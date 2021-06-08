by Kelleigh Nelson

I believe that the Democrat Party is clearly not the party that a lot of African Americans believe it is…they need to know that it’s pure Marxism…I think that a lot of African Americans are being deceived, they’re being used. —Dr. Carol M. Swain, Professor of Political Science and Law, Vanderbilt University (ret)

Hatred is the most accessible and comprehensive of all the unifying agents. Mass movements can rise and spread without belief in a god, but never without a belief in a devil. —Eric Hoffer

Great men cultivate love and only little men cherish a spirit of hatred; assistance given to the weak ones makes the one who gives it strong; oppression of the unfortunate makes one weak. —Booker T. Washington

The rise of the Black Lives Matter movement during the riots in Ferguson, Missouri, in 2014, brought increased scrutiny into the movement’s leadership. Three gay Marxist trained women formed together to create BLM after the Trayvon Martin shooting in 2013. BLM is a terrorist organization that uses race as a weapon against communities across the United States, that much is abundantly clear.

In a 2015 interview, Patrisse Cullors boasted that she and Alicia Garza were “trained Marxists” who were “super-versed” in Marxist ideology. Their guru in all things Marxist had been Eric Mann, an ex-con and former Students for a Democratic Society (SDS) leader who spent time in prison 50 years ago for the same violent tactics that BLM deploys today. Mann, the Marxist wingman to fellow left-wing terrorists and Obama friends, Bill Ayers and Bernardine Dohrn, taught Cullors and Garza the ropes of domestic terror. The term “white skin privilege” was first popularized in the 1970s by the SDS radicals of “Weathermen” who were carrying out a terrorist war against “Amerikkka,” a spelling designed to stigmatize America as a nation of Klansmen.

Compare left-wing violence in any country and at any time since 1848 (when European Marxists immigrated to America) with the rioting, looting, arson, vandalism, and outright murder that left-wing groups are visiting upon American cities in the twenty-first century, and you will find them the same. Link Like the Nazis, BLM and Antifa are attempting to take over a country through violence, intimidation and fear. They want to erase our history, disrupt our way of life and then control our future, and we are allowing them to do exactly that.

The U.S. experienced 637 riots between May 26 and Sept. 12, 2020 and 91% of those riots were linked to the BLM movement, according to the US Crisis Monitor.

Everywhere BLM goes, violence and chaos follows.

BLM CEO Resigns

Patrisse Cullors, CEO of BLM Foundation has become quite wealthy and purchased four million-dollar homes for herself and her partner. Weeks after being investigated, she resigned from the organization she co-founded saying she’d established the “bones of the foundation and it was time to move on.” She now has a second book deal and a contract with Warner Bros. Promoting godless Marxism has become endemic.

On the heels of the death of George Floyd, BLM received millions in donations. They bilked hard-working Americans and “woke” corporations out of cash, but none filtered down to the communities they claimed to support. In fact, many of those black communities and businesses were destroyed by BLM subversives. BLM is closely affiliated with the Democratic Party. They even used the same fundraising app, ActBlue.

Richard Turner, founder of a Black Lives Matter chapter in St. Paul, Minnesota quit the organization after a year and a half stating in a video that he “learned the ugly truth.” Turner’s remarks were published by TakeCharge, a black-led organization that rejects critical race theory and woke culture. Turner has a master’s in education and found there was little regard in BLM for rebuilding black lives and improving the quality of education for black children. He is only one…but he’s spreading the truth.

Woke America’s Reverse Discrimination

In Denver, a school board member and BLM activist had to step down amid allegations he had sexually abused up to 62 children. Let me remind you that BLM is in school districts in over 20 major cities in America, turning children into little Marxists. In the BLM-inspired classroom, students are catechized to deplore “the school-to-prison pipeline” and the “epidemic of police violence and mass incarceration” in America, all of which belies actual statistics.

The illegitimate President in our White House decided that the Small Business Administration would hand out billions to socially disadvantaged farmers and businesses who lost out during the unconstitutional Covid lockdowns, provided they don’t have white skin. Two courts have already blocked Biden’s discriminatory and unconstitutional racist plan.

United Airlines said it wants non-whites to make up at least half of the 5,000 pilots it plans to train this decade at its new flight school, a push to diversify a career traditionally dominated by white men. Qualified whites need not apply.

A black English professor from Barnard College noted that white people should be imprisoned then gassed “when the race war hits its crescendo.” Shades of Nazi Germany’s National Socialist fascists.

