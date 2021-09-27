SARS-CoV-2:  Isn’t It Time Someone Did this?

By: Devvy

Never in my long life have I seen what we’re seeing now around the world regarding those experimental injections being passed off as vaccines to “protect yourself and those around you”. In Australia, their lockdown situation is akin to being in prison; their coppers have resorted to violence to beat compliance into their citizens. If anyone doesn’t see this type of brute coercion is history repeating itself, they’re either in denial or so brain washed they are un-reachable as far as truth is concerned.

However, there’s always courage to be found among the cowards: Australian Police Officer Speaks for Fellow Officers against Vax – “Alexander Cooney, a senior Highway Patrol officer in the Australian NSW Police Force, resigned his position to speak for his fellow officers who are not allowed to speak publicly without violating the terms of their employment.

“The message he delivers is that most of his friends on the force are unhappy about their orders to enforce vaccination rules and to break up anti-vax demonstrations.” You can watch a short video, Cops for COVID Truth here. Interesting Cooney uses the word ‘alleged’ virus in the video. He very much reminds me of another individual of about the same age as Cooney at the time he resigned his high paying position as a CID agent for the IRS because, like Cooney, Joe’s conscience wouldn’t let him ignore the truths he had uncovered. I’ve known Joseph Banister (Lord, where has the time gone?) for twenty years. One of the finest Americans I’ve had the privilege of knowing.

Canada, like Australia is a constitutional monarchy of the British Crown. Their PM, Justin Trudeau, is another dangerous nitwit. Their citizens have an iron fist governing their lives: Day 3: Canada Goes Full Nuremberg Law 1935. The Unvaccinated Cannot Marry or Hold Most Jobs

Contrast that to Norway: Norway reclassifies Covid-19: No more dangerous than ordinary flu – Very informative article with the truth. As of September 25, 2021, all plandemic restrictions were lifted.

This brings me back to – isn’t it time someone did this and what would ‘this’ be? I have no doubt most of the world is fed up with this endless coronavirus nightmare. One thing I am fed up with is the lies from the FDA, the CDC, the prostitute media and political whores (governors, mayors, members of state legislatures and Congress) about this alleged virus tagged as COVID-19.

At the risk of repeating myself because I’m going to: Go back to the beginning. Please go back to January 19, 2020. A male who became known as Patient Zero went to an urgent care clinic near Seattle, Washington. That man had seen a travel warning from the State Department about an outbreak of respiratory pneumonia in Wuhan, China where Patient Zero had just returned from. Reports state Patient zero had his blood drawn and nasal and throat swabs were taken. Those samples were flown overnight to the CDC lab in Atlanta. On January 20, 2021, the CDC pronounced Patient Zero had this new novel coronavirus.

I’m just waiting for my dear friend, a lawyer, to make any final corrections to another FOIA I’m getting ready to file with the CDC. The first one I filed on May 7, 2021, was non-responsive. In record time for an alphabet soup agency, their “final response” provided me with several links. None of them addressed the question: What scientific protocol(s) was used to determine this “new novel” coronavirus existed?

“Coronavirus Disease 2019 Testing Basics – “Swab samples use a swab (similar to a long Q-Tip) to collect a sample from the nose or throat. The types of samples include: Anterior Nares (Nasal) – takes a sample from just inside the nostrils; Mid-turbinate – takes a sample from further up inside the nose; Nasopharyngeal– takes a sample from deep inside the nose, reaching the back of the throat; Oropharyngeal– takes a sample from the middle part of the throat (pharynx) just beyond the mouth.

“Saliva samples are collected by spitting into a tube rather than using a nose or throat swab.Blood samples are only used to test for antibodies and not to diagnose COVID-19. Venous blood samples are typically collected at a doctor’s office or clinic.”

