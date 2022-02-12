By JW Bryan

At the outset of information of the existence and operation of the Deep State, the general mindset was that this was only a part of the FBI that was working to put together false information to implicate President Trump in dealings which would help result in his impeachment.

However, subsequent events, as well as results from the research of many individuals,have revealed that this was only the tip of the iceberg as far as the depth and breadth of the Deep State’s operation goes.

It is now completely evident that the Deep State is involved in practically everything related to changing America into a Socialist/Communist state. We are currently finding that most conservative organizations are heavily saturated. And if they’re not actually staffed with those connected to it their top leaders are directing the show. This, of course, results in those organizations either doing nothing, or doing the wrong thing.

How has this come about? A good example would be the selections of Gorsuch, Kavanaugh and Barrett as President Trump’s three chosen supreme court justices.

Conservatives were led to believe that all of them were/are Constitutional Conservatives. However, subsequent observations refute this. According to a recent article by Kelleigh Nelson, anyone still believing that these justices are true Constitutional Conservatives hasn’t been paying attention to how they vote.

Nelson states, “Not one of them even follows the U.S. Constitution. What is so discouraging is that they take turns being on the side of those who vote against our Constitution and against American citizens. Watch how they vote, and you’ll notice that one of the three will always side with Roberts, Sotomayor, Kagan and Breyer.”

I had noticed this prior to reading her article. Also, I had noticed that Justice Roberts did the same; If an issue came up that was practically insignificant, even though it might lean to the conservative side, he would vote with the conservatives, but if it was a key issue leaning to the left, he would support it.

I highly recommend this article by Kelleigh Nelson. Not only will one be enlightened concerning the things going on now, but also the many traitorous activities extending back to the Reagan years. And please go to the highlighted links which will give you a good beginning for a political science education in addition to a better understanding of how, and why issues which begin with being promoted as, Conservative and pro-American, turn out to be exactly the opposite.

This has come about, largely and in part, by the fact that most conservative organizations Americans are influenced by, like the Heritage Foundation and many others, are saturated, and to some extent staffed by those whose agenda is completely opposite of that claimed by the organization.

The Heritage Foundation has, for many years, been the epitome of influence for what was considered,” conservatives in the know .” This, of course, and as it was intended,resulted in many lesser conservative organizations and their adherents’ becoming satellites of the Heritage Foundation. So, what Heritage promoted, or stood behind was greeted with favor as it was presented to the conservative base.

But let’s look at a few examples of what it supported and promoted. I’ve already touched on the planting of Gorsuch, Kavanaugh, and Barrett in the Supreme Court; this resulted in the Court being, possibly the enemy of America for the remainder of time. In addition, the list of justices which Heritage submitted for President Trump to choose from to be candidates for Justices of the Supreme Court contained close to 20 lower court judges of which only two of them were Pro-Life. The remainder were all pro-abortionists. So, in view of this alone, we can deduce conclusively that esoterically speaking,the only thing conservative about the Heritage foundation is its purpose to keep things as they are, i.e., to support and promote issues which are diametrically opposed to American principles.

What can we say about those individuals and organizations who support Heritage in the way of donations? Well, I would say most individuals continue to perceive it to represent the epitome of conservative thinking. In view of that, they think they’ve done their patriotic bit by donating a few dollars from time to time. However, it is quite evident that probably at least 90% of them don’t have the foggiest idea of what Heritage’s purpose and goals are.

That is only for individuals; for organizations and corporations…well, that’s a different pot of beans.

There may be a few small conservative organizations that have not succumbed to Council on Foreign Relations (CFR) connections, that continue to think Heritage is what it says it is. But for most of the larger so-called conservative organizations and corporations, and wealthier individuals, I believe that they are aware of the real Heritage agenda . For information on this part, I suggest the article by Kelleigh Nelson, which I referred to earlier.

The Deep State deepens with Vice President Michael Pence!

Trump thought he was the “trustworthy” and devout “Christian” Vice President was more than willing to tell the politically naïve President that Heritage was a conservative think tank who would guide him to constitutionally conservative judges for the Supreme Court.

This, of course, identifies the former VP as an agent of the Deep State, which to all practically thinking makes him a traitor, in my opinion. But he’s only one; there are many more throughout the Republican Party, who are referred to as Trotskyites, Neo-cons and RINOs. All of these have their part in aiding the Deep State.

I marvel at the amount of intelligence my friend, Kelleigh Nelson, has disclosed in this article. Considering the number of articles of quality, she writes throughout the year, it just seems impossible that she, in such a limited amount of time, would be able to unveil so much that was practically hidden from the public.