Williamson County Schools (WCS) in Williamson County, Tennessee required teachers to watch a series of videos showing county school employees advocating for social change and social justice. The “white privilege” training videos, as part of a Cultural Competency video series, showcased local teachers buying into the idea of “white privilege.” A seven-year-old from WCS is now ashamed of being white, is depressed, scared, suicidal, doesn’t want to go to school and is in therapy because of the school’s Critical Race Theory “white privilege” teachings. Divide, destroy and conquer. The Tennessee legislature passed a bill against CRT in public schools and it was signed into law by Governor Lee.

Laws like, Oakland’s Resilient Families partnership that excludes poor white people from receiving benefits because of their skin color, and the exclusion of white farmers from agricultural relief through the recently passed Covid Relief Bill are direct violations of the 1964 Civil Rights Law and the 14th Amendment. It appears that the elites did not want to end racism entirely, they simply wanted to flip the script on racism. To them, racism is okay as long as it is not directed at minorities or people of color.

The University of California will no longer consider test scores (ACT and SAT) as part of its admissions process through 2025 following a lawsuit that argued the exams were discriminatory, Bloomberg Law reported. The decision “ensures that the University will not revert to its planned use of the SAT and ACT, which its own Regents have admitted are racist metrics, and that the University’s doors will remain open to the students who stand to benefit the most from public higher education,” Public Counsel attorney Amanda Savage said. The ACT and SAT have radically changed over the last 90 years. I doubt today’s high school students could pass the original tests.

Over the last several years, the College Board has been experimenting with a new “Adversity Score,” which attempts to identify and categorize the socioeconomic status of students. The College Board looks at data on the crime and poverty rates of a student’s neighborhood and the student’s family structure, as well as the quality of their high school, and combines them to come up with a score between one and 100. Bet they never asked the opinions of brilliant surgeon, Dr. Ben Carson or acclaimed Justice Clarence Thomas.

Since 1880, only 50 years after public education was established, America’s youth have been increasingly dumbed down by the slow and purposeful elimination of academic education. See Samuel Blumenfeld and Alex Newman’s Crimes of the Educators and The Deliberate Dumbing Down of America by Charlotte Iserbyt.

The University of Louisville’s advertisement for a physics and astronomy professor said they only wanted African-Americans, Hispanic or Native Americans to apply. Asians and whites need not apply. This is a blatant violation of the equal protection clause of the U.S. Constitution; this type of discrimination has been going on surreptitiously at U of L for decades, and undoubtedly many others. The university withdrew the advertisement only after receiving a complaint from disabled individuals who had been excluded from the hiring preference. Of course, inclusion of such individuals would have made the discrimination no less illegal.

White children were sold into slavery months before the first Africans arrived, but no one ever speaks of that abomination.

Blood in the Streets

Since Nelson Mandela and the communist African National Congress (ANC) took over in South Africa, 70,000 whites have been murdered and untold numbers robbed, raped and tortured. A white farmer is killed every five days in South Africa, and in America’s larger cities black on white crimes are escalating exponentially, but no one speaks of black on black murders…i.e., Chicago’s south side.

How many articles and videos have we seen of BLM anarchists threatening and attacking white diners and businesses? And how many times have we heard about white men and women being brutalized by a mob of blacks, or even one black person with a knife on a New York train? And the McCloskey’s in St. Louis defending their home.

The latest of these vile attacks happened to a 72-year-old white good Samaritan who stopped to help a black couple who were stranded on the side of the road with a blown-out tire in Clay County, Missouri. He was beaten savagely for showing compassion for his fellow man. Jason Jones is lucky to be alive after being attacked by 19-year-old Choyce Davis and his accomplice.

Dr. Aruna Khilanani, a New York City psychiatrist, tells people she fantasizes about shooting white people in the head.

Minnesota’s rapper, Winston Boogie Smith, is telling BLM protesters, “Ain’t nobody gonna be beggin for justice, get ready for war, bring your guns, your bombs, your rocket launchers!”

NFAC Black Militia

Boogie Smith has nothing on John Fitzgerald Johnson, also known as Grand Master Jay who claims leadership of the group, Not F***ing Around Coalition (NFAC), a black nationalist paramilitary organization in the United States. The group advocates for black liberation and separatism. Too bad he wasn’t born in the 1920s, he would have enjoyed the purposeful separation of his people from societal freedoms. His group is allegedly composed of ex-military shooters. They want all Confederate military statues destroyed.

Johnson actually served in the Virginia National Guard and the Army from 1989 to 2006, but he left with the rank of private. Johnson expressed Black Nationalist views, putting forth the view that the United States should either hand the state of Texas over to African-Americans so that they may form an independent country, or allow African-Americans to depart the United States to another country that would provide land upon which to form an independent nation. Johnson and Lincoln would have seen eye to eye as Abe promoted the very same ideas.

