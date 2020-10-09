By Jake and Dominic MacAulay

Along with the sudden surge of Presidential debates and the new election season comes another issue to captivate the minds of Americans: abortion. President Trump tweeted earlier this week that,“Biden and Democrats just clarified the fact that they are fully in favor of (very) LATE TERM ABORTION, right up until the time of birth, and beyond — which would be execution.” The President continued with “Biden even endorsed the Governor of Virginia, who stated this clearly for all to hear.”

Using the excuse of, it is the mother’s body, mother’s choice, child murder activists have pushed the agenda to the acceptance of this horrendous practice even after the child has been successfully born.

Now, the Declaration of Independence, the Constitution, and the Bill of Rights along with the following amendments all specifically guarantee the rights to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness. Citing phrases like, “all men are created equal,” and “endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights.”

This definitive wording of the law, however, has been passed over by those in governmental positions by creating the argument that the unborn are not yet human until called as such by their caregivers. This argument has brought about a clear, barbaric change in the nature of giving birth and has allowed for the expelling of life in the womb under the assumption that full birth has not yet taken place.

But where does life truly begin? When does the matter inside a woman’s body receive its rights to its life, its liberty, and its pursuit of happiness?

Many pro-life activists have cited boldly that every human on this planet is born with these rights, and, therefore, they cannot be taken away. As morally correct as it may sound, this statement can actually be used as a dangerous argument for the opposition to life in the womb.

You see, life does not begin at birth. A child does not become human when they take their first breath in the open world. This is something that our founders identified from the very beginning. This is why they specifically worded the Declaration of Independence to include the phrase, “all men are created equal.” We are created, not born, equal.

Benjamin Rush a Declaration of Independence signer and medical doctor stated that life’s “first motion is produced by the stimulus of the male seed upon the female ovum … No sooner is the female ovum thus set in motion and the fetus formed than its capacity of life is supported.”

Life begins at conception, not at birth. This is a simple, precise fact. When we begin to move away from this very clear, moral law, that is when our rights are lost. And as we have seen, the rights of the unborn have been cast aside and are now at the mercy of the parents involved. This negligence for the duty of each and every person to protect the innocent has led to, as President Trump worded it, an allowance of child execution.

I leave you with this question: “If the rights of the defenseless children of America are cast aside for the sake of convenience and there is no legal action taken against this, how long will it be before the rights you and I share and enjoy are also cast aside for the sake of another’s convenience?”

