November 16, 2021

A strict observance of the written laws is doubtless one of the high duties of a good citizen, but it is not the highest. The laws of necessity, of self-preservation, of saving our country when in danger, are of a higher obligation…To lose our country by a scrupulous adherence to written law would be to lose the law itself, with life, liberty, property and all those who are enjoying them with us; thus, absurdly sacrificing the ends to the means. —Thomas Jefferson, Letter to J.B. Colvin, September 20, 1780

The masses never revolt of their own accord, and they never revolt merely because they are oppressed. Indeed, so long as they are not permitted to have standards of comparison, they never even become aware that they are oppressed. —George Orwell, 1984

A fascist is one whose lust for money or power is combined with such an intensity of intolerance toward those of other races, parties, classes, religions, cultures, regions or nations as to make him ruthless in his use of deceit or violence to attain his ends. —Henry A. Wallace, 33rd VP of the United States.

If we define an American fascist as one who in case of conflict puts money and power ahead of human beings, then there are undoubtedly several million fascists in the United States. —Henry A. Wallace

Book Burning – On May 10, 1933, university students in 34 university towns across Germany burned over 25,000 books. The works of Jewish authors like Albert Einstein and Sigmund Freud went up in flames alongside blacklisted American authors such as Ernest Hemingway and Helen Keller, while students gave the Nazi salute. They called it “purging.”

Digital book burnings are happening in America with Amazon, Target and other superstores dropping books deemed inflammatory or “racist.” History has no part in America if it offends the minds of snowflakes and race baiters.

Book burning is also happening in 21st Century Canada as reported by the WSJ on October 7th, 2021. More than 4,700 children’s books from 30 schools across CSC Province were targeted. The list included old encyclopedias, biographies of French explorers Jacques Cartier and Etienne Brule, and even French and Belgian comics including Tintin, Asterix, Obelix and Lucky Luke. All were destroyed in a “flame purification” ceremony.

Canada claims they’re purging the ashes of racism, discrimination and stereotypes in an inclusive country where all can live in prosperity and security. This is a lie, a scandal and an evil unto itself. The destruction of history is the willful destruction of the records and the knowledge that can help humanity better understand itself.

Just what is a “flame purification” ceremony when the destruction is of historic documents? The banned documents in America include Disney’s “The Song of the South,” now considered “racial discrimination.”

Where books are burned, people will also be burned.

American Education – Americans who have studied the decline of education in our country know that academic education has been deleterious since 1880 when John Dewey’s progressive (read socialist) education was used on the four sons of John Rockefeller Jr. All four of them, including Vice President, Nelson Rockefeller, who was one heartbeat from the presidency under Gerald Ford, were dyslexic and functionally illiterate. Nelson hired Henry Kissinger to read to him.

Buffalo Public Schools go on to suggest that George Washington, the man who founded this country, was a fraud; that Colin Kaepernick is a moral hero; and that we should celebrate Indigenous Peoples Day instead of Columbus Day. Apparently, we have no right to give thanks for a country that isn’t ours. The Marxist revisionist history taught in our schools today is anathema to the truth of the founding of this nation…it is apostate. Historic truth is reported in the books, Dogs of God The Inquisition and Defeat of the Moors and Simon Wiesenthal’s Sails of Hope.

America’s education is steeped in deviate sexual training. Government schools are barren academic education. Long gone is the teaching of American and world history, phonics and the ability to read past a third-grade level, cursive writing, easy and understandable simple math and of course, civics. Race baiting exists throughout the country with critical race theory taught in every school and the Marxist Black Lives Matter groups are within 20 of the largest school districts in America…now probably far more.

New York City is one of many school systems in the United States set to roll out BLM-themed lesson plans this fall. According to the NYC Department of Education, teachers will delve into “systemic racism,” police brutality, and white privilege in their classrooms. Their site lays out a cult-like recruiting process for students to follow. Step one: Recognize your white privilege. Step two: Learn the dos and don’ts of being an ally. Step three: Recruit more members to learn steps one and two.

End result is to hate whitey just as the end result in Nazi Germany was to hate Jewish friends and neighbors and worship the state.

Prayer in School – Prayer in America’s schools was eliminated in 1962 by the same leftist Warren Supreme Court who destroyed states’ rights for slander and libel. Obtain a copy of Charlotte Iserbyt’s magnificent book, The Deliberate Dumbing Down of America for the entire evil machinations of those in power who desired the elimination of academic education.

The gradual transformation of our once academically successful educational system into one devoted to training children to become compliant human resources to be used by government and industry for their own purposes has succeeded. This is how fascist-socialist societies train their children to become servants of their government masters.

All financed through your own taxes! One out of 12 children are now home schooled.

Two-Tiered Society – The 1935 Nuremberg Race Laws served as the legal cornerstone of Jewish persecution by the Nazis. Hitler publicly presented the Laws at the Nazi party’s annual rally in Nuremberg, Germany. The Laws consisted of two directives: (1) Law of the Reich Citizen, and (2) Law for the Protection of German Blood and German Honor. Each part of the Laws controlled the Jewish population in a different way.

The Laws stripped Jews of their German citizenship. As such, each Jew was made asubject of the German state, meaning that such person was considered a second-class citizen and belonged to the state. Since a Jew belonged to the state, the state could decide what such person could do professionally and what he or she could own. Therefore, the Nazis were able to use the Laws to push Jews out of certain professions such as those of doctors and lawyers. They were also able to dis-enroll Jews from educational programs that required its pupils to be German citizens.

