May 9, 2022

First let me open with the fact I’ve been registered No Party since 1996; I’ve never voted for any candidate from the Democrat/Communist Party USA. I voted for the first time at age 18, I will be 73 next month. I’ve been in the trenches full time nearly 24/7 for the past 30 years.

I’ve analyzed more elections than I can count as well as hammering on vote fraud since 1993. Like so many millions of Americans I’ve read countless books, watched videos and have been active at both the state and federal level. Worked to get candidates elected, voted for Trump twice.

Now we have an individual in the WH who has passed into the first stages of Alzheimer’s as Cheater China Joe Biden can no longer even recognize members of his own family, has no idea who cabinet members are; mentally, his brain is gone. The wreckage his illegitimate administration has caused since January 2021 is unprecedented in American history (aside from white supremacist Abraham Lincoln who damn near destroyed the Union) and it’s going to get a lot worse.

Of course, Republicans see this as a golden opportunity to “take back power” of the House and Senate. With a majority in both chambers of Congress they’re going to save the country! You know: Protect our values, more money in your pocket, reduce the size of government, protect your rights! Support the Constitution even though 95%of them have no idea what it says.

Sadly, the same can be said for GOP governors, mayors and members of your state legislatures. This is why an Article 5 Convention of States must never take place. (Our Texas governor, Greg Abbott pushed it through the legislature.) The GOP is infested with RINO’s (Romney, Murkowski, Chaney, Collins, Rep. Kinzinger; the list is two miles long when you include the dirty ones in the U.S. House) who play in the right sandbox. That’s how they allegedly keep getting reelected.

RINOs and Democrats Just Stole Future Elections in Deep Red Alaska — And the Republican Party DID NOT LIFT A FINGER to Stop It, May 1, 2022

Let me give you an example. Dan Crenshaw was very popular when elected to the House here in Texas. But, his support has beyond soured and voters wanted him gone. “True Conservative Superhero Dan Crenshaw: I Have No Power to Help the January 6 Political Prisoners and I Won’t Even Bring Attention to Their Plight Because That Would Just be “A Performance” That Helps Me But Not Them

“Actually, you won’t do it because it would help them and hurt you, Dannie, which the crowd immediately grasps.Coward. Liar. Grifter. Neoliberal corporate tool.” I follow these candidates and I’m telling you Crenshaw became quite unpopular over time. The crowd booed him badly. Yet, Crenshaw allegedly received 74.4% of the vote in our primary in March.

Jan. 6 Suicide Victim Was Told ‘He Would Not Receive a Fair Trial in This Town’, March 21, 2022. At least Rep. Louis Gohmert tried but along with a few other congress critters were denied any access to prisoners. This is a shining example of No. Korea or Communist China if you know the tragic story of Matthew L. Perna; he was 37.

And I have this to say to all you jail and prison guards and honchos who have treated those Jan. 6th prisoners as if they worked for Bin Laden (denial of medical treatment, spending half the time in solitary confinement): I hope when you look in the mirror you see the gutless coward you are for a paycheck.

As for the judges on all the cases except for a couple, shame on you for crapping on the Sixth Amendment:

Amendment VI

“In all criminal prosecutions, the accused shall enjoy the right to a speedy and public trial, by an impartial jury of the state and district wherein the crime shall have been committed, which district shall have been previously ascertained by law, and to be informed of the nature and cause of the accusation; to be confronted with the witnesses against him; to have compulsory process for obtaining witnesses in his favor, and to have the assistance of counsel for his defense.”

Being held for six, nine months or a year without going in front of jury as requested by the defense IMHO is beyond cruel. Some prisoners in DOJ jails for tax problems, theft or violence are out in record time. There’s NO reason those defendants couldn’t be released on bond with a monitor just like is done with very violent accused individuals.

As for the DOJ attorneys: You are little better than maggots feeding off the host. Yes, a few of the protesters got out of control and should be reasonably held accountable, but behind the lies this was a set up and trials, I believe, will prove it. 80 ‘Suspicious Actors’ and ‘Material Witnesses’ Under Scrutiny by Jan. 6 Defense Attorneys, May 6, 2022

Going back to the primaries, I’ve cited the two columns below so I don’t have to rehash the problem with incumbents in Congress and your legislatures, I call Band Aid Brigade. They get elected with big money and nothing changes. Please remember this quote because it comes from the mouth of an insider. You may not like it but it’s true and has been proven true over time:

“In 1966, Carroll Quigley wrote his massive book Tragedy and Hope, A History of the World in our Time. Tragedy being that so many people have to die, and Hope being the New World Order. He was the official historian for the CFR and was privileged to study the elites’ plans for the world for nearly two years. Quigley taught at the School of Foreign Service at Georgetown University from 1941 to 1976, and was Bill Clinton’s mentor. On page 1247 of his book, he wrote this:

“The chief problem of American political life for a long time has been how to make the two Congressional parties more national and international. The argument that the two parties should represent opposed ideals and policies, one perhaps, of the Right and the other of the Left, is a foolish idea acceptable only to doctrinaire and academic thinkers. Instead the two parties should be almost identical, so that the American people can “throw the rascals out” at any election without leading to any profound or extensive shifts in policy. The policies that are vital and necessary for America are no longer subjects of significant disagreement, but are disputable only in details of procedure, priority, or method …..Then it should be possible to replace it, every four years if necessary, by the other party, which will be none of these things but WILL STILL PURSUE , with new vigor, approximately the SAME BASIC POLICIES .”

“This is what exists today in America! We have one party with one agenda! This book had its first printing in 1966. The powers that be (Milner, Rhodes, the CFR, etc.) were so horrified that Quigley had told so many secrets, the book was not reprinted, and Macmillan Publishing destroyed the plates. It wasn’t until 1974 that Jack Meserole got permission from Quigley, reprinted the book, and sold it for his cost. Quigley laughed at the elitists because he knew the noose was so tight around the necks of Americans that even with the truth of his book, nothing would change.”

Re-electing the Band Aid Brigade, Mine, May 18, 2010 – “[Samuel] Adams warned not to get caught up in the respect for high office and the lavish praise that is often bestowed on leaders. “This has led millions into such a degree of dependence and submission.” Citizens should place their loyalty with the Constitution. “Whoever, therefore, insinuates notions of government contrary to the Constitution, or in any degree winks at any measures to suppress or even to weak it, is not a loyal man.” Samuel Adams: Father of the American Revolution, Mark Puls, pages 29,30

“The majority of primaries are about to begin. The call throughout America is “We’ll remember in November!” “Vote out all incumbents.”

“Of course, the one party system consisting of two interconnected criminal syndicates are working overtime to see their incumbents go back to Congress to continue the destruction of our constitutional republic. Yes, both parties. There is a lot of talk and blame going around about the “national” debt created by one Outlaw Congress after another for a hundred years. The Democrats had “power” for 40 years before the misnamed “Republican Revolution of 1994,” at which time the Republicans took “power” and out spent the Democrats in royal fashion. The people said enough and with the help of electronic ballot machines and scanners, the same rats with a few new faces took “control” of the Outlaw Congress again in November 2006. Shall we take a look at the numbers:” Rest at link.

Electing New Band Aid Pushers, Mine, May 23, 2012: “On May 18, 2010, I wrote a column titled, Re-electing the Band Aid Brigade. The point I was making is the American people scream and yell about the job the Outlaw Congress is doing, but come election day they continue to elect the same incumbents over and over and over. In 2010, a whopping 86% of incumbents in the Outlaw Congress were sent back to continue destroying this nation. Well, it’s not my incumbent at fault, it’s the Democrats! Or the Republicans! They continue to reelect the very same people who never propose constitutional solutions, only more Band Aids. Conservatives continue to support the Band Aid pushers to conserve what?”

Lex Greene did a recent column, 2022 GOP Primaries Got TRUMPED with a breakdown of candidates endorsed by President-Elect Trump in several states who won their recent primary (or will be in an upcoming run-off and will likely go on to win in November sans massive vote fraud, again.I do agree with him that Trump through his rallies and social media is uniting millions of Americans who before didn’t really recognize what the Marxist take-over of this country is all about but they’re waking up by the millions which represents a huge threat to the dirty traitors working hard to destroy this country.

You may disagree with me but Trump has been endorsing incumbents who should have been thrown out in these last couple of primaries starting with our governor (Texas) Greg Abbott. As has been said so many times: Who the hell is advising Trump on which challengers or incumbents will fight to return American to a constitutional republic instead of this nightmare we’re living in? I know his heart is in the right place, but Trump needs to listen to those of us who’ve been in the trenches for decades and know the game within a game (a favorite saying of a friend of mine).

Trump has endorsed some of the worst RINO’s in sheep’s clothing and some nice sounding conservatives who continue to parrot the party slogans. We need proven constitutionalists.

