lion’s share from FOMCPAC however, taking over $120,000 since 2015. Newly-elected House Speaker Dade Phelan was given $50,000 in the 2020 cycle by the clinic’s PAC. Similarly, Rep. Stephanie Klick, who was in a position to block these bills in her role as the Chair of the House Health Committee, received $4,000 from FOMCPAC since 2015.

“According to Tracy Shannon, the Director of the Texas Mass Resistance activist group, Phelan’s decision to declare a recess yesterday effectively kills S.B. 1311’s chances of passing. S.B. 1311 would have stripped liability insurance for doctors who engage in transgender surgeries or chemical castrations for kids.

“National File spoke with former U.S. House candidate Chris Ekstrom, who has repeatedly pushed Texas Republicans to pass legislation protecting children from transgender surgeries and chemical castration. Ekstrom suggested that Patrick allowed S.B. 1311 to pass in the Senate under the presumption it would be killed by Phelan in the House. “I wish I could say I’m surprised that Dan Patrick is taking money from the chemical castration lobby.”

University of Texas Medical Center is huge with campuses all over Texas. Their annual budget is in the double-digit BILLIONS. Their support of this toxic “gender expressions and identities” reminds me of the evil work also done on a college campus, Indiana University, by the dirty, filthy pedophile, Alfred Kinsey, glorified by the morally bankrupt Hollywood machine.

I am surprised about Rep. Stephanie Klick as I thought she was actually one of the good reps in our state legislature. I was wrong. She has sold out the health and well being of Texas’ children for a measly $4 grand.

The primaries are coming sooner than you think. As I wrote in my aforementioned column, Gov. Abbott is a bought and paid for professional politician who has managed to fool Republican voters for years. But, it’s the same old song every primary season. Vote for the same incumbent so come November of the election year, you have two choices: R or D. My late step-father had a bumper sticker on his truck: This November Throw’em All Out! No, it’s the primaries.

Abbott is not going to have it so easy this primary and I will do my part in seeing him defeated. Former state senator, Don Huffines, is running against Abbott in the primary next year. An astute lady on my free email list informed me Huffines, like Abbott, supports a Convention of States; fraught with potential danger, will solve nothing. Then it’s up to people like me to convince Huffines it’s a toxic path and hopefully change his mind.

Let me say something about this Convention of States pushed by so many “conservative” politicians, radio talk show hosts and others. This is the mission statement:

“Convention of States Project; a national effort to call a convention under Article V of the United States Constitution, restricted to proposing amendments that will impose fiscal restraints on the federal government, limit its power and jurisdiction, and impose term limits on its officials and members of Congress.”

You can get a constitutional amendment pushed through (which takes years) “imposing fiscal restraints” on the federal government but that’s only as good as the person sitting in every seat in Congress. Republicans over the past fifty years have crapped on the Constitution just as openly and freely as the Democrats. Never forget these words by Carroll Quigley in his book in 1966 titled Tragedy and Hope: A History of the World in Our Time: (Emphasis mine.)

“The chief problem of American political life for a long time has been how to make the two Congressional parties more national and international. The argument that the two parties should represent opposed ideals and policies, one perhaps, of the Right and the other of the Left, is a foolish idea acceptable only to doctrinaire and academic thinkers.

“Instead the two parties should be almost identical, so that the American people can “throw the rascals out” at any election without leading to any profound or extensive shifts in policy. The policies that are vital and necessary for America are no longer subjects of significant disagreement, but are disputable only in details of procedure, priority, or method …..Then it should be possible to replace it, every four years if necessary, by the other party, which will be none of these things but will still pursue, with new vigor, approximately the same basic policies.”

As for a constitutional amendment for limit terms for Congress critters, the effort to do just that has been in the works since 2017. The majority of Americans have no idea because we in the independent media are the only ones who’ve covered that effort. Shock of the month when I read it years ago, one of the co-sponsors is a dangerous looney-tunes Democrat named Beto O’Rourke, thankfully out of office. The only problem with that Congressional Term Limits Caucus is they push for a Con-Con, Constitutional Convention.

There is another one: U.S. term Limits. Here is the list of critters who support term limits for the vermin in the DC swamp by state.

On the 2018 list, my congressman, Jodey Arrington is listed as a supporter. On the May 2021 list, he is not. I’ll have to call his office and get more information. I believe the vast majority of thinking Americans want term limits for Congress, it’s the liars, thieves and America-haters in Congress who don’t. The majority of them make a career out of being in Congress and too many end up multi-millionaires or their family members.

This push is nothing new, just repackaged. The Destroyers Who Control Congress, the White House & the Media, by yours truly, September 28, 2009

“Marxist Bill Clinton gave many rousing speeches in favor of “interdependence” with other nations and giving up our sovereignty. How about Alvin Toffler, who said, “We need to completely reconsider the structure of the Constitution.” The vile, despicable, Newt Gingrich wrote the forward to Toffler’s book. Newt was his boy and if you want to know the real Newt Gingrich, read this column. He is what’s called the controlled opposition; just like Mitt Romney. Stop throwing money at Gingrich’s organization and buying his books.

