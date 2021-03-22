By: Devvy

The new numbers came out last Friday from VAERS (Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System) and they’re not good.

More deaths, more adverse injuries, ER visits, permanent disabilities and hospitalizations.

Here in the U.S. it doesn’t appear to bother the corrupt, lying CDC, Fauci, vaccine grand Poo-Ba, Bill Gates or health “experts” the numbers continue to go up.

Well, when you’ve now vaccinated 41 MILLION Americans there’s bound to be a “small number” of collateral damage. What else can one expect from an experimental drug?

Just to refresh from my column last week:

March 5, 2021: Experimental COVID mRNA shots by Moderna & Pfizer:

1,524 deaths, 31,079 adverse “events” which represented an increase of 259 deaths in eight days.Add an additional 5,867 adverse “events”, 630 permanent disabilities, 3,477 hospitalizations, 806 visits to ER’s.

Now, as of March 11th posting by VEARS. As you can see in every category the numbers continue to rise:

1,739 deaths, 38,444 recorded adverse events, 6,716 visits to Emergency Room doctors, 734 permanent disabilities, 3,976 hospitalizations.

What the herds are told is these are just reports and “we don’t know if there’s any connection between all those dead or suffering now with permanent disabilities after taking the shot(s)”. They always say that until a drug is finally pulled from the market due to number of deaths or adverse effects.

1,739 DEAD as CDC Adds Another 200+ Recorded Deaths this Week Following COVID Experimental “Vaccines”

“As to the deaths that have been recorded following the experimental COVID injections, the CDC has changed their language slightly this week, from what was published in previous weeks:

“A review of available clinical information including death certificates, autopsy, and medical records revealed no evidence that vaccination contributed to patient deaths.

to:

“To date, VAERS has not detected patterns in cause of death that would indicate a safety problem with COVID-19 vaccines. (Source.)

“Please be aware that because the CDC’s position is that the experimental COVID “vaccines,” which are NOT FDA approved, are safe and effective, that if you do suffer an injury due to one of these injections, that you are pretty much on your own to try and find any relief, as these are experimental products that have never before been tested on humans, and there are no health care professionals, either in the medical system or in alternative health, that have any knowledge about how to treat injuries from these injections.

“There is no going back and undoing the damage they may cause. And there is no hope for financial compensation because the pharmaceutical companies basically have legal immunity due to the “pandemic.”

Early on there were a tiny number of volunteers to get the jab. This Seattle man volunteered to be injected with an experimental COVID-19 vaccine: ‘It was kind of my duty as a healthy individual to step up’, August 2020. Mr. Browning decided to become a human guinea pig “for the greater good”.

39-year old mother, Kassidi Kurill, in Utah who had no health issues (her father said she was healthy as a horse) died four days after getting a second jab. Browning should consider himself lucky, for now. Of course, the official line is it had nothing to do with the vaccine. Just another coincidence.

In 1988, Congress passed the National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act of 1986 which created the Vaccine Injury Compensation Program which to date has paid out $4.5 BILLION dollars.

If all these vaccines are safe, why the need for a childhood vaccine act? Give the manufacturers of those cocktails full immunity while they fill Congress’ campaign coffers. Meh, if someone’s life is destroyed by one of their shots, shove the cost off onto taxpayers.

Sadly, deaths have been hitting around the world, here’s just one of many: Georgian nurse who went into anaphylactic shock after receiving Astra Zeneca vaccine dies – 27 years old, perfectly healthy now dead. (Georgia is located between E. Europe and W. Asia)

Too many to count microbiologists, doctors and scientists have been trying to get the truth out to the world, not just here in America: Those COVID vaccines are deadly and we are just beginning to see the number of deaths. The breakdown of how many died the same day or days after is covered in my Addendum C as mentioned above.

Prof. Dolores Cahill has done many videos. Back in December she warned deaths would begin to accelerate 3-6 months after getting one of those experimental drugs aka vaccines. She is by no means the only one. While a small number of Americans were getting those shots by mid-January, the massive push and number of Americans getting one of those “vaccines” began in early February. The numbers being released by VEARS shows week by week increases in deaths, etc. I pray it doesn’t continue but we’ll see in the coming months.

The heavy hand of censorship by Google, Facebook, Twitter and others to keep all this information from the American people has gone into hyper-drive. But, Y’all keep using those platforms shoveling more billions into the pockets of the billionaires censoring free speech.