Here in Texas our primary was in March. 38 U.S. House seats. 22 GOP incumbents won their primary. 16 seats were open due to retirements or the incumbent running for another office. I looked at a dozen of the new winners; many will be run-offs. Not one of them touched critical bills that should have been passed when they controlled both chambers of Congress while Trump was president. NONE of them are even whispering constitutional solutions, just the same old, worn-out slogans.

Trump endorsed Mo Brooks [R-AL] for U.S. Senator – one of only a handful who should remain in Congress. I don’t know who whispered in Trump’s ear, but the establishment GOP is out to get Brooks so Trump withdrew his endorsement. I hope the voters in Alabama vote for Brooks for the U.S. Senate so get the word out.

Term Limit Bill in Congress, April 8, 2022, Mine: “The primaries (or caucuses) are meant to choose the best candidates for Congress, state legislatures, school boards, ec. We either go after rotten, corrupt lifers like Mitch McConnell and 90% of the other Republicans or, well, things will get pretty bad. Too bad for my state of Texas. Come Nov., it’s vote for the same Republican who just won his 2nd, 4th or 10th term and never got the job done.”

Voters, Again, Choose Their Own Destruction, Mine, May 11, 2014 – “Do people expect change and problems solved by reelecting the same incumbents who never got the job done in all the years they’ve been in Congress? Apparently, they do. But, since tens of millions of voters are completely ignorant about the issues, how could they know their congress critter is a failure who keeps promoting Band Aids instead of constitutional solutions? The herding technique is very effective every election cycle: keep blaming the other party, not your incumbent.”

Republicans have asked the American people to put them in power so many times. We did with Republican presidents (Bush, Jr., Trump). Did they cure the cancers or just continue spending us into unpayable debt to fund unconstitutional cabinets and programs to the tune of trillions of BORROWED dollars every budget?

Now, this “big red wave”allegedly coming in November is to get power back to the Republican Party this November (an average of 94% will be incumbents) and you expect them to do what they haven’t done for decades? Looking at Greene’s column and this one, incumbents are once again winning primaries. What in God’s name do you think is going to change besides the rhetoric if they go back to DC next January?

The Board of Directors tells the CEO even though he’s brought the corporation to bankruptcy the past 20 years, we’re going to keep you as CEO to further run it into ruin. Does that make any sense to you? Yet, so far in primaries, the worst of the worst keep winning like RINO Gov. DeWine in Ohio.

Dr. Oz Avoids Question on Abortion to Hide How He Supports Some Abortions // Inside Dr. Oz’s Shameless Flip-Flop on Abortion // Dr. Oz’s Leftist Views on Abortion, Guns Exposed, April 20, 2022 – Sean Hannity’s good friend. They’ll say anything to get elected.

Below are my notes (just the tip of the iceberg) I was to present today at our county GOP club meeting, but due to a circumstance beyond my control, I won’t be making it. Life happens while you’re busy making plans. But, I’m including it in this column so you can see the real bills – the cure – that have been introduced and died in committee or that need to be passed either at the state or federal level. There are many more which I will get to in future columns. There is a plan, but this column is already long.

VERY worth watching this video – So many videos I get are junk, but this woman does a really good job. Many on my email list have been writing, talking and warning about this for 20, 30, 40 years and longer.

I think about the last three decades all the thousands (not hundreds) of radio shows I’ve done as a guest; several thousand columns I’ve written, my books, speeches I’ve given – just like some of my dearest friends. We’re at the edge of the cliff. The grand masters of this monster plan quit trying to hide their intentions more than a decade ago but Americans simply would not listen, sadly.

She is RIGHT ON TARGET ABOUT BLACKROCK yet 99.9999% of Americans have never heard of that mega-powerful operation. They own TRILLIONS in so many companies in America it would blow your mind – many who employ Americans who need that paycheck and that’s how they bring people to their knees.

We really are within a very short period of time going to lose it all and freedom lost is never regained. This ‘great reset’ will put us in the same prison as the poor people of China with their social credit accounts controlled by their evil, godless government. You think the fight over those COVID injections has been bad, look at other countries where coppers literally force the needle into your arm. I am deadly serious about what’s just over the horizon. Things are going to get so much worse.

This is a video to send to your email lists, social media, friends. You know ten people know ten people who know ten people and before you know it, millions have seen or read.

Really very worth the time to watch. The worst is coming and too many in Congress, state houses and governors are going along with the planned destruction of this country – they just disguise their treachery with the same old campaign slogans and “our party needs to get in power”. You don’t play in their sandbox, you either don’t get reelected or you allegedly lose a primary. Lord, how these politicians fool people – especially right now during the primary season.