The NFAC is thought to be an offshoot in part of the Black Hebrew Israelites, the same people who accosted Nicholas Sandman of Covington High School when the school was at a pro-life march in DC. They are an heretical religious group that erroneously claims that African Americans are the descendants of the ancient Israelites.

On Independence Day 2020, heavily armed Black men and women from the NFAC, marched through Georgia’s Stone Mountain Park. They’re calling for the removal of a giant Confederate rock carving of late Confederate President Jefferson Davis, and Southern generals Robert E. Lee and Stonewall Jackson.

A multitude of black organizations marched on Tulsa in 2020 and plan on marching again in 2021. Why? Because the Tulsa race riots of 1921 were among the “worst race riots in the nation’s history.” “The death toll during the 12-hour rampage is still in dispute, but estimates have put it as high as 250. More than 1,000 businesses and homes were burned to the ground, scores of black families were herded into cattle pens at the fairgrounds, and one of the largest and most prosperous Black communities in the United States was turned to ashes.” The KKK was at their height in 1921.

A recent Gateway Pundit article reported who will march with the NFAC in 2021. The armed black supremacists of the New Black Panther Party stated, “There will come a time when we will kill everything white in sight.” Unfortunately, white Americans who love their black brothers and sisters are now targets.

Meanwhile, the FBI is busy hunting down grandmas who aimlessly wandered through the Capitol on January 6.

BLM and Islamic Terrorists

More than 1,000 BLM activists signed a statement proclaiming their “solidarity with the Palestinian struggle and commitment to the liberation of Palestine’s land and people;” demanding an end to Israel’s “occupation” of “Palestine,” condemning “Israel’s brutal war on Gaza and chokehold on the West Bank,” urging the U.S. government to end all aid to Israel, and exhorting black institutions to support the Palestinian led Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement against the Jewish state.

Over the Shavuot festival on May 30, 2020, BLM members carried out a pogrom in Fairfax, a Los Angeles community largely populated by ultra-Orthodox Jews. On that day, BLM not only vandalized five synagogues and three Jewish schools in Fairfax, but also looted most of the Jewish businesses on Fairfax Avenue. Moreover, they chanted “F*** the police and kill the Jews.”

At a July 1, 2020 demonstration in Washington, D.C., BLM protesters tied their own cause to that of the Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank. The rally was billed as a gesture of support for the “Day of Rage” that had been called by the Palestinian Authority and other groups to protest Israel’s plan to annex portions of the West Bank. The BLM protesters chanted: “Israel, we know you, you murder children, too.” Chants also alternated between “Black lives matter!” and “Palestinian lives matter!” *Link*

Conclusion

When one group of people identify another group, and target them with hate, and violence, it only escalates. Eventually there is large-scale bloodshed. Don’t delude yourself that it can’t happen in America. There are enormous groups of people just chomping at the bit to attack conservatives and traditionalists, all in the name of a progressive utopia.

Nelson Mandela’s Communist Apartheid came to America via Barack Obama, Oprah Winfrey and the Democrat Party, all of whom lauded the communist revolutionary who reveled in violence, promoted white genocide, and facilitated the Marxist subversion of South Africa. If you think the murder of white South African farmers and anti-communist blacks and their families can only happen in that country, you’re oblivious to what is happening right now in the great melting pot of America.

What we saw in Portland, Seattle, Chicago, Kenosha, Minneapolis, New York and other Democrat held cities by the Marxists of BLM, Antifa and dozens of smaller organizations was just an inkling of the devastation communist led Americans have in store for the white population. Violence and destruction was brought to us by the anarchist founders of BLM, three trained Marxists.

BLM’s riots of looting and destruction were carried out even against black businesses and this after so many businesses barely survived the unconstitutional Covid lockdowns. As Devvy Kidd’s recent article stated, should the illegitimate occupier of our White House be ousted by vote tally truth, riots as we’ve never before seen will erupt in America.

Communists are dividing Americans with the lie of systemic racism. Their goal is the hatred and destruction of European whites. Multitudes of people flocked to America arriving at Ellis Island and kissing the ground of their new home, America…the country who gave more freedom to individuals than any other in the history of the world.

The godless Marxists of BLM claim systemic racism is a core of American society. In reality, a moral revolution, the very righteousness of God’s people, both Christians and Jews, overturned the evil of slavery and have been instrumental in helping black Americans succeed and prosper.

© 2021 Kelleigh Nelson – All Rights Reserved

E-Mail Kelleigh Nelson: proverbs133@bellsouth.net