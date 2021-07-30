By Steven Yates

“We’ll know our disinformation campaign is complete when everything the American public believes is false.” —William Casey, former CIA director

Last year Iran across this, by Europe-based author C.J. Hopkins, who began:

2020 was GloboCap Year Zero. The year when the global capitalist ruling class did away with the illusion of democracy and reminded everyone who is actually in charge, and exactly what happens when anyone challenges them.

The main difference between Hopkins and me is, I use the term GloboCorp for the network of extremely wealthy and powerful sociopaths scheming their way toward global domination.

The cause of the plandemic appears to have been released in Wuhan right around the time of Event 201, held October 18, 2019 at Johns Hopkins University sponsored by GloboCorp’s Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and the World Economic Forum. It appears designed to infect humans and spread rapidly, but is lethal mainly to certain populations of useless eaters — the elderly, and those with compromised respiratory and immune systems. Otherwise it has a recovery rate of over 99 percent. (But don’t bioweapons kill? Not if massive profit was the intent.)

On March 11, 2020, the WHO (lavishly funded by the Gates Foundation)declared a global emergency. The U.S. economy, on track to ensure Donald Trump a second term, instantly tanked as “inessential” businesses were forcibly shuttered. This was not exclusively about Trump, because the lockdowns were worldwide as governments coordinated with the WHO. We saw an unprecedented expansion of centralized power, and unprecedented levels of money printing to stave off a massive depression. Important distinctions such as dying from Covid versus dying with Covid-plus-comorbidities were blurred as part of a massive fear campaign. Also blurred was the distinction between supposedly having the virus in your system (a “positive” PCR test now known to be unreliable) and actually getting sick from Covid. Seasonal flu simply vanished; we peasants weren’t supposed to notice. Censorship appeared everywhere. Preventions and cures for Covid such as hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin were demonized despite a long track record showing them to be safe, and a study purporting to show the uselessness of the former had to be retracted. This didn’t reopen doors to its use. Doctors using such treatments successfully were threatened with loss of their medical licenses. Arguments that lockdowns caused more health problems than they prevented were also censored. All roads led to vaccines (see (4) below); never mind that no vaccine that worked on coronaviruses had ever worked.

The damage done and efforts to reverse the theft floundering in the face of an Iron Wall of Denial, a few hundred Trump supporters (possibly enabled by FBI informants and agent provocateurs) out of tens of thousands who actually were peaceful (not a single building burned, police car torched, or store looted!) unwisely breached the Capitol on January 6: unwise, because all they accomplished was getting themselves labeled “insurrectionists” trying to instigate a “coup against democracy” and creating conditions for further attacks on Trump and on themselves. The Establishment had seized power (the real coup!) and would call it “fortifying democracy” (article in GloboCorp-owned Time Magazine that all but let the cat out of the bag; good commentary here).

The rollout of Big Pharma’s experimental mRNA jabs began right after the start of 2021, to deafening corporate media applause. Sadly, Trump had been pulled into this with Operation Warp Speed (apparently no one told him, warp speed is science fiction!). Governments cut deals so the jabs could be dispensed for free!

What I call The 5 Stages of Vaccine Compliance began to kick in.

At Stage 1,which began in January, multitudes of scared sheeple lined up to get jabbed voluntarily, convinced by 24/7 fear porn and “experts” such as Fauci that it was the fastest way back to “normal.” Downplayed by all reportage was that this was an experiment, that the FDA had not given official approval but “emergency use authorization.”

At Stage 2: incentives were used on the mildly “hesitant”: the carrot: lotteries with cash giveaways, bonuses from employers, other free stuff, opportunities to virtue-signal. Some would get sick anyway and be labeled “breakthrough cases.” A few died or were severely injured. Families discovered — surprise, surprise! — no decision-makers were interested.

