I have never written that there is a threat of fascism in America. I always considered the idea overwrought. But now I believe there really is such a threat – and it will come draped not in an American flag, but in the name of tolerance and health. —Dennis Prager

I’m afraid, based on my own experience, that fascism will come to America in the name of national security. —Jim Garrison – District Attorney of Orleans Parish, Louisiana, from 1962 to 1973.

If fascism ever came to the United States, it would be wrapped in an American flag. —Huey Long, 40th Governor of Louisiana and US Senator until his assassination in 1935

Lutheran minister Dietrich Bonhoeffer, who stood in opposition to National Socialism said, “We are not to simply bandage the wounds of victims beneath the wheels of injustice, we are to drive a spoke into the wheel itself.” He lived and died by this statement having fought against the Nazi purge of our Jewish brethren. When Hitler ordered his death, Bonhoeffer prayed the night before he was hanged and at dawn walked to the gallows without fear, knowing his new birth in the Kingdom of God was imminent. He said he was privileged to die with his Jewish brothers and sisters. His body was either cremated or put in a mass grave.

Who are the Bonhoeffers in America’s society today? They’re the men and women of medicine and science who are risking their livelihoods to tell us the truth. We know them, not only by name, but by their faces. Some have even been called “terrorists.” Despite the American Pravda censorship, they continue to cry out to the public hoping to save lives. (And yes, there are a few courageous rabbis and pastors who are preaching the truth to their congregations.)

The dark collusion of government actors and corporations is stifling dissent among medical doctors and scientists, as it pertains to pandemic policies. The danger of death or adverse effects from the Covid inoculation is far greater than from contracting the virus. Early treatment is the lifesaver, especially for the elderly and individuals with multiple comorbidities. Unfortunately, too many Americans listen to our Pravda media and believe that the Covid jab will save their lives and return the country to “normal,” proving the propaganda of the 20th Century Third Reich is alive and well in 21st Century America.

Right Wing Nazis: The Big Lie

Jim O’Neill explains in his article, Right Wing Nazis: The Big Lie, that there is no legitimate reason for the Nazis to be labeled right wing, let alone “extreme” right wing.

I will never tire of pointing out to folks that the fascists/Nazis are left-wing, Left-Wing, LEFT-WING! I am tired of doing the research needed to prove this to other people however. Do your own damn research.

All we ever see from the media are tales of Right-wing fascists; Right-wing Nazis. It is all a lie…always has been a lie, and always will be a lie.

Communists and fascists are not identical, but they sure are kissing cousins from the same family – both ideologies are left-wing. Do the research – and don’t be lazy about it. Delve past the surface glitter of false narratives and smoke ‘n’ mirrors. Don’t settle for anything less than the truth.

Thank you, Jim! Nazism is socialism. Socialism is totalitarianism. No matter how the Democratic Socialist left wants to spin it, Hitler and his henchmen mixed socialism and fascism to create a demonic dictatorial genocide of God’s people. Rightwing politics are as far from the National Socialist Worker’s Party as the east is from the west.

Fascism in America

Historical accounts of governments lying to their people are numerous, but one stands out in stark comparison to what is happening in the land of the free and home of the brave. The Democrat Party, like that of the National Socialist Worker’s Party (Nazis), has shown themselves to be pure in their endless drive to overturn the Republic.

George Santayana said, “Those who do not remember the past are condemned to repeat it.” Germany’s state socialism began with Otto Von Bismarck in 1883 albeit the embers of same had long been aglow in the nation. Socialism in America arose in the mid-1800s with the arrival of German immigrants and the beginning of Marxian socialist unions.

Much of what we are seeing in today’s America mirrors the rise of Nazi Germany.

Insurrection – During the summer of 2020, the country witnessed a deterioration of law and order within major cities across the U.S. In Portland, Oregon, the damage to federal buildings is over $2.3 million; nothing was done to stop it.

Black Lives Matter, Antifa, and an assortment of smaller communist groups spent endless months destroying cities like Minneapolis, Seattle, Portland, Chicago, New York, Atlanta and a hundred more. They wore masks and they only came out at night armed with baseball bats, bricks and firebombs.