As you can see, that didn’t answer my question. Please keep in mind the word isolation as it’s been used and abused throughout this nightmare. CDC’s second link and this is, I believe crucial: Pathology and Pathogenesis of SARS-CoV-2 Associated with Fatal Coronavirus Disease, United States, Sept. 20, 2021– “The clinical distinction between SARS-CoV-2 and other respiratory viral infections is difficult because there are overlapping clinical features characterized by febrile illness with cough that lasts for several days before progressing to acute pneumonia. In addition, persons with SARS-CoV-2 and other respiratory viral infections may have atypical or minimal symptoms (25–27)” (febrile: pertaining to or marked by fever)

Uh, oh: 07/21/2021: Lab Alert: Changes to CDC RT-PCR for SARS-CoV-2 Testing – “In preparation for this change, CDC recommends clinical laboratories and testing sites that have been using the CDC 2019-nCoV RT-PCR assay select and begin their transition to another FDA-authorized COVID-19 test. CDC encourages laboratories to consider adoption of a multiplexed method that can facilitate detection and differentiation of SARS-CoV-2 and influenza viruses.”

Why the sudden decision to find new testing methods? Because the con using the PCR has been caught naked and I believe, they fear lawsuits which will prove through discovery and depositions this whole “pandemic” was a damn lie from day one.

Go back to the link Pathology and Pathogenesis above, in several sections, i.e., Histopathology and Immunohistochemistry, they use a PCR test. In that section you’ll see a host of cocktails that directly is in contradiction of the word isolate and sure has nothing to do with purified.

This is the FDA document cited since last year: CDC 2019-Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV) Real-Time RT-PCR Diagnostic Panel originally dated July 13, 2020. The FDA shows a change of date to Dec. 1, 2020; the text remains unchanged. Pg 9: “Equivalence and performance of these extraction platforms for extraction of viral RNA were demonstrated with the CDC Human Influenza Virus Real-Time RT-PCR Diagnostic Panel (K190302). Performance characteristics of these extraction platforms with 2019-nCoV (SARS CoV-2) have not been demonstrated.”

Pg 40 of report: The analytical sensitivity of the rRT-PCR assays contained in the CDC 2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV) Real-Time RT-PCR Diagnostic Panel were determined in Limit of Detection studies. Since no quantified virus isolates of the 2019-nCoV were available for CDC use at the time the test was developed and this study conducted, assays designed for detection of the 2019-nCoV RNA were tested with characterized stocks of in vitro transcribed full length RNA…”

So, they have nothing. No virus, no isolation and nothing resembling purified. Going to the CDC’s response to my FOIA: “The SARS-CoV-2 virus may be isolated from human clinical specimens by culturing in cells. In January 2020, CDC isolated the SARS-CoV-2 virus from a clinical specimen from the first confirmed case of COVID-19 in the United States.”

That would be the man from Washington State. They isolated this phantom virus from Patient Zero using what? Just when did the CDC actually “discover” COVID-19 because looking at Dr. Lanka’s controlled experiments, it took up to five days to prove his findings. Recall what I quoted in a previous column:

“Now, if you click on the link above, a confirmed case, it goes to a January 21, 2020, CDC page. “CDC has been proactively preparing for the introduction of 2019-nCoV in the United States for weeks…” One day after Patient Zero’s swabs and blood are sent to Atlanta, the CDC had already been preparing for this previously unknown COVID-19.

That’s why the patent issue is key: Read: Nothing about the “novel” coronavirus is new: Dr. David Martin with Reiner Fuellmich, July 11, 2021

Remember this phrase saturated in every news item all last year, this from The Omega Brief: “GOAL #1: Create “The New Normal campaign” for the purpose of “getting people to accept,universal pan influenza, pan coronavirus vaccine” as scripted by MERCK in 2004 and adopted,by the World Health Organization in 2020.”

This brings me to the questions I have in my new FOIA:

All tangible evidence, documents (whether printed or electronic), notes, computer data or any other form of memoralization, for Patient Zero showing which exact nasal swab was used, i.e., nasopharyngeal swab or oropharyngeal swab.

