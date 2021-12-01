by Karen Schoen

December 24, 2021

“No one is more hated than he who speaks the truth.” —Plato

In the late 80’s and early 90’s, while I was teaching, I noticed a great change in the goal of education. I usually didn’t care what the curricula or text said, I wanted my students to learn the skills I learned in school which helped me make great choices throughout my life. I was teaching my students skills so they could make the best choice for their life. It was during this time I noticed that instead of teaching knowledge and skills, the teachers manual changed. We were now to focus on feelings and common thought…

As a math teacher asking, “how do you feel about 2+2=4?” did not compute. How does that help you balance a checkbook or work a profit- loss spreadsheet?? So I never asked those questions. We also were to focus on the group not the individual. We were told individual excellence was not as important as the achievement and success of the group. The group got a name and the group achievement got stars on the wall instead of naming individual students and showing their achievement. Students were given group assignments and the fast learners were discouraged from finishing so fast. The others had to catch up. The dumbing down of everyone had begun. This evolution took about the entire 22 years I taught. Until one term when we came back to school and there were no more old texts for me to use. Everything was now to be done the John Dewey, Modern Education way. That year marked the end of my teaching career.

During that time, for continuing education, I attended the John Dewey New School for Social Research, Greenwich Village, NYC. It was there I learned that all subject matter was to be integrated with the same message. Hollywood, the Media were all to carry the same message which would be reinforced in school. The message: The Environment, the destruction of the planet is caused by HUMANS. Humans are evil and destructive. They were right at that time. The pollution and smog was so bad is some cities it was almost impossible to breathe. Environmental groups focused on pollution as the cause for climate change. In the beginning, the EPA did clean much of the air and water but somehow it was never enough. The rules got stricter and the cost to cure became unnecessarily higher. Try buying a simple item like a gas can. In 2000, a gas can was about $3-5.00. Today they are over $10. Why? Because now they have to follow insane EPA regulations on gas and oil as well as gas can design. Eventually as most people with power do, they abused their power and closed industries which was the original intent. No free thinkers allowed. The lucrative logging industry came to a stand still and Americans were forced to buy expensive lumber from Canada and overseas. Instead of logging and following good forestry practice which loggers did, the forests now go up in smoke and the lumber is now ash. Because they do not allow opposition, we have a choice of one, whatever they give us. My first car was a 1968 Camero. I got to pick the exterior color (white) and the interior color (Hunter Green) Not today. Today we can choose one of the packages the manufacturer selected for us. Sadly our children will never have the individual choices we seniors were able to make.

I learned how important messaging is. How you can take a group of people and motivate them into totally ignoring their own will and vote with the group. The one controlling communication has the power. If you can isolate people, make them afraid, they will give up almost anything to make the pain go away. (masks and mandates anyone). We learned Cloward and Piven, the Hegalian Dialectic, Cognitive Dissonance, Projection and the Precautionary Principal. I learned about, the ends justifying the means, Conspicuous Consumption and Planned Obsolescence. It was then that I realized we were teaching a communist method. Students were no longer encouraged to think outside the box. Today they must think inside the box. The pentagon is now purging the military of anyone who doesn’t think as told. No more individual excellence only collective mediocrity. Today unelected people who had this type of feel good education are making the new rules which make no sense because the new Globalists are void of logic and reason.

I began to notice how all of these psychological theories had one thing in common. As a math teacher I always look for the common denominator. They all were fed by EMOTION. What were we teaching in school? EMOTION. The communists locked onto Edwin Bernays, the grandfather of Marketing and Sales: “You’ve Come A Long Way, Baby” – 40 Virginia Slims Cigarette Ads From the Early 1970s introducing women to lung cancer. The thinking was once these kids got out of school, they would be guided by their emotions. As young adults they could be hooked on the fad of the month. Once that happened those in charge using a persuasive argument, trigger words and images can control the masses. You could sell them anything. Sell the sizzle, not the steak. The talking heads on MSM are perfect examples. Do they actually believe their own lies or are they controlled because of money and ego?

The brain is like a filing cabinet. A human can only have ONE thought at a time. The other thoughts are in the locked cabinet. So if all you ever deal with and learn in school is emotion, you will never use logic and reason. Today we are living the results of that type of emotional education. The 1% people running the world for the most part are sociopaths and nihilists. They have NO emotion and could care less about anyone but themselves. They are on a mission for eternal life by merging humans with AI. To them we will become cyborgs programmed to do their bidding. Resistance is futile. Anything else is just a temporary annoyance. With money and power, they control the next level of about 10% of the population. The job of the 10% is to use emotion to spread fear in order to control the sheeple. People who die along the way are just collateral damage in their never ending quest of money and power. Killing off seniors, no big deal. Seniors have become the useless eaters digging into their profit. So they continually tells us that the earth is overpopulated, not enough food – all lies. They know the money pot is finite and they resent you for having any. Which is why every time the middle class gets ahead, a bubble of destruction is orchestrated to put us back in our place by making sure we lose our assets while they get stimulus money to get richer. The money they have really belongs to the middle class. They essentially stole our money through all kinds of government schemes. We have it. They want it. So the communist rulers create recessions. We lose.

Think about the economy today. People can not return to work because the Globalists have arranged that by: over regulation, mandates, lockdowns, government subsidies, importing cheap labor and etc.. Globalists hate America, want to destroy America and have instituted a strategy called Death by 1000 Cuts. By owning Education, Wall Street, Media, Pharma, and Hollywood they owned messaging. This same messaging is now seen in every agency and industry in America. By owning education, they can insure Obedience and Loyalty. The incompetence, corruption, racism and hatred found in every American agency is staggering. What do they want: Diversity, Inclusion, Equity = DIE

Do you now understand why the border is open? The middle class was making too much money under Trump. The middle class was finally catching up. However according to the Globalists, the American middle class was becoming a bad example for the rest of the world. Obama even told a group of Kenya graduates not to think about air conditioning or cars like Americans. No competition allowed under communism. No one except the chosen ones can profit as long as the government gets its cut. Enter China with lots of $$$$. A new partnership was born with China and the corrupt politicians who arranged favorable trade positions for China to the detriment of Americans. By following the America First plan of President Trump, the Globalists began to see their income and power shrink and the Middleclass expand. How dare MAGA fight back. You are the enemy. Therefore, anything goes, you deserve to be punished. Time for a good crisis and they have many: Inflation, Covid, Mass Unemployment, High Gas Prices, Drug, Crimes, Murders, Alcohol, Suicide. Let the Hunger Games Begin.

Globalists are in both parties. Globalists must punish their enemies. Their enemy is anyone who disagrees with them. Americans especially MAGA Americans disagree. Therefore Americans, MAGA are the enemy and deserve to be punished. This punishment of the evil domestic terrorists, MAGA enables Globalists to justify the political prisoners, riots, mandates, open borders, election theft, censorship. A close defeat is not enough, they must be crushed and replaced with MAGA people who love America.

We can’t let them get away with dictating to us. We can not allow their lies to stand. We must tell the truth. Did we forgot we are all equal? We must be the truth warriors. Stop letting others choose your destiny.

Is America worth saving?

“The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men to do nothing.” —Edmund Burke

