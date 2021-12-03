Andrew C Wallace

December 3, 2021

Honest working citizens have a Constitutional right to Life, Liberty and the Pursuit of Happiness. Criminals have NO right to destroy citizen’s hard earned livelihoods by looting and burning.

IT IS A COLD HARD FACT, THAT THE LIFE OF A CRIMINAL HAS A NEGATIVE VALUE TO SOCIETY.

I am 87 and old enough to remember when citizens and criminals alike knew the law and acted accordingly. Of course there was crime, but criminals obeyed “STOP or I SHOOT,” because they knew the citizen would indeed shoot them for theft of their hard earned possessions..

TODAY THE FEAR OF BEING SHOT DOES NOT EXIST SO CRIME IS RAMPANT AND OUT OF CONTROL.

The only people to benefit from this stupidity and cowardice by the ignorant, apathetic, and Lenin’s useful idiots (all naïve snowflakes ) are the commie governors, mayors, prosecutors, anti -American corporations and the Parasitic Super Rich Ruling Class (PSRRC) These commies are destroying the United States and impoverishing the people for a commie Dictatorial New World Order. Anyone that doubts this is as ignorant as a box of rocks.

In my November 26th paper, titled “Commie Politicians Deny Your Right To Self Defense” I included a passage of the Florida Constitution giving people the right to defend life and property. The problem is that people have a justified fear that compromised prosecutors will frame them if a criminal is harmed (Rittenhouse Trial, et al.). I don’t advocate the shooting of looters and arsonists until legislatures enact laws to protect people who exercise their Constitutional rights with deadly force. Once enacted and recognized there will be little need for confrontations with deadly force.

Its not that I don’t have some sympathy and understanding of the plight of the mostly Black looters ( as seen on TV). They are the result of living under full blown Communism in the commie Democrat controlled inner city plantations: having been indoctrinated since birth by fake schools and fake media. Commies teach hatred of families, marriage, religion, capitalism and our Constitution etc. With single teen mothers, the children are mostly doomed (blind leading the blind). Almost everything done by the politicians destroyed Black families and pride subverting it into victimhood.

People who work and object to supporting those who do not want to work are not racists even though they elected a Black racist as president twice.

The sad thing that history teaches us is that when the commies no longer need minorities they will kill them. This is why Lenin referred to supporters of Communism as Useful Idiots.

I remember graduating from the Kentucky State Police Academy in the fifties when Governor Happy Chandler addressed us and said “ You are of real value to society so don’t put yourself in undue jeopardy to prevent harm to a criminal”. ( Meaning is exact, words are not). There was real mutual respect between the people and the Kentucky State Police. Citizens knew that Troopers would kill them with kindness, or if threatened kill them. If Troopers needed help citizens would back them up. This mutual respect was the basis for a mostly peaceful existence. Organized criminal populations that exist today in commie Democrat cities could not exist.

PEOPLE HAVE A CONSTITUTIONAL RIGHT TO LIFE, LIBERTY AND THE PORSUIT OF HAPPINESS AND THAT REQUIRES THAT CRIMINALS KNOW THEY HAVE A HIGH PROBABILITY OF BEING SHOT DEAD FOR LOOTING AND OTHER CRIMES. I DON”T GIVE A DAMN WHAT THE NAÏVE USELESS SNOWFLAKES THINK.

Our founders came to America to escape all aspects of life in European cities, now our commie Democrat cities are worse than Europe ever was and city residents are leaving if they can.

Our federal “establishment “is not a legitimate government, but our states remain independent sovereign states. Before the election INSURRECTION about 75% of federal laws were unconstitutional usurpations under the “Enumerated Powers” of the United States Constitution, now it is all unconstitutional. Verify it yourself.

I can say without any reservations whatsoever that those pretending to represent us in a federal establishment ( note I didn’t say government) have no Constitutional authority to do so and their conduct is the most lawless in history. Most of the people in the federal establishment are being paid by the Parasitic Super Rich Ruling Class (PSRRC) to serve them. Most federal officials and bureaucrats are corrupt or cowards. Most are criminals and many are guilty of treason as defined in the Constitution.

On October 13th I wrote an article titled “Militia of the Several States to Replace FBI and Judiciary?” This article explored the Constitutional power of the Militia of the Several States to possibly give us honest law enforcement and courts because we don’t have any now. Accomplishing that, if it were possible would require Constitutional scholars. Based upon the total failure of the compromised Supreme Court of the United States to even hear election cases, and the fact that no important politician or official has ever been arrested and convicted for known crimes is proof positive that equal justice does not exist.

IT IS A DAMN SHAME THAT MORE MEN DON’T GROW A PAIR AND CONFRONT OUR CRIMINALS AND TRAITORS IN THE LAWLESS FEDERAL ESTABLISHMENT, FOR THAT MAY BE OUR ONLY OPTION, BECAUSE IT IS IMPOSSIBLE TO ARREST AND PUT THEM ON TRIAL WITH A CORRUPT JUSTICE SYSTEM.

Following is the most powerful poem you can read written for a different time but describes perfectly circumstances today. Poem is attributed to Rudyard Kipling.

The Wrath of The Awakened Saxon.

It was not part of their blood,

It came to them very late,

With long arrears to make good,

When the Saxon began to hate.

They were not easily moved,

They were icy — willing to wait.

Till every count should be proved,

Ere the Saxon began to hate.

Their voices were even and low.

Their eyes were level and straight.

There was neither sign nor show.

When the Saxon began to hate.

It was not preached to the crowd.

It was not taught by the state.

No man spoke it aloud.

When the Saxon began to hate.

It was not suddently bred.

It will not swiftly abate.

Through the chilled years ahead,

When Time shall count from the date.

That the Saxon began to hate.

Bertolt Brecht is reported to have said “When Injustice Becomes Law, Resistance Becomes Duty”.