The “demonstrations” devolved into riots that included looting, violence and destruction. In one case, protests carried on for more than 100 days.Black Lives Matter and affiliated movements are about racial supremacy, but they didn’t care if they burned and looted small businesses owned by black Americans after a lockdown for the virus nearly destroyed those businesses. People died, and no one was held accountable.

Germany’s Kristallnacht was two days of violence against Jewish homes, businesses and synagogues and it included beatings and murder. We’ve seen churches burned in America and throughout the world. Kristallnacht targeted one group of people, but in America the target is our Constitutional Republic and includes Jewish and Christian houses of worship.

The racist rallying cry cared little for black Americans, it was for “change” in America. The same kind of change came to Germany with the SA Brownshirts and they were destroyed in the Night of the Long Knives. Will the friends of the Democratic Socialists eventually be eliminated?

The destruction, violence and looting has stopped since one of their own was put in our White House.

The Waffen-SS was created as the armed wing of the Nazi Party’s Schutzstaffel (Protective Squadron), and gradually developed into a multi-national military force of Nazi Germany.

Joint Chief Chairman General Mark Milley made calls to his Chinese counterpart in the final stormy months of Donald Trump’s presidency and claimed the calls were “perfectly within the duties and responsibilities” of his job. General Milley had more allegiance to his Communist Chinese Party counterpart than to his own Commander in Chief. That is treasonous. If he retains his position, I fear what our military will develop into especially since most of our soldiers are being destroyed via forced Sars-coV-2 injections.

Firearms Ownership – German firearm laws and hysteria created against Jewish firearm owners played a major role in laying the groundwork for the eradication of German Jewry in the Holocaust. Disarming political opponents was a categorical imperative of the Nazi regime.

The desire to remove every firearm from the American public has been an ongoing threat since the State of Georgia’s attempt to outlaw handguns in 1837. The Supreme Court overturned Georgia’s law.

The unconstitutional National Firearms Act of 1934, regulating the manufacture, sale, and possession of fully automatic firearms like sub-machine guns was approved by Congress at the same time Hitler was disarming German citizens.

The Federal Firearms Act of 1938 placed the first limitations on selling ordinary firearms. Persons selling guns were required to obtain a Federal Firearms License, at an annual cost of $1, and to maintain records of the name and address of persons to whom firearms are sold.

The Gun Control Act of 1968 was enacted for the purpose of “keeping firearms out of the hands of those not legally entitled to possess them because of age, criminal background, or incompetence.” The act regulates imported guns, expands the gun-dealer licensing and record-keeping requirements, and places specific limitations on the sale of handguns. The list of persons banned from buying guns is expanded to include persons convicted of any non-business-related felony, persons found to be mentally incompetent, and users of illegal drugs.

Aaron Zelman’s Jews for the Preservation of Firearms Ownership obtained a copy of the 1938 Nazi Weapons Law. A side-by-side translation into English of the Gun Control Act of 1968 shows it is nearly word for word the same. The likely culprit was a now-deceased US Senator who obtained the 1938 Nazi copy most likely when he was a senior member of the U.S. team that helped to prosecute Nazi war criminals at Nuremberg, Germany in 1945-46.

As Aaron used to say, gun control will come as “death by a thousand cuts,” unless we fight for the right of self-protection. Aaron was a joy, a brilliant man. I miss him.

Censorship – In 1933, Hitler’s first act as chancellor was to introduce censorship. Censorship has been active in America since the Supreme Court’s unanimous 1964 decision in NYTs v. Sullivan. This landmark case extended the First Amendment‘s guarantee of free speech to libel cases brought by public officials. The Warren Court sought to encourage public debate by changing the rules involving libel that had previously been the province of state law and state courts.A public official could recover in a libel action only if and when a court found that the libelous statement about the official was made with actual malice. This same court ousted prayer from America’s schools in 1962. The Nazis banned prayer in school in 1935.

Since then, media has continually outright lied or lied by omission about public figures. With the inception of social medias, censorship has become common. Our 45th President was banned from every left-wing social media along with anyone who supported him despite the prohibition of the abridgement of free speech in our Constitution’s First Amendment. YouTube refuses to show videos exposing the truth, mainstream media even refused to show President Trump’s interviews or rallies. The peoples’ president was banned!

