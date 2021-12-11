By: Devvy

December 11, 2021

“The planter, the farmer, the mechanic, and the laborer… form the great body of the people of the United States, they are the bone and sinew of the country men who love liberty and desire nothing but equal rights and equal laws.” President Andrew Jackson

“He, therefore, who is now against domestic manufacture, must be for reducing us either to dependence on that foreign nation, or to be clothed in skins, and to live like wild beasts in dens and caverns. I am not one of these; experience has taught me that manufactures are now as necessary to our independence as to our comfort; and if those who quote me as of a different opinion, will keep pace with me in purchasing nothing foreign where an equivalent of domestic fabric can be obtained, without regard to difference of price, it will not be our fault if we do not soon have a supply at home equal to our demand, and wrest that weapon of distress from the hand which has wielded it.” —The Letters of Thomas Jefferson: 1743-1826. To Benjamin Austin Monticello, January 9, 1816

It seems like a life time ago we fought so desperately to stop NAFTA (No American Factories Taking Applications) because we knew what was going to happen to this country. Hardly had time to re-group to then battle to stop GATT/WTO (General Agreement on Tariffs & Trade).

Refresher. A warning at the time ignored by the globalists in Congress who cared NOTHING about our sovereignty as a free nation and protecting American jobs.

The vote on GATT was 76-24. Guess how many members of the entire Congress read GATT? One. Former Senator Hank Brown (R-CO). He’s the only one who read that 28,000- page treaty and declared that in no way would he vote for it. Of course, the $10,000 donation to your favorite charity might have had something to do with him doing his job. He quit after one term.

During the hearings on this monster, French financier, the late Sir James Goldsmith testified in front of Earnest Hollings’ committee. He demonstrated that GATT would gut the American textile market. The following are some quotes from the Washington Times, December 6, 1993; they accurately reflect Sir Goldsmith’s statements during the hearings, which I watched on TV:

“Global free trade will force the poor of the rich countries to subsidize the rich in poor countries. What GATT means is that our national wealth, accumulated over centuries, will be transferred from a developed country like Britain to developing countries like Communist China, now building its first ocean going navy in 500 years.

“China, with its 1.2 billion people, three Indochinese states with 900 million, the former Soviet republics with some 300 million, and many more can supply skilled labor for a fraction of Western costs. Five dollars in Communist China is the equivalent of a $100 wage in Europe.”

“It is quite amazing that GATT is sowing the seeds for global social upheaval and that it is not even the subject of debate in America….If the masses understood the truth about GATT, there would be blood in the streets of many capitals. A healthy national economy has to produce a large part of its own needs. It cannot simply import what it needs and use its labor force to provide services for other countries.

“We have to rethink from top to bottom why we have elevated global free trade to the status of sacred cow, or moral dogma. It is a fatally flawed concept that will impoverish and destabilize the industrialized world while cruelly ravaging the Third World.” End quote. Sir Goldsmith could see into the future, only it’s been far worse than he predicted.

Well, the masses didn’t pay attention and the damage was done. There’s a lot of jaw jacking going on in DC about Communist China being our enemy yet when Republicans held the majority in Congress several times since those destructive trade agreements were ratified, they did NOTHING to get us out. From one of my 2014 columns:

“There were riots in a few locations around the country over the WTO; up to 100,000 people in Seattle. Huge ones in Europe. The late Sir Goldsmith told America what would happen and it did on a massive scale.

“In 2000, the Outlaw Congress had the chance to get us out of GATT/WTO. The effort was killed by John Boehner and Nancy Pelosi. Since the impostor president has been squatting in the White House, John Boehner has given Barry Soetoro aka Obama every damn “free” trade treaty or “agreement” he’s pushed for; sleeping with America’s enemy, Johnny boy. Do have another glass of the red wine you’re so fond of.

“On June 9, 2005, the House voted 338-86 to reject a motion to withdraw congressional approval of the 1994 agreement establishing the WTO and governing body, GATT. George Bush, Jr., following in his father’s steps to destroy our sovereignty and American jobs in favor of a new world order signed another job killing treaty: CAFTA – the Central America Free Trade Agreement.

