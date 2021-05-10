by Dennis Cuddy, Ph.D.

I was talking with a young man named “AJ” at a mailing place I go to about Part 2 of this series, and he recounted something that happened to him. He said that one day he was wondering about whether someone, Google or the government or someone else was monitoring him. So he decided to conduct an experiment. He picked a product, prune juice, and a brand name that he had never used before, and he just said it about 5 or 6 times in a conversation with somebody (not on his cell phone, just a regular verbal conversation). He said he was then very surprised and concerned that within a few minutes, there appeared an ad for that exact product and brand name on his social media! And if you think all they are listening to is your product preferences, you are very much mistaken. They are listening to your most private conversations about your most personal matters. Decades ago, the American people would not have tolerated such invasions of privacy, but now it is tolerated—–an unaware and compliant citizenry!

They are not just listening to you, but they can actually change your beliefs! Think not? As far back as 1966, Dr. James McConnell, a professor of psychology at the University of Michigan stated: “I teach a course called the Psychology of Influence, and I begin it by stating categorically that the time has come when, if you give me any normal human being and a couple of weeks,…I can change his behavior from what it is not to whatever you want it to be, if it’s physically possible….I can turn him from a Christian to a communist and vice versa….Look, we can do these things. We can control behavior.”

In Part 2, I related that Dr. Robert Epstein indicated Google can be listening to people in their homes. Remember that the startup money for Google was provided by the CIA and National Security Agency, so there is no reason to believe that these government agencies do not have access to what Google hears. Relevant to that, almost since the beginning of the CIA, it had a division called Technical Services Staff/Chemical Division from which the MK-Ultra program came. A CIA document dated May 5, 1955 stated that TSS/CD is also partly “devoted to the discovery of the following materials and methods: substances which will promote illogical thinking and impulsiveness to the point where the recipient would be discredited in public;…physical methods of producing shock and confusion over extended periods of time and capable of surreptitious use;…substances which alter personality structure in such a way that the tendency of the recipient to become dependent upon another person is enhanced….” Sound familiar today?

For keen observers of what is happening today, they recognize it as a type of FRIENDLY FASCISM, which is the tile of a 1979 book by Bertram Gross, with a subtitle of “The New Face of Power in America.” In this book, Gross explains: “I see Big Business and Big Government as a joint danger….Anyone looking for black shirts, mass parties or men on horseback will miss the telltale clues of this creeping fascism….In America, it would be super modern and multi-ethnic—as American as Madison Avenue, executive luncheons, credit cards, and apple pie….It would be fascism with a smile….One can look forward to improved capabilities…for the use of induced heart failure…induced suicide…and ‘accidental’ automobile fatalities.”

Gross’ book contains a section titled “A Good Neighbor in a New World Order.” And in another section titled “Womb to Tomb Dossiers,” Gross describes how “high grade intelligence on individuals” is now possible through, among other means, “the new statistical data banks being set up in the fields of education, health and mental health….As of early 1980 detailed plans were worked out to register the nation’s young people without their knowing through what is known as ‘passive’ or ‘faceless’ registration. This would be done by compiling a computerized list of names and addresses by assembling the information from school records, the Internal Revenue Service, the Social Security systems, and state drivers’ license bureaus.”

Gross proceeds to explain how information could be used for “direct character assassination and defamation….The creative assembly of unrelated sounds is now possible through electronic means….Through ‘tape-recording’, a person’s voice may be used to say something that the tape recorders want him to say.” The author describes how this also might be done in a editing of film and videotapes by “the use of new RAVE methods (Random Access Video Editing).” Gross continues: “With the growth of a computerized dossier network, and enough R&D investment in its perfection, it will be possible to keep up-to-date inventories of all employees in America….Outcries against misinformation in files could be met by procedures for providing fuller information….The central thrust of those demanding protection of individual rights to privacy and due process could be deflected by developing complicated devices for the purging or destruction of incriminating files—devices that the oligarchs themselves could easily utilize for their own protection and that of their most trustworthy managerial and technical aides.”

Regarding oligarchs, in famous author Jack London’s THE IRON HEEL (1907), he says that “the textbook” the “oligarchs” will use to rule the future will be W.J. Ghent’s OUR BENEVOLENT FEUDALISM (1902). London will say that the oligarchs and plutocrats will have new ways “of moulding the thought processes of the nation,” and that the banks will constitute one of the most important forces of the Oligarchy….The labor castes, the Mercenaries, and the great hordes of secret agents and police…were all pledged to the Oligarchy….The condition of the people of the abyss was pitiable….All their old liberties were gone.”

To see what the future of “an unaware and compliant citizenry” will be, read what I quoted from W.J. Ghent’s “The Next Step: A Benevolent Feudalism” (THE INDEPENDENT, April 3, 1902) in my NewsWithViews column “Our Feudal Future” (July 24, 1906) at http://www.newswithviews.com/Cuddy/dennis72.htm

Again, the response to my columns seem staggeringly underwhelming, demonstrating that the “compliant citizenry” is here. So, I am now going to try to shock you people out of your lethargy, if that is possible. You will remember about a year ago in March 2020, the American Medical Association issued an edict that hydroxychloroquine was NOT to be used on Covid-19 patients despite my and others requesting it. Millions of people died (including my mother) between then and this past November when, very quietly, the AMA issued an “Oops, we were wrong” Resolution 509 rescinding what they said the previous March (see pages 16-18 of the following AMA document) . What has the reaction of the lethargic compliant citizenry been? Has the AMA been held accountable for the deaths of millions? Fat chance—-not as long as the government and the AMA can count on our compliant citizenry to do nothing. And if the compliant citizenry will do nothing when the lives of millions of people are unnecessarily lost, what does the Power Elite have to fear from anybody?