Note: For a thorough, comprehensive education on the Fed, the income tax, education, Medicare, SS, the critical, fraudulent ratification of the Seventeenth Amendment and more, be sure to order my book

NOTES

State Legislature

Stop using animals for cruel and inhumane treatment – colleges, universities, labs. Helpless dogs, puppies, kittens. It is not necessary, listen to the scientists and stop such barbaric animal cruelty. The photos from organizations trying to stop this will make you vomit for a week. IT’S ALL ABOUT THE MONEY – BILLIONS EVERY YEAR.

Sever all ties with the unconstitutional Federal Department of Education – So said outgoing Director of the Texas State Dept. of Education a decade ago. Her departing speech was right on target and that’s the last we’ve heard of it here in Texas.

Make law to stop punishing doctors who are telling the truth about those COVID experimental injections by threatening to take away their licenses. Supreme Court rulings that have never been overturned: No government agency can tell a doctor what treatment they can or cannot give their patient – that means the FDA and CDC and career criminal Dr. Anthony Fauci.

Alabama Adopts First Official State Ban on UN Agenda 21 June 4, 2012

“Alabama became the first state to adopt a tough law protecting private property and due process by prohibiting any government involvement with or participation in a controversial United Nations scheme known as Agenda 21. Activists from across the political spectrum celebrated the measure’s approval as a significant victory against the UN “sustainability” plot, expressing hope that similar sovereignty-preserving measures would be adopted in other states as the nationwide battle heats up.

“The Alabama Senate Bill (SB) 477 legislation, known unofficially among some supporters as the “Due Process for Property Rights” Act, was approved unanimously by both the state House and Senate. After hesitating for a few days, late last month Republican Governor Robert Bentley finally signed into law the wildly popular measure — but only after heavy pressure from activists forced his hand.

“Virtually no mention of the law was made in the establishment press. But analysts said the measure was likely the strongest protection against the UN scheme passed anywhere in America so far. The law, aimed at protecting private property rights, specifically prevents all state agencies and local governments in Alabama from participating in the global scheme in any way.” – EVERY state should have and still needs to sever every tie with Agenda 21.

Stop all funding for the climate change hoax both federal and state.

Read book Green Fraud: Why the Green New Deal Is Even Worse than You Think by Mark Morano – Review. Climate change is nothing but a monstrous, proven lie.Book available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble and others. This is the number one web site in the world on exposing the big lie called global warming aka climate change: Climate Depot

Have to get the word out to GOP chapters and election division heads (which I’ve done here) across the country: Federal elections END at MIDNIGHT on election day if there’s no clear winner, period. The election is declared void. Foster v Love, 1997, U.S. Supreme Court 9-0 decision.

We need at least six new state mental hospitals here in Texas.

Reject anything from the WEF (World Economic Forum) and their “Great Reset” which WILL be the end of our freedoms and liberty. The Ultimate Goal of the Great Reset Is ‘One World Government’

Federal

Re-introduce former senator Harry Reid’s anti-illegals bill. It is the strongest immigration reform bill ever written; 76 pages. Cuts off all welfare for illegal aliens and also shreds the myth that babies born on U.S. soil automatically become U.S. citizens.

Three sessions, six years, Rep. Thomas Massie [R-KY] has introduced the same bill to stop double taxation on social security; no more federal taxation of your SS. 14 Republicans supported the bill, one Democrat. With GOP controlling Congress Massie’s bill could have passed when Trump was president.

Massie reintroduced it Feb. 3, 2022, this time 22 cosponsors – all Republicans. It’s dying in committee. The rest didn’t and don’t support it. Oh, but incumbents and both parties love seniors!

Stop all animal testing in U.S. labs or other testing facilities or in foreign countries as that POS Fauci was doing. Colleges, universities, labs – all get hundreds of millions of borrowed dollars to torture helpless animals when it is not necessary.

Abolish 17th Amendment – Senator Ben Sasse – We could very well get him to sponsor a bill: Ben Sasse Calls for Repealing 17th Amendment, Eliminating Popular-Vote Senate Elections

Rep. Thomas Massie [R-KY] is the most constitutionally grounded member of Congress who is either a sponsor of the bill or co-sponsor. He introduced H.R. 899 in 2019 to get rid of the Federal Department of Education; it died in committee. 12 cosponsors, all Republicans, Rep. Arrington does not support the bill. He reintroduced the bill this session, again, 12 co-sponsors. Arrington is not one of them.