While the globalists in the Outlaw Congress were working to get CAFTA shoved down our throats, I was driving around the country doing my work. At every hotel and restaurant, I ask clerks, waiters/waitresses: What do you think of the new “free” trade treaty being proposed, CAFTA? Not one American knew what I was talking about . Not a single working American knew anything about it; all I got was blank stares.

“Once NAFTA got going, corporations that used to support American workers took MILLIONS of good paying, steady career jobs – particularly the steel and textile industry – and shipped them to Mexico. Suddenly, THOUSANDS of factories closed. Cities and towns that flourished for more than a century providing jobs for your grandparents generation they stayed in for their entire lives until retirement became little more than ghost towns. I know because I traveled extensively through Pennsylvania, Ohio and Indiana. I saw with my own eyes what NAFTA did; it has been a complete and total disaster as has our participation in the WTO.”

Of course, things got underway in 1972 when Richard Nixon met with Chou En-Lai in Shanghai to cement a new world order as so reported in that NY Times piece. America crawled into bed with the commies. The same communists at that time who were holding our POW/MIAs from the Korean and Viet Nam “conflicts.” Only God knows how many were still alive then, but those butchers of Beijing had them at the same time Nixon was over there kissing En-Lai’s backside and toasting champagne.

The Chinese Communist Party IS our mortal enemy yet for even more filthy profits, once pro-American corporations have been sleeping with them for decades. Unbelievable, sickening and yet ignored by the professional liars in the prostitute media:

With Acquisition of California Port, China Broadens Influence on US Commerce, June 5, 2018 – “In recent weeks, numerous national security concerns have been raised regarding Chinese corporations and their increasing ownership of American businesses and trading ports. This alarm comes in the wake of China’s largest shipping company, Cosco Shipping Holdings Co., taking control of a major US trade terminal in Long Beach, California. The Long Beach acquisition is part of Cosco’s six-billion-dollar buyout of rival Asian shipping giant, the Hong Kong-based Orient Overseas International Ltd.

Whereas Cosco’s ownership of the California port is a smart move for the Chinese economy, American trade insiders have expressed skepticism over the acquisition’s benefits for the United States, worried it may jeopardize national security.” DUH.

How much of the United States does China really own? – China has slowly been buying big in America, dominating the global supply chain in an array of industries, June 30, 2020 – That is a MUST read article and should drive home the point that the CCP can bring America to its knees in five minutes simply by cutting off pharmaceuticals. Taking over food, education, technology, land – those barbarians in expensive suits now own a huge chunk here on OUR soil.

None of this should surprise anyone who keeps up with both domestic and foreign events. The image you see is from the New Jersey Record, April 24, 1997: Russia, China agree to seek new world order.

The agreement between Boris Yeltsin and Jiang Zemin was to work in harmony to replace the United States as the world’s lone superpower.

National Security

China has built the world’s largest navy. Now what’s Beijing going to do with it?, March 5, 2021.

For those concerned about China’s military build-up, you should also know the CCP is making sure their military are trained to be tough men while our DoD Secretary is busy making sure our military shows respect for its growing number of sexual deviants (lesbians, homosexuals) and the mentally ill (“transgenders”) while rooting out “systemic racism”. But, the CCP forces everyone in their military to get those deadly COVID injections so it might back fire in their faces when they get sick by the tens of thousands and then the dead start piling up.

Why this massive military build-up? They want to be the pre-eminent superpower in the Indo-Pacific region. And not just the Pacific: China Prepares To Set Up First Military Base In The Atlantic, Dec. 6, 2021 – “Communist China has officials in the Biden administration scrambling as classified U.S. intelligence reportedly shows that China is pushing to build a military base on the Atlantic Ocean, which poses a major threat to U.S. national security.”

There is no “Biden administration”. Of course they’re scrambling. If you think Trump’s cabinet picks (rather his “advisers”) were poison, never have I seen such a dangerous clown show that’s been unfolding since Cheater China Joe was “sworn into office”.