During the 2016 presidential campaign, I began to have suspicions about Pence. I had noticed some remarks he had made to the effect that he was for the Trans Pacific Partnership (TPP). This was at the time in which Trump had let it be known that he was against it. Subsequently however, Pence became silent about the issue.

Practically all Kelleigh reveals in this single article plays into what the title of this article is all about. However, this article will be directed at the transitions over the last hundred plus years which set the tablemaking it possible for the enemies of liberty to bring about what we are witnessing today.

We now know that the deep state didn’t justsuddenly come into being for the purpose of helping to concoct lies about former President Donald Trump. Its beginnings started before I was born, a little over 94 years ago. It all goes back at least to 1776 with the advent of the Illuminati. But the pot was beginning to boil even prior to that, with some financial interests starting to get both financial and political thingsarranged to set the table for future developments toward the goal of world government.

Skipping over the following 150 years with all the events of that time to World War I, the agenda for world government attempted to use the war for an impetus to aid them in instituting the League of Nations. However, the U.S. senators at that time read the Charter which resulted in the rejection of the League of Nations.

The failure to bring forth the League of Nations resulted in the agenda having to begin again. They accomplished this with the founding of the Council on Foreign Relations (CFR) in 1921.To show the position of its agenda and sphere of influence, John Foster Dulles, the former U.S. Secretary of state, was its president. At the very outset, he began recruiting men of an international bent, both in government and high-up financial affairs.By the year 1939, the agents of the CFR descended upon Washington, DC to begin taking over the U.S. State Department on September 12, 1939.

By 1950,the CFR’s membership totaled approximately one thousand, at which time it became the invisible government. Dan Smoot, Assistant to J. Edgar Hoover, wrote a book titled, “The Invisible Government”, wherein he described much about the CFR.

Here then is a partial outline of the development of the main planning and coordinating force behind everything that is happening today.

Probably the most significant thing the CFR was able to achieve towards progress related to its goal of world domination was its success in getting the United Nations accepted and set up, as well as getting it acknowledged as an “institution of peace.” However, we are at last seeing that the strive for world peace is only esoteric, which is to say the peace it is working to achieve is when it is in complete domination of the world where no resistance exists from anyone.

The following are prime examples of how the CFR gets things done through the power of government.

According to James Perloff, Author of “Shadows of Power,”in 1953 the Bricker Amendment was introduced in Congress. It stipulated that no treaty signed by the U.S. could override the Constitution or infringe on the rights guaranteed Americans. It was born out of painful retrospect of Yalta and the U.N. Charter. Foreign Affairs, the official publication of the CFR, ran a 19-page denunciation of the Bricker Amendment as its lead article in October 1953. President Eisenhower towed the CFR line calling the Amendments’ backers “nuts and crackpots.” Biographer Ambrose writes, “Eisenhower used all his persuasive powers – at stag dinners, at meetings, in private, in correspondence, even on the golf course, to kill the amendment. And killed it was.”

Mr. Perloff also states, “In the fall of 1953, Norman Dodd, Director of Research for the Reece Committee, was invited to the headquarters of the Ford Foundation by its President, H. Rowan Gaither (CFR). According to Dodd, Gaither told him, “Mr. Dodd, all of us here at the policy making-level have had experience, either in the Office of Strategic Services (OSS) or the European Economic Administration, with directives from the White House. We operate under those directives here. Would you like to know what those directives are?” Dodd replied that he would. Gaither said, “The substance of them is that we shall use our grant-making power to alter our life in the United States that we can comfortably be merged with the Soviet Union.”

These two events confirm that Eisenhower was a secret agent of the CFR. It has been reported that he was a member of the organization which was possible and likely. This could have played into him being bumped from a Lt. Colonel to a 5 star General. So, we can readily see that all this resulted in a useful hidden depth of the Deep State. For more on this see my article, “The Enemies of Our President, Part 3.”

The membership of the CFR possibly stands now at between six and seven thousand with about five or six hundred in government departments. We can be sure they are continually striving to bring to fruition the entire agenda of the CFR. Each of them, I’m sure, are connected to those who are their personal satellites which aid in spreading the CFR narrative – world government via the Great Reset , but the CFR will not be referenced anywhere.

There are those who might say, “I’ve never seen anything attributed to the CFR as being involved in what is happening now.” Of course not, it is practically never out front; it works from behind the scenes through others.