I would like to make a note here about the hype over Geert Vanden Bossche, Ph.D., who wrote an open letter to the Chinese Communist Party’s WHO. Unless you’re a doctor, epidemiologist, virologist, microbiologist or any of the other medical specialties, for me at least, some of this is difficult to understand. Which is why I read Dr. Bossche’s letter. Twice.

I then did some research in an effort to get more background on Dr. Bossche and found this article which everyone should read. Especially those who are pushing his theories:

Analysis: What Vanden Bossche Got Right — and Wrong — About Mass Vaccination, March 18, 2021 by Robert Verkerk, Ph.D., of Alliance for Natural Health International, weighs in on the recent debate sparked by Geert Vanden Bossche, Ph.D., concerning immune escape and mass vaccination during a pandemic.

If I haven’t upset you enough, this barbaric practice should do it:

The unborn babies used for vaccine development were alive at tissue extraction – Pamela Acker is a biologist and author of a recently released book on vaccinations, Jan. 12, 2021

“The most revealing aspect of our conversation, I think, was when we discussed the various fetal cell lines being used in vaccines, specifically.

“This is where things get very disturbing, because in most cases it’s not a “simple abortion,” but rather, Acker says:

“They will actually deliver these babies via cesarean section. The babies are still alive when the researchers start extracting the tissue; to the point where their heart is still beating, and they’re generally not given any anesthetic, because that would disrupt the cells that the researchers are trying to extract. So, they’re removing this tissue, all the while the baby is alive and in extreme amounts of pain. So, this makes it even more sadistic.”

“While our discussion is broad, we do highlight the Moderna and Pfizer COVID vaccines specifically.”

Inject that into your body. What I want to know is what’s done with these babies after the tissue is extracted? Are they just left on some metal slab to die a horrible death?

Vatican Says COVID Vaccine Made From Cell Lines of Aborted Babies ‘Morally Acceptable,’ Some Bishops Disagree: “The Vatican recently issued a statement explaining that it is “morally acceptable” for a person to receive a COVID-19 vaccine that relied on the “cell lines from aborted fetuses” to produce. But the Vatican stressed that vaccination “must be voluntary,” not compulsory.” Well, Francis, did that unborn human life with a beating heart consent to being harvested for his/her tissue?

The interview (1 hr) is well worth your time and do share with friends and family. Credible information is badly needed to allow Americans to make the right choices for their health and their children.

Fully Vaccinated People Testing Positive for COVID – So How Does the “Benefit” of Experimental Vaccines “Outweigh the Risk”?, March 20, 2021

“Burn Your Masks!” Massive Anti-Lockdown Protests Rage Worldwide, March 20, 2021

Frightening as it is, it would appear predictions made by Prof. Dolores Cashill and doctors like Sherri Tenpenny and others are coming to pass: Many, many are going to die from those COVID “vaccines”. The steadily increasing numbers at the top of this column are telling.

Today I’m sending my third letter to the Health & Safety Committees (House & Senate) in our state legislature (Texas). If you haven’t read my prior two columns, they will fill you in:

COVID-19: Request Investigation at State Legislatures Health/Science Committees, Feb. 8, 2012

COVID Shot: Rising Deaths, Serious Injury, Spontaneous Miscarriages and Stillbirths, March 15, 2021

At the bottom of the March 15th column are two addendums, C & D. They are the letters sent to the aforementioned committees. I’ve provided them so YOU can do the same in your state. Only tens of thousands of letters (NOT email) piling up on their desks will cause enough heat for them to act. Not to mention all those committee members just might be worried if they got one of those vaccines or their children.

My letter going out today is Addendum E, urging the State of Texas stop all vaccines from being administered until those committees investigate the ever-increasing number of deaths, adverse reactions, hospitalizations and so forth.

Please feel free to use my three letters, just tailor for your state committees – both house and senate. Copy, past and get friends and family to sign on a separate page they support the requests made in the letter and get all three in the mail. Each one deals with different requests.

It’s time to raise hell with every state legislature. Look at New Mexico. Their governor, Michelle Lujan Grisham, another witless, socialist twit still has their state locked down over a bad strain of the influenza flu (that’s what I believe this is after a zillion hours of research).

By raising hell I don’t mean violence, but bury your state legislators with letters signed by tens of thousands: We want answers (see my letters in Addendums, C, D & E). We have the right to the truth. The primaries are nine months away, remind them politely.

We if do nothing, nothing gets done.

ADDENDUM E (The two pages attached with the letter you will find quite interesting.)