Think Taiwan. A Single Company in Taiwan Makes 92% of the World’s Most Sophisticated Chips – Taiwan Semiconductor’s dominance is a single point of failures for phones, cars, and nearly all sophisticated chips in the global economy. June 20, 2021

The biggest headache for the CCP is an armed nation – besides our military. No need for a shooting match on U.S. soil. The Outlaw Congress will just continue to allow the CCP to buy up land – farming/ranching and businesses until they start to control our food and everything else.

On the other hand, the Communists feel this is a good strategic move: US authorities uncover massive, nationwide weapons trafficking ring run by communist China to arm Black Lives Matter terrorists with powerful weapons of war, July 15, 2020

“On July 3rd of this year, Natural News reported that communist China was trafficking full-auto weapons parts into Florida as a way to arm Black Lives Matter terrorists in advance of a planned armed uprising / revolution. US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) had interdicted and seized a shipment of over 10,000 full-auto upgrade parts that convert semi-auto rifles into full-auto weapons of war.

“According to the CBP announcement from June 26th, the shipment originated in Shenzhen, China and was destined for “a residence” in Melbourne, Florida. Inside the shipment was over 10,000 small machine parts that function as full-auto drop-in upgrades for AR-15s. Natural News was able to determine that this operation was part of an attempt by communist China to destabilize the United States by arming Antifa and Black Lives Matter terrorists.”

China’s got big money woes but they can always count on the American people to continue buying from them because of those heinous trade agreements that destroyed our most important job sectors: Ag, industrial, manufacturing. How many of those cheap, WORTHLESS blue paper face masks do you think the American people, hospitals, businesses, schools have purchased since the Plandemic hit in February 2020? BILLIONS and 90% of them are manufactured in Communist China.

Kids Face Masks Cause Cancer — It Even Says So on the Box – Warning wearing one can cause cancer and birth defects or other reproductive harm because of one of the chemicals. How many consumers look at the bottom of a box of anything they purchase? I find it odd that this children’s mask warns against birth defects or reproductive harm. And guess where they’re manufactured? Yep: Communist China.

Ten years ago, you couldn’t find much of a selection for just about everything we use every day made in the USA. However, the backlash against foreign made has been growing yet Americans still refuse to take the time to find Made in America. I know, it can be time consuming but we’re killing ourselves here while enriching our enemy.

My first home computer was a Dell and after 15 years, it was dying so I had everything loaded into my late husband’s Hewlett Packard which was about a year old. After beating that one to death, this past August I had to purchase a new desktop and went back to Dell with the SSD built into it; amazing speed. Dell has plants in many countries like Brazil, Ireland and of course, Communist China.

If I can’t find grown or made in the U.S., I simply go without. A few exceptions here and there but nothing from any communist country like Vietnam or China except my computer.

It’s Christmas giving time. China Mart (aka Walmart) is bulging with toys and everything else all made by slave labor in Communist China. As far as I’m concerned, it can all hit on their shelves and rot. Target is carrying a decent number of children’s toys made in America.

As I do each Christmas, I would ask we all take the time to find Made in America. My Dec. 11, 2020 column is a detailed warning about postal theft by USPS workers and thieves and recommendations: Don’t Let This Ruin Your Christmas.

Update: The thief in my brother’s case was tried and is now having fun in a federal cage. Last month came news the USPS task force finally busted the biggest mail theft ring up in the Lubbock area.

In many parts of the country, you can still find fairs and open markets with wonderful gifts made locally by gifted artisans. My Dec. 2, 2019 column, More Impeachment? No! Let’s Have Some Fun is full of suggestions and ideas. Not too late to make a purchase.

BTW: If you’re an early Christmas shopper, don’t forget to order a copy of my book, Taking Politics Out of Solutions. 400 pages of facts and solutions. Here’s one review from Amazon: “There’s not a book out there that so substantially documents the source of every truth she presents; links, affidavits, other books, legislative testimony, interviews ad infinitum…You will be amazed at how many instances she refers to regarding the present-day political mechanizations that are plainly and blatantly UnConstitutional! For all the above reasons, if in the not-too-distant future, the survivors of our once-great nation try to piece together a road map for OUR return to a Constitutional Republic, they couldn’t use a better resource.”

And remember the real reason for the season: Jesus Christ