All tangible evidence, documents (whether printed or electronic), notes, computer data or any other form of memoralization, showing blood testing used for COVID-19 for Patient Zero.

All tangible evidence, documents (whether printed or electronic), notes, computer data or any other form of memoralization, showing results of the PCR test from the swabs mentioned above.

Why is this so important? There have been reports some people believe they became infected with this phantom virus back in November & December 2019 at the same time the annual influenza flu season starts cranking up. Those folks reported they thought they had a bad case of the flu, but now think they had COVID-19.

Why are the swabs so important re Patient Zero? Because it’s January 20, 2020. Nasopharyngeal and Oropharyngeal (I highlighted above in red) are the gold standard for using a PCR test for this SARS-Co-V-2. Coronavirus Disease 2019 Testing Basics – “There are different types of tests – diagnostic tests and antibody tests.

“Diagnostic tests can show if you have an active COVID-19 infection and need to take steps to quarantine or isolate yourself from others. Molecular and antigen tests are types of diagnostic tests than can detect if you have an active COVID-19 infection. Samples for diagnostic tests are typically collected with a nasal or throat swab, or saliva collected by spitting into a tube. Antibody tests look for antibodies in your immune system produced in response to SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. Antibody tests should not be used to diagnose an active COVID-19 infection.”

If a PCR test was used on Patient Zero to detect this “new novel” coronavirus then you have nothing because a PCR test doesn’t detect any virus or infection. In fact, this goes much deeper regarding discovery of a new virus which I cover below.

This is why the response from my May 2021 FOIA request didn’t answer my question. I requested what scientific protocol(s) was used to detect this new virus? I didn’t ask for how to test for a “new novel” coronavirus. Jan. 20th all you have (reportedly) is a blood sample and nasal swabs to test in a CDC lab which comes back with the desired – not science – diagnosis. There is a second part to my new FOIA which I’ll cover in an upcoming column; hopefully I’ll have a response from the CDC by then.

January 22, 2020, President Trump tells America, “We have it totally under control. It’s one person coming in from China. It’s going to be just fine.” Who told him that? Well, that would be his “advisors” like HHS Secretary, Alex Azar. By March 9, 2020, a million Americans had been tested using a test that doesn’t test for any virus. Then along comes career criminal, Anthony the Faker Fauci courtesy of globalist Mike Pence.

How the PCR is Being Misused in Detecting the Supposed Sars-Cov-2 Cases – An excellent, easy to understand explanation. How the world was tricked into panic: “The specifics of the PCR/RT-PCR technique that might lend itself to manipulation and fabrication of a delusion and the creation of fear and anxiety:

“1. Size of amplicon (amplified product): The smaller its size, the higher the probability that the product could be found on a variety of DNA sequences from a variety of organisms; including humans.The laboratory amplification of an alleged, specific, very short DNA/RNA segment does not prove the existence of any virus or bacteria and could never predict illness and death for that matter.

“That is why PCR should not be used for clinical diagnosis. The size of the amplified DNA segments, supposedly only coding for various proteins of the Sars-Cov-2 are very small; about 112 bp long or slightly longer.

“Our bodies are awash with DNA and various RNA molecules which are constantly floating about both intracellularly as well as extracellularly…A swab sample will contain a mixture of DNA and RNA as well as huge amounts of proteins belonging to human cells, various bacteria, viruses, protozoa and fungal species.”

Now, this has bothered me for most of this year, well, actually back to October 2020 when I wrote a column about the proposed class action lawsuit: International Class Action Lawsuits Against Corona PCR Test Manufacturers – “Dr. Fuellmich is one of four members who make up the German Corona Investigative Committee. He discusses in detail why they are pursuing tort lawsuits which should then be deemed class action lawsuits globally.

