By: Devvy

January 10, 2022

Listening to KFYO out of Lubbock on December 31, 2021, it’s the same old lies: Oh, dear. 500,000 new cases of COVID each day for the past two days.

Americans who are informed about this monstrous plandemic scheme have been fully aware of the problem with testing for this phantom virus since April of 2020 – specifically the PCR test. The column below goes into detail about that test promoted by both the CORRUPT FDA (Federal Death Administration) and the CORRUPT CDC (Center for Disease Creation):

Trump’s COVID-19 Diagnosis Came From a Research Tool, Oct. 5, 2020: “I asked Dr. Rasnick what advice he has for people who want to be tested for COVID-19. “Don’t do it, I say, when people ask me,” he replies. “No healthy person should be tested. It means nothing but it can destroy your life, make you absolutely miserable.”

CDC finally admits ‘gold standard’ COVID test is unreliable, Dec. 29, 2021 – Started using the PCR with Patient One in January 2020. Unbelievable and deliberate fraud.

A PCR test is a manufacturing technique NOT a diagnostic tool. Period. Remember last year the manufactured hysteria over tens of millions of COVID-19 cases? All based on a test that doesn’t test for ANY virus; neither the CDC or any other health agency in the world can prove SARS-CoV-2 as a virus even exists, it is massive fraud.

Fraud that continues to be splashed all over the “news”, by the CDC, the FDA, so-called experts, governors, mayors and doctors in this country as well as globally. This column explains it all. If you can’t read it now, book mark and read later.

The hysteria was also manufactured: Corona: Creating the Illusion of a Pandemic Through Diagnostic Tests And: The Pandemic on Television, April 27, 2021

“Jennings managed to keep on his staff, for six years, an ACTUAL medical journalist, the late Nick Regush. Regush spent many hours digging below the surface. For example, in 1999, in a blistering ABC report, he expressed serious doubt that the Hepatitis C virus exists. After his departure from the network, he echoed that report:

“Consider this a challenge in progress. This scientific adventure raises the question of whether the hepatitis C virus, blamed for a major silent epidemic of liver disease and even cancer, actually exists. That’s right. You read this correctly: I am raising a question that may disturb scientists and hepatitis C patients alike. But I’m raising it anyway because it is vital to do so in the interests of public health.

“I’m issuing a challenge to the scientific community to present me with the published, peer-reviewed scientific evidence that such a virus actually exists—namely that it has been properly isolated, according to accepted, fundamental principles of virology. “Were Regush working for ABC today, he would last about five minutes before being fired.”

Very important read to fully understand how that fraud was birthed: Cease & Desist letter to Prof Dr. Christian Drosten who started this fraud that has caused such massive damage to the world.

If you missed my most recent column on this nightmare, let me recap because it’s important.

“As I wrote to my email list last week regarding my late mother. Last year (July) she was taken to the ER (mother was 92 then; she passed away January 30, 2021 at age 93.).

“I held her Medical Power of Attorney. The hospital couldn’t put a Band Aid on her without my permission. But, they had already given her a PCR test and determined she was positive. Mother had been having some respiratory issues since summer 2019. It would come and go long before COVID.

“I told both doctors in the ER, no, she does not after they confirmed they used an RT-PCR test. I politely explained to them the problem with that test. Water off a duck’s back. I told them in no uncertain terms: Do not put my mother on a respirator or do anything else to her until I speak with the hospital’s infectious disease “expert”.

“Jennifer was very nice and listened. But then said, well, that’s the test we use but we could do an antigen test. I again explained to her the problem: the CDC has never isolated this alleged virus much less proven they have a purified isolated particles specimen. They went ahead and gave her the test and, drum roll: She was shipped back to her assisted living apartment the next day with some meds for congestion. Mother never had COVID. That hospital lost a big chunk of moola.”

Had I still lived in Northern California I would have taken that hospital to court. They misdiagnosed my mother with the intention of putting her in isolation. They, as well as hospitals, clinics, pharmacies and any other place that tests for COVID should know whether or not they were using a scientifically correct test. But living four states away it simply wasn’t possible for me to pursue it.