Abolish the unconstitutional Department of Education.

February 8, 2021

Contact: massie.press@mail.house.gov

(202) 225-3546

“Representative Thomas Massie announces that he has introduced H.R. 899, a bill to abolish the federal Department of Education. The bill, which is one sentence long, states, “The Department of Education shall terminate on December 31, 2022.”

“Unelected bureaucrats in Washington, D.C. should not be in charge of our children’s intellectual and moral development,” said Massie. “States and local communities are best positioned to shape curricula that meet the needs of their students. Schools should be accountable. Parents have the right to choose the most appropriate educational opportunity for their children, including home school, public school, or private school.”

Thomas Massie press release: “The Department of Education began operating in 1980. On September 24, 1981, in his Address to the Nation on the Program for Economic Recovery, President Ronald Reagan said, “As a third step, we propose to dismantle two Cabinet Departments, Energy and Education.“ Bob Dole pledged at the GOP Convention to get rid of that unconstitutional cabinet when he ran for president. Never heard another word about it.

To date the bill is dying in committee. 8 Republican co-sponsors. My Rep. Arrington is not one of them.

H.R. 75: American Sovereignty Restoration Act of 2013 – To end membership of the United States in the United Nations. Bill introduced January 3, 2013. Died in committee. H.R. 75: American Sovereignty Restoration Act of 2019. 3 cosponsors. One is Massie, mine, Jodey Arrington has never supported this top priority move by Congress to save our sovereign nation.

The United Nothing has never kept peace anywhere in the world. The UN’s purpose is to act as law enforcement for one world government. Since 1945, we the people have been raped in hundreds of billions of dollars in UN “dues” and related UN expenses. “You can expect to see a one world government, Communist controlled, under the United Nations. You will see the United Nations run up astronomical debts which we, under the terms of the treaty, are bound to pay.” Congressional Record, House of Representatives, January 15, 1962, pg 215, Congressman James B. Utt – who gives the truth in his speech that day. READ: None is So Blind as He Who Will Not See.

Every penny in UN “dues” is borrowed money – more unpayable debt with the interest slapped on our backs. For what? In 1971, Rep. John Rarick attempted to get us out of that evil body; I highly encourage you read the information here. Besides Rarick’s bill, you’ll find an action that might surprise many. Agenda 21 is a key tool to destroy personal property rights and much more. READ, READ: The House That Evil Built. The diabolical “sustainable development” was birthed by the United Nothing; it must be killed once and for all.

10 cosponsors – All Republicans – Introduced again in 2019

The American Sovereignty Restoration Act of 2019 (H.R. 204) was introduced by Congressman Mike Rogers (R-Ala.) right as the new Congress was getting started. “One of my first priorities in this new Congress was to make sure this bill was reintroduced,” said Rogers, who serves as the ranking member of the House Committee on Homeland Security. “The United Nations is a disaster and our country bankrolls over 20 percent of its annual budget.”

3 cosponsors, all Republicans. Arrington was and is not a supporter of the bill.If you’re going to kill the beast you cut off its head (FED) and all its supporting America killing entities like the UN and a thousand NGO’s. (Non-governmental Organizations. Otherwise, you just keep chasing your tail playing their game.

Don’t let your state legislatures give you the BS they need a governor’s approval to call a special session. Think the stolen election in Nov. 2020 in the key 5 swing states. BULL.The National Conference of State Legislatures says: “In 14 states, only the governor may call a special session.In 36 states, a special session may be called by either the governor or the legislature.” Too many state legislatures are hiding behind cowardice. It’s most unfortunate Leo Donofrio took down his web site because he covered the issue of the plenary power of the states so perfectly. I’m 100% certain Dr. Edwin Vieira could write one of the most accurate and constitutionally sound columns on the plenary power of the states.

The State Legislatures Can Still Rescue the Presidential Election (Or Not) – “The Supreme Court plainly stated in Bush v. Gore that the power of the legislatures is presidential elections is “plenary.” That means that the legislatures can do pretty much anything they want.”

“Donofrio v Pennsylvania Et al” Still Pending At SCOTUS – So worth the time to read: (Dec. 13, 2020) — “The failed Texas theory of action was that the plenary authority of Legislatures in Defendant States had been usurped, causing violations of equal protection to Texas voters.”

Related:

Death to Democracy in America Top Goal

PLENARY POWER: Legislatures Have It

Recall of State Officials