“Gingrich never lifted a finger to get us out of the UN, abolish the privately owned Federal Reserve or get rid of the unnecessary income tax. He rode the rails to get the largest destroyer of jobs ever to hit this country passed: NAFTA – cheered on by Rush Limbaugh.

“His cohorts in destroying millions of good jobs and shipping them overseas: Dennis Hastert, Dick Armey, John Boehner, Ron Portman, Tom Daschle, Nancy Pelosi, Christopher Dodd, Ted Kennedy, Joe Lieberman, John Kerry, Joe Biden, Juan McCain, Bob Dole and Mitch McConnell, just to name a few. These “leaders” then shoved the unconstitutional WTO down our throats. We now have 15 MILLION Americans unemployed, but all those fat cats have been well rewarded for their treachery in selling out the American worker.

“In 1947, newspapers wrote about a secret new constitution to replace ours. Americans weren’t paying attention. The war was over; our grandparents and parents were trying to put our country back on track and pursue the American dream. There was no Internet to get the truth to millions at the tap of a key.”

An Article V convention is exactly what the destroyers want.

Going back to the sell-out by Gov. Abbott, Speaker Phelan and Rep. Klick, if you live in Texas, keep flooding their offices with phone calls. Once our legislature goes out of session in a couple of weeks, the bills are dead.

It’s not too late to get H.B. 1399 passed but it will take enormous heat by Texans. The Senate bill, 1311 did get passed last week. Then we’ll see what Abbott does now that he’s taken all that filthy money. Our legislature is GOP controlled. Pay attention, Abbott:

Arkansas lawmakers ban youth transgender treatment and surgeries, overriding governor’s veto, April 6, 2021 – “FORT SMITH, Ark. – The Arkansas Legislature has overridden the governor’s veto on a bill to ban transitional surgeries and hormone supplements for anyone under 18 in the state.

“The House voted 72-25 and the Senate voted 25-8 Tuesday to override the Gov. Asa Hutchinson’s veto of the House Bill 1570, which will take effect later this summer.

“The bill makes Arkansas the first state to ban gender confirming treatments and surgery for transgender youth. It prohibits doctors from providing gender confirming hormone treatment, puberty blockers or surgery to anyone under 18 years old, or from referring them to other providers for the treatment. The bill does not have a provision for youth currently transitioning.

“The override follows Hutchinson saying he fully expected the Arkansas Legislature to act in this way after signing the veto on Monday.”

What a weasel. That gives him an escape for whoever has bought his favors on this issue.

Tennessee governor OKs transgender youth treatment ban, May 19, 2021 – “Under the new law, doctors would be banned from providing gender-confirming hormone treatment to prepubescent minors. Arkansas’ ban applies to anyone under the age of 18 and also specifically bans doctors from providing gender-confirming surgery.”

What these professional, career politicians don’t want the average American to know is where their money comes from, who the corporations are and who runs them. Just run their mouths about conservative values, smaller government and the laundry list of election year BS and then when they get sworn into office, it’s back to business as usual.

In addition to destroying the lives of millions by locking down Texas, Abbott has NOT been effective in putting his foot down and stopping the hordes of illegals coming across Texas’ border by the tens of thousands to steal jobs that belong to Americans and suck our resources dry, not to mention the astronomical number of crimes in our state. Illegal Alien Crime Wave in Texas: 611,234 Crimes, 2,993 Murders. It’s not bad enough we have domestic crime without importing more violent criminals?

Texas Sheriffs and Immigration Patriots are Rallying to Demand Gov. Greg Abbott End the Border Crisis, May 20, 2021

“Due to the inaction of the federal and state governments in enforcing the southern border with Mexico, many counties in Texas are now coordinating their law enforcement efforts to protect their residents,” Smith said.

“Smith will be joined by his colleagues in law enforcement at the rally, including Kinney County Judge Tully Shahan, Kinney County Sheriff Brad Coe and Goliad County Sheriff Roy Boyd. Texas State Rep. Bryan Slaton will attend the event and speak at a panel.”

He who shouts the loudest gets heard. If we do nothing, nothing will get done. Two phone calls won’t get the job done. We need thousands of Texans to flood their phones.

Abbott’s office: (512) 463-2000

Speaker Dade Phelan: (512) 463-1100 – District office: (817) 281-0079

Rep. Stephanie Klick: (512) 463-0599 – District office: (409) 745-2777

Rep. Dustin Burrows

Tell them: Get those bills passed to stop chemical castration and mutilating Texas’ children. I will vote in the primary next year and I’m making sure everyone I know is aware of your betrayal and refusal to protect Texas’ children.

It’s the only language that matters to them (even if your intention is to oust them in the primary). This is the kind of dirty politics that’s been destroying our republic for decades because the American people have allowed it by remaining silent or doing nothing. I know NWVs readers are warriors so please get this out. Networking works. It also helps to call talk radio in your vicinity and share this information. I do even though the host doesn’t like me, I get some facts to the listening audience.