There’s no profit in natural immunity. Those experimental injections represent TRILLIONS for “vaccine” manufacturers like Moderna & Pfizer. Just as the number of “cases” represent jack pots for hospitals. We’ve known since April 2020 the number of “cases” were being manipulated and over-inflated on purpose.

This is the big lie that Americans forced to get tested need to challenge. Thank God I have not been affected by this nightmare other than having to use curbside service at the grocery store last year. Never worn a mask, no one can force me to be tested.

But, if those giving the tests aren’t held accountable, this will never end. Yes, Reiner Fuellmich and his colleages who make up the Corona Investigative Committee were trying to file lawsuits here in the United States, but found it difficult from Germany. They are still going to file but we have to remember the U.S. is not a State Party to the ICC, International Criminal Court. But, the lawsuits already filed are important because if a decision comes down in favor of the truth, the whole world will know and the evil doers house of cards will crash.

But, let’s go back in time because I want to make a comparison here.

Highest number of deaths from influenza flu was 2018: 80,000 with 900,000 hospitalized. Why weren’t hospitals over run then? To date, hospitalized for COVID from Mar. 15, 2020 – Mar. 4, 2021: 120,000. For that this country was brought to her knees. And, why did the CDC stop ESTIMATING hospitalized on March 4, 2021? Now all we hear is hospitals overrun with the “unvaccinated” which is also a lie.

2019-2020 influenza flu season: 38 million caught it. 18 million saw a healthcare provider. 400,000 hospitalized and 22,000 deaths. We did not lockdown this country. Peak season is December – March but can go to May. Viruses hate heat which is why forcing people to wear masks outdoors is rank stupidity.

The CDC played games with the Influenza data. “Flu activity was unusually low throughout the 2020-2021 flu season both in the United States and globally, despite high levels of testing. During September 28, 2020–May 22, 2021 in the United States, 1,675 (0.2%) of 818,939 respiratory specimens tested by U.S. clinical laboratories were positive for an influenza virus. The low level of flu activity during this past season contributed to dramatically fewer flu illnesses, hospitalizations, and deaths compared with previous flu seasons.

“For comparison, during the last three seasons before the pandemic, the proportion of respiratory specimens testing positive for influenza peaked between 26.2% and 30.3%. In terms of hospitalizations, the cumulative rate of laboratory-confirmed influenza-associated hospitalizations in the 2020-2021 season was the lowest recorded since this type of data collection began in 2005.” PLEASE REMEMBER: CDC DATA ARE ALL ESTIMATES yet the prostitute media has been blasting confirmed cases for almost two years. Bull. Confirmed using a PR test and numbers estimated by the corrupt CDC.

Only someone who hasn’t done a lick of research into this or is one of the unreachables, meaning they are so brain washed don’t bother, believes the proven lies from the CDC. Allegedly 600,000 Americans have died from this COVID-19. Another bald-faced lie. Starting in March 2020 any death other than a falling 20 stores from a building or something similar was attributed to COVID and still is because there’s big bux for hospitals. It also keeps the livestock herded in the desired direction.

But, the American people – thanks to independent media – started finding out the truth about those tests and the manipulation of death certificates some 20 months ago so they decided to massage their destructive lie:

“On July 21st of this year, the CDC announced it is withdrawing its authorization of the current PCR test for covid-19, saying the PCR test would no longer be considered valid science after December 31st of this year. It then states that a new PCR test will, “facilitate detection and differentiation of SARS-CoV-2 and influenza viruses,” meaning the new test will reportedly be able to tell the difference between covid and the common cold. This implies that the current test — the one used to push global covid pandemic hysteria — does not achieve such a differentiation.

“In effect, it appears the CDC has been fabricating the science behind global “pandemics” for decades, using the media to spread mass hysteria where no pandemic existed. One of the best and most recent cases is the recent Zika virus, where mainstream media outlets were screaming that babies born to new mothers in Florida would be born with shrunken heads (microcephaly) because of the Zika virus. Just as with the covid scheme, billions of dollars were funneled into pharmaceutical companies to research a vaccine for Zika, which turned out to be nothing more than fictional hype.”