At Stage 3: when the carrot fails to entice, the stick comes out. At Stage 3, “vaccine hesitancy” comes with a price: job loss, refusal of university reenrollment, exclusion from public spaces, e.g., restaurants, planes, events such as concerts. Vaccine passport implementation thus begins amidst rolling lockdowns despite mass protests in some parts of the world. In the U.S., community-organizer types start going door-to-door with the approved narrative with the full Bidenista backing. The unvaccinated face fact-free accusations of spreading the virus.Corporate media and Big Tech label criticisms of mass vaccinations as “misinformation” and label critics and refuseniks “conspiracy theorists,” “extremists,” “Covidiots,” “anti-vaxx nuts,”or whatever epithet seemed fitting that day. We now have a “pandemic of the unvaccinated.” And “if you’re choosing not to be vaccinated you’re part of the problem.” The vaccinated are getting angry with the unvaccinated, who are targeted not just by Democrats but mainstream Republicans.

The problem, though,is mounting evidence that the vaccine, not Covid, is what is making people sick and sometimes killing them.

Be this as it may, we are presently in Stage 3, and should the FDA give the jab full authorization, Stage 4 will descend.

At Stage 4: vaccine refusal is de facto criminalized. Door-to-door efforts turn openly coercive. At this stage, the unjabbed find it almost impossible to live in society. They are the new untouchables who must self-isolate, be forcibly isolated, and face potential incarceration. Violence against them (arguably fomented during Stage 3) is not impossible. Reporting on the thousands of vaccine injuries and deaths is not just censored but a thought crime. “But that’s illegal and unconstitutional!” Don’t be naïve. There are people who will lose it at this point, do something violent, and play right into GloboCorp’s (and the Democrats’) hands. Don’t let that be you!

At Stage 5: the unjabbed have been forced into hiding. The worst nightmare scenarios of vaccine apocalypse start coming to pass. People are now dying from vaccine-caused cardiovascular events or heart failure (caused by blood clots), or organ failure and immune system collapse (caused by the trillions of spike proteins the jab unleashes) in numbers that become impossible to hide. We start to see cascading supply line disruptions, rolling blackouts, and other infrastructural breakdown caused by rising numbers recently dead or too sick to work. Shortages of food and gas are leading to more urban riots and rising mass panic. GloboCorp’s denizens are trying to ride out the chaos of depopulation in heavily guarded gated communities. Should their locations become known, there is a potential for civil war, as by this time (one would think!) enough of the vaxxed are awake and out for blood, figuring they have nothing to lose. This is assuming their heads haven’t been completely short-circuited by cognitive dissonance. I am sure psychotic breaks will be as common as suicides.

I don’t know if we will get to Stage 5, and I pray to God we never have to find out!

We have seen countless examples of what governments and corporate media will do to maintain narrative control. Waves of gaslighting accompany each of the above. We’ve all been “fact-checked” more times than we can count. The “fact-checkers” literally do not live in the same world we do. In their world, GloboCorp is an “unhinged conspiracy theory” — even though explicit defenses of world government are readily available online in connection with the plandemic! (See this)

What I can discern of their world: George Floyd is a hero, and statues are erected to him. No one may speak ill of the man, and every corporate media presstitute now virtue-signals by capitalizing Black. In their world, the world of Wokery where a white person can be unemployed, flat busted, and still have “white privilege,” you can be any gender you like. In their world, the stolen election is The Big Lie, even as clamors for forensic audits spread from Arizona to other states. In their world, it is perhaps kosher to speak of a possible “accidental leak” from the Wuhan lab, but bioweapons talk is a “conspiracy theory” (never mind that the lab leak was a “conspiracy theory” this time last year). Vaccine refuseniks are “killing people” as the delta variant spreads (the idea that the mass jab has created a mutation-favoring environment is also off the table—for in the world of the “fact-checkers” the jab is “tested, safe, and effective,” even though according to one poll, 60 percent of doctors polled had refused it as of this writing.

Upshot of (1) through (5): we now live in more closely monitored and controlled societies —all over the world. A global-scale narrative cold war is playing out in front of us.

Meanwhile, we are only beginning to see the psychological damage that has been done, especially to the generation that will come of age in the 2020s assuming it survives.

And while some countries are more “open” than others, it is clear from what we’ve seen that they can be closed on short notice if someone with real power gives the order through a national health department.