Compare this to America’s two-tiered society of Covid vaxxed and non-vaxxed. How many educators, first responders, healthcare providers and even prison guards are out of a job for refusing an untested inoculation for a virus with a 99.8% recovery? How many employees of corporations with more than 100 employees are demanding the jab or your job? (Biden is now threatening an unconstitutional vax mandate on businesses with less than 100 employees.)

How many of our military are going to be dishonorably discharged by Biden if they refuse an untested and Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) jab? Watch the three-minute video of two nurses and a doctor being escorted from hospitals for being unvaxxed. And the unvaccinated may soon face steep financial penalties. Link

America’s society allows full freedom only for those who accepted the government jab mandate. For those who preferred medical freedom, according to our Fourth Amendment which is “the right of the people to be secure in their persons, houses, papers, and effects, against unreasonable searches and seizures,” you are banned from many societal enjoyments.

Aaron Rogers of the Green Bay Packers contracted the virus and treated it with ivermectin. He refused to be inoculated. He now has to wear a yellow wristband around his teammates to show he is not vaxxed, whereas everyone who is vaxxed wears a red wristband.

A few months ago, we bought tickets to the Righteous Brothers and Chicago at our wonderful Tennessee Theatre. After the purchases, we received notice that we had to present vax papers, or a negative Covid test taken within 72 hours of the show to get into the theatre and we had to wear face diapers during the concerts! No allotment was made for natural immunity from Sars-coV-2. I called the theatre and we got our money back.

“Your papers please” is already here.

Your Papers Please – After the events of Kristallnacht of November 9-10th of 1939, the German authorities implemented a new set of identity papers for its citizens: ID cards for its “German” citizens and a set of papers for non-Aryan citizens, or to be more precise, for the Jews which carried a large red “J” for Jew on the paper. Non-Jews had the Swastika affixed ID card. (The ID cards would also have a large yellow J imprint inside the left part of the document.)

The Rise, Align, Ignite, Reclaim (RAIR) Foundation exposed that in 2018 the European Union already planned vaccination certificates, monitoring vaccine status and combating vaccine hesitancy. In 2018, a year before the coronavirus outbreak, the European Commission released a document already addressing plans to combat vaccination hesitancy, monitoring citizens’ vaccination status, squashing vaccine dissent, and European vaccination certificates.

Euthanasia

As mentioned in Part One of this article, euthanasia was common in the early 20th century of America. Deaf children were sterilized believing they were mentally deficient and should not bear offspring. In 1935, Hitler’s Nuremberg Laws provided for the forced sterilization of the unfit. Not only did Hitler have in mind such “inferior races” as Jews and Gypsies, he also included unfit Aryans—the mentally defective, severely handicapped, the incurably insane and the incurably sick. Anyone considered “genetically inferior” was put to death by inoculation or Zyklon-B to “purify” Hitler’s master race.

At least five states culled their elderly “useless eaters” by sending Covid patients into nursing homes where comorbidities were high. Decades old safe generic drugs would have kept them alive, but hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin were disallowed. Thousands upon thousands died.

In America, Bill Gates has his fingers in the sterilization/depopulation/UN Agenda 21 pie, hoping to cull the “useless eaters” from society and massively downsize our population. Gates has used his largesse for vaccines that have sterilized women in various countries and we’re seeing the same thing happen with the Sars-coV-2 jabs.

It turns out that miscarriages during the first trimester are as high as 91 percent in women who take the jab. The original data that was used by the federal government to authorize the jab for pregnant women in the first place clearly shows this.

As if that’s not evil enough, the Covid jab has been approved for children ages five to eleven. Only 330 children have died in the US from Covid and all of them had high risk comorbidities. Giving children this untested vaccine is, at the least, negligent homicide.

Dr. Robert Malone, inventor of messenger RNA said, “There is no reason to vaccinate children. They don’t have a risk of disease. Natural immunity is superior to vaccine immunity; don’t vaccinate those who have full immunity. Don’t interfere with physicians who are providing lifesaving medications to their patients. Stop it!”

Dr. Joseph Mercola reported that a heart attack ingredient has been added to the Pfizer jab for children. It is a blood acid reducer which is used intravenously to stabilize people with heart attacks and during cardiac surgery. Lord help us!

Tony Fauci held people hostage unto death waiting for the money-making cure-all vaccine and Dr. Ezekiel Immanuel, advisor to illegitimate President Biden on Covid, spouts the rhetoric that none should live after age 75. All of them have been instrumental in the deaths of hundreds of thousands.

America has physician assisted suicide (PAS) in nine American states; the first being Oregon in 1994. After 48 years of legalized abortion in all fifty states at any time for any reason throughout pregnancy, there have been over 63 million abortions that have destroyed the lives of unborn children in their mother’s wombs. Massive amounts of money are being made selling the bodies of these unborn children to various labs and they are being used for the most macabre and evil scientific experiments, including the creation of vaccines.

Conclusion

Nazi ruthlessness was murder for a lie. European Jews were robbed of their human and civil rights and then murdered. History is repeating itself in the “land of the free.”

Where is the cry for FREEDOM?!