“The CDC will withdraw current PCR tests and recommends method that can *differentiate* between SARS-CoV-2 and influenza. This might make it even clearer as to how the flu just disappeared at precisely the same point that another respiratory virus emerged with a similar death rate.”

However, the PCR test is still the gold standard throughout the U.S. to test for COVID-19 so the fraud continues while Americans suffer. And still it’s being used 22 months later. I called the outpatient testing at our local hospital on January 4th and asked what test is being used to detect COVID-19? Response: PCR.

The labor force is in shambles because of employees allegedly testing positive – like my vet who sent out email ten days ago. An employee tested positive so no visits for your furr baby. Pick up meds, but that’s it. Go find another vet which for my area, is 25 miles away instead of 3 miles from my house. An emergency with your furr baby? The nearest emergency canine hospital is 60 miles away just outside Odessa, TX.

Companies have been forced to shrink hours cutting into their take home pay. All based on a sickening manufactured lie. This fraud also feeds the media propaganda that everyone must get one of those non-vaccines! You’re selfish. You want people to die and the rest of the BS out of the mouths of the Hollywood screechers and politicians.

In the meantime, thousands continue to die from those experimental injections as well as thousands losing their jobs to keep from dying, having their limbs amputated, irreversible heart damage, developing auto immune diseases, your natural immune system being systematically destroyed sending you to premature death.

All 50 governors – including DeSantis of Florida continue to allow those deadly injections be distributed in their state despite the massive number of deaths. And now the children.

My December 13, 2021, column focused on one of the goals of the architects of this plandemic: Making those non-vaccines endemic. Seems I’m not the only one who thinks the same thing: Slouching Toward Endemicity, December 30, 2021:

“Writer Karol Markowicz has a theory that the we are seeing so many articles essentially saying “everyone is going to get Covid” because there is a variant that has finally reached members of the media. After having avoided it for two years, it is at last sweeping through news rooms.

“But there’s no way for journalists to avoid the truth when it’s happening to them. Suddenly it’s fact that there’s no real way to stop a respiratory virus and maybe we should stop our heroic efforts that destroy so much about our lives in the pursuit of eradicating Covid.

“That amounts to a gigantic change in outlook and a terrifying illustration of egregious failure. It’s a sign of exhaustion and the realization of the futility of the battle. In this US in any case (if not in many other countries). But it had to come eventually.”

It’s worth the time to read the entire piece. Only what I wrote (COVID-19: Weaponized Flu Designed to be Endemic) differs in that this weaponized flu isn’t going to be seasonal as we saw from February 2020 – Dec. 2021. As I have written so many times, this hit the American people so hard because America was already a sick and dying nation. Obesity rates through the stratosphere, heart disease, Diabetes Type 2 and other health conditions – most of which are avoidable.

But, sadly, the majority of Americans either don’t have the discipline to get healthy or they are blind when they look in the mirror. I live in a small city. I see the same people here and there at the grocery store or a place of business and I see them look the same today as they did in March 2020. One super nice lady I know who left one company for another I see here and there. She is obese by about 100 pounds for her height. Saw her last week wearing a mask and not an ounce lighter. She’s intelligent. I wonder why she can’t see what she’s doing to her body by not losing the weight? It’s not easy, I know, but with a nutritional, clean eating life style (not constant diets), it takes time but you will slim down.

The other day while at China (Wal) Mart, about 80% of shoppers were clinically obese, their shopping carts full of processed food, candy, pizza, chips and soft drinks. 10% were maybe 25-30 pounds overweight which begins the march towards obesity. Every time I go in there and pass the pharmacy, 5 out of 4 people lined up are terribly overweight or obese. Really, only about 10% were people who are within a good range for their height and body structure.

What makes me sad is seeing the kids who look like bloated dolls. I don’t mean baby fat, I mean fat kids 8, 12, 14. Boys and girls with a roll of blubber around their waist. Is it any wonder the percentage of children with Type 2 diabetes is through the roof? And, of course, this directly affects their natural immune system.