Worse yet, every physician and scientist who has gone against the Sars-coV-2 hospital protocols of the NIH, CDC, FDA, AMA and Pravda’s blatant promotion of an untested inoculation is being targeted for ruination and the loss of everything they’ve worked for all their lives.

Truth is now verboten in America.

America’s Constitution

The constant efforts to destroy our 1787 Constitution has been ongoing since 1787. In 1788, James Madison wrote a letter to G.I. Turberville when he was asked how he felt if another General Convention should be called. He said, “…it would no doubt contain individuals of insidious views, who under the mask of seeking alterations popular in some parts but inadmissible in other parts of the Union might have a dangerous opportunity of sapping the very foundations of the fabric.”

Hitler’s “Enabling Act of 1933,” allowed him to pass laws without the consent of Germany’s parliament, setting aside the Weimar Constitution and passing the Nuremburg Laws that legalized the persecution of the Jews in 1935.

And who is the target in America today? Those who voted for Donald Trump and who love our country and our Constitution. We are classified as “Domestic Terrorists,” along with parents angry with local school boards.

We’ve watched Executive Orders run amuck with Joe Biden; it is obvious the desire to be rid of the Constitution will enable the ultimate destruction of our Republic.

Patriots who know the dire threat of losing the 1787 document have been fighting against it for years, and the battle continues. Most of those promoting a new convention are “controlled opposition” from the right. Soros organizations are also involved. Congressman Andy Biggs has written a magnificent book against this. The Con of the Con-Con should be read by every patriotic and God fearing American.

The Reichstag Fire and January 6, 2021 – In February of 1933, the Reichstag was set on fire allegedly by a communist, albeit many believe it was purposely done to affect the looming elections. The Nazi leadership and its coalition partners used the fire to claim that communists were planning a violent uprising. They declared that emergency legislation was needed to prevent this. The resulting act, commonly known as the Reichstag Fire Decree, abolished a number of constitutional protections and paved the way for Hitler’s Nazi dictatorship. Are we not seeing constitutional protections eliminated today?

Our 45th Presidents nonviolent speech and the peaceful demonstration in our capitol on January 6th, 2021 was by mostly middle-aged Americans who thought 2020 was an unfair election. Link

The traitorous actions by Vice President Mike Pence, who could easily have rejected the contested electoral votes, but instead chose to accept them and afterward elbow bumped with Speaker Pelosi, inflamed patriotic Americas. Pence claims James Madison and the Bible made the decision for him. Pence is a liar.

In late September, 2021, the FBI finally admitted they infiltrated the Jan. 6th rallies with informants. In fact, one of the first “protesters” inside the US Capitol was an FBI informant.Officers calmly posed for selfies and appeared to open gates for protesters during the madness of the “Capitol Building insurrection.” Link, Link, Link, Link, Link.

The demonstration is being used just like the Reichstag burning. Afterward, the capitol was surrounded by barbed wire fencing and protected from the “insurgents” by state National Guard who were forced to sleep in parking garages and given unedible food…all for nothing! It was another ploy to pass unconstitutional laws abrogating the freedoms granted in our US Constitution. Worse yet, it was to label supporters of our 45th President as “domestic terrorists,” who need to be hunted down and destroyed. Biden claims we’re all white supremacists, and the biggest threat to America.

Hitler targeted the Jewish people of Germany and then Europe…just as the American Deep State has targeted anyone who loves freedom. Citizens who were at the capitol on January 6th are still imprisoned, treated worse than Gitmo prisoners and are begging for help ten months later. Reps. Louie Gohmert and Marjorie Taylor Greene joined a pre-scheduled tour of the D.C. jail by members of the D.C. Council. “I’ve never seen human suffering like I witnessed last night,” Greene commented. Link

Conclusion

No human institution can take the place of God. Where do we draw the line? At abortion clinics? At public schools where the children are taught immorality? At the university’s politically correct policy? Where?

“My country, right or wrong” doesn’t belong to us. There are dangers to blind obedience to government. The American Government is not doing the best for its citizens. Yet our people are still reclining with their beers and watching Monday night football. What will it take to wake Americans up to the threats at our door?

Part Three starts off with “Book Burning.” Yes, digital book burning is here and our neighbor to the north has taken it seriously.