The 24/7 fear factory continues — via every corporate-controlled media outlet. We’re supposed to fear the delta variant, “white supremacists,” the unjabbed. We’re not supposed to fear governments, the global-corporate media machine, or The Science (i.e., GloboCorp minions such as Fauci — a career bureaucrat and technocrat, not a real doctor who sees patients and tries to heal — and GloboCorp ascendant Bill Gates, another technocrat with no formal medical degrees or public health credentials whatsoever!).

George Orwell couldn’t have written this script better!

Returning to C.J. Hopkins (“Year Zero” again):

The authorities have assumed control of the most intimate aspects of our daily lives. We are being managed like inmates in a prison, told when to eat, sleep, exercise, granted privileges for good behavior, punished for the slightest infractions of an ever-changing set of arbitrary rules, forced to wear identical, demeaning uniforms (albeit only on our faces), and otherwise relentlessly bullied, abused, and humiliated to keep us compliant.

Where I live, sheeple wear masks everywhere. They stand in lines, sometimes for hours, to get into stores or banks. All must comply with mandates restricting the number of people allowed inside. The place where my wife and I do our banking admits ten clients at any given time. Store entrances and exits are strictly controlled. You cannot get in without an enforcer-type standing guard while your hands get sprayed with nasty-feeling alcohol gel, then watching as you pass through a machine that takes your temperature. Sometimes it scans your wrist, raising specters of how easily this could transition to a device able to read a wrist-embedded chip. Would anyone notice the difference?

Arrows on floors tell the sheeple where to walk, where to stand, how far apart. The diagrams appear cemented onto floors and walls. They have the appearance of something intended to be permanent. Bathrooms have every other urinal and every other sink blocked off for “social distancing.” Signs everywhere command face coverings and social distancing, sometimes conveying approved-narrative propaganda: help us out, you’re saving lives!

Every 15 minutes or so in the mall nearest to where we live, a robotic voice comes on over a loudspeaker with “social distancing” instructions, just like those dystopian sci-fi films we watched when we were kids.

Some restaurants have begun refusing admission to the unjabbed. That’s Stage 3. Every jab is recorded digitally, of course. Those who have had both jabs can have their info saved as a scannable QR code. One of the effects of the plandemic has been to force more transactions to go digital. The number of checkout lanes that only accept credit cards has increased significantly since this nightmare started, and a few places have simply refused my cash. One can even order food digitally via a smartphone. Anyone with access to those systems not only knows who’s been jabbed, but what they had for lunch that day.It occurs to me, governments here could easily send around plainclothes spies to monitor compliance and severely penalize or even forcibly close any establishment not following the rules. (See more on the situation in Chile here. Although there are worse places to be stuck in.)

National borders close and open around the world with ever-changing rules and conditions, making international travel difficult and inconvenient at best. People are kicked off flights for not masking up; in one case, a couple was ejected from a plane and stranded because their two-year-old fought wearing a mask.

There are places where those in power apparently don’t care if you’ve figured it out, that this is about power, not public health. Note the reference to “Britain’s vaccines minister.”

Hopkins continues:

[GloboCorp] know[s] exactly what they are doing … which is teaching us a lesson, a lesson about power. A lesson about who has it and who doesn’t. For students of history it’s a familiar lesson, a standard in the repertoire of empires, not to mention the repertoire of penal institutions.

The name of the lesson is “Look What We Can Do to You Any Time We F****** Want.” The point of the lesson is self-explanatory. The USA taught the world this lesson when it nuked Hiroshima and Nagasaki. GloboCap (and the US military) taught it again when they invaded Iraq and destabilized the entire Greater Middle East. It is regularly taught in penitentiaries when the prisoners start to get a little too unruly and remember that they outnumber the guards. That’s where the lockdown concept originated. It isn’t medical terminology. It is penal institution terminology.

(To be Continued in Part 2.)

© 2021 Steven Yates – All Rights Reserved

E-Mail Steven Yates: freeyourmindinsc@yahoo.com