I digress. Americans have to go after hospitals, clinics, pharmacies – whoever you’re forced to get the jab from and ask them what kind of test is being used. If they say PCR, that’s when you go after them by explaining: You know that test does not test for any virus so why are you giving it? Make them prove it detects ANY virus. Remember what I said about my mom and the end result after I had my say?

“The really big lie at the heart of the narrative with more plot holes in it than a bad novel- At the root of the Covid pandemic hoax lies the cynically deceptive mis-use of the PCR test and the false states derived therefrom.”

Don’t be afraid to ask. You have a right to know. Yes, I know jobs are on the line but you have a right to know if the product being used is actually a testing method which we know the PCR test is not and now those new home testing kits. FDA Admits Home PCR Test Kits Contain Known ‘Hazardous’ Drug – READ.

The fraud spread with the Delta & Omicron variants because they use a PR test: New RT-PCR Test Rapidly Differentiates Omicron from Delta, Nov. 29, 2021. Horse manure.

“It is therefore critical to quickly identify clusters to limit the spread of this concerning variant. Eurofins, through Gold Standard Diagnostics Europe, provides the tool set to rapidly identify the variant B.1.1.529. GSD Nova Type Select is a set of RT-PCR assays to specifically detect mutations in the genome of SARS-CoV-2 in around 1 hour, much faster than genome sequencing methods.” Once again using a test that is NOT a diagnostic tool. As the inventor, Kary Mullins said in interviews: You can find just about anything in a PCR test if you run it long enough.

While I firmly believe Mullis died naturally from pneumonia, the timing is what’s been questioned. He was 74 years old and pneumonia can kill you even if you are healthy.

“The initial scientific goals of the Human Genome Project were actually established before PCR had become a routine laboratory method,” says Eric D. Green, director of the National Human Genome Research Institute at the National Institutes of Health and participant in the Human Genome Project. “In retrospect, the widespread development of PCR-based methods ultimately turned out to be critical—in many ways essential—for the Project’s success.” (A manufacturing technique, not a testing tool.)

“PCR also made its mark in forensic science. “Prior to the development of the PCR, forensic scientists utilized very awkward and insensitive techniques” to identify people from DNA samples, says Bruce McCord, a professor of forensic chemistry at Florida International University. “The development of the PCR revolutionized forensic DNA testing. Suddenly there was no need for radioactivity or chemiluminescence-based detection, as the PCR could produce millions of copies of DNA from only a few cells.”

By the way, how come once the Omicron variant emerged no one seems to be tested (worthless as a PCR test is used) for the old Delta variant? I guess it just went away, old news.Omicron Spreads Faster Than Delta Within Vaccinated Individuals: Danish Study

Stand up, America. Challenge the test. Don’t be forced to “quarantine” at home losing income as well as creating anxiety. Hold hospitals, clinics and pharmacies accountable. The whole justification for this new TRILLION- dollar COVID vaccine cash cow is ALL BASED ON NUMBER OF CASES and the numbers are FAKE.

Stand up, America because the number of deaths, permanently disabled and seriously injured because of those experimental injections continues to grow. The goal is to shoot up every man, woman and child. Look at what’s going on in Great Britain, Scotland and Australia. Don’t comply: Throw you in jail, hunt you down – literally – if you’re caught going to the store without authorization, deny health care. The players on this stage are evil incarnate and they’re coming for every one of us. READ:

Columbia University Study: At least 400,000 people in America have died from covid “vaccines”, Dec. 27, 2021 – And how many more have died since then? Well, they must be conspiracy theorists.

Airline pilots who have gotten the vaccine are flying with crushing chest pain, Jan. 2, 2022. Tragic. The skies are no longer friendly. Russian Roulette.

Insurance CEO says deaths up 40% among working age people, and it’s not just COVID – “We are seeing, right now, the highest death rates we have seen in the history of this business,” OneAmerica CEO Scott Davison says, Jan. 1, 2022

Diagnostic Lab Certified Pathologist Reports 20 Times Increase of Cancer in Vaccinated Patients