“All of their evidence will be made free of charge for attorneys around the world to pursue class action lawsuits. The manufacturers of the PCR Corona tests and those who promote it – my words – are guilty of fraud and in the words of Dr. Fuellmich – guilty of the greatest crime against humanity.

“He explains how these tort cases will be the largest ones ever in history. As you watch his 49:00 presentation he mentions T-Cells. Very important.” In email to me December 14, 2020, Dr. Fuellmich informed me at that time there were no lawsuits filed in the U.S. as yet. As of this date, I haven’t found one which really bothers me as the evidence of fraud using a PCR test is clearly there. (I am aware of the Children’s Health Defense successful lawsuit in NY to stop PCR testing for schools.)

I’ve seen all the headlines about 1,000 lawyers having filed a class action lawsuit or CORONAVIRUS LITIGATION: Class Action Lawsuit Filed by German Attorneys for Covid Crimes Against Humanity but, again, I have not found such a lawsuit actually filed in the U.S.

Dr. Fuellmich did inform me in that email, “I have filed the attached PCR-test complaint (it´s the English version) in Berlin. But there will be more such complaints filed. The one filed in Berlin is clad in a defamation suit, this gives us the advantage of the burden of proof being on the so-called “fact checkers” (who, as you know, are simply goons hired by the social media to defame opinions that are not in line with the government). Reiner. This site covers quite a bit but there are no links to complaints or lawsuits.

The use of the PCR test was justification for locking down nearly the entire planet and need for a vaccine. This is a lengthy 56-pg legal approach by Reiner I encourage everyone to read. In fact, it’s quite important because, using Reiner’s words, this has been a PCR scandal, not a pandemic.

Besides suing the manufacturers of those tests, hospitals, clinics pharmacies, labs and any other testing facility (whoever is responsible at a location) should also be sued for fraud. Courts say ignorance of the law is no excuse and neither is ignorance of science. So, why don’t we have one big class action lawsuit or even several at this stage of this monstrous scheme?

Fact: Neither the CDC or any other government health agency in more than 40 countries has a purified, isolated particles sample of this SARS-C-o-V-2. This continues to be ignored like a drunk uncle at a wedding reception:

Dr. Stefan Lanka, a microbiologist over in Germany with decades of experience proved in a court of law in 2017 measles is not a virus. Yet, here in the U.S. and other countries, parents are guilt-shamed into getting their child a measles vaccine. Dr. Lanka doesn’t deny measles is a disease, it’s just not a virus and neither is this COVID- 19.

SARS-CoV-2: Isn’t It Time Someone Did this?

This video is 22 minutes long. In it you will see how Dr. Lanka conducted real science vs the pseudo-science which produced this “new novel” coronavirus.The gold standard used since Robert Koch came up with his ‘postulates’ to identify a virus well over a hundred years ago is still top dog today. As I’ve learned about all this, at times I find it amazing no scientists seem to be interested. Science and technology has grown leaps and bounds over the past 50 years. Lanka: We’re still vaccinating our children using 18th& 19th century science.

I ask this in an older column – why haven’t any virologists, scientists or doctors here in the U.S. done the same controlled experiments as he did? Why is as old as time: MONEY. Research and grant money not to mention keeping a prestigious job at some university studying viruses.Money from vaccine manufacturers for research on viruses so they can come up with new vaccines. Not to mention the wee problem: Using modern science, proof not only is measles not a virus, neither is COVID-19 and a whole list of other viruses.

Certain diseases like cancer are not treated with a vaccine and if all those viruses requiring a vaccine aren’t really a virus, well, you can see how this turns the scientific world upside down. CDC NOW Admits NO ‘Gold Standard’ for the Isolation for ANY Virus!

It also blows apart this diabolical demand everyone take one of those non-vaccines being passed off as vaccines and there goes those double-digit billions in profits year after year.

This is text of one of Dr. Lanka’s interviews. While he speaks very good English, it’s a bit difficult sometimes to understand him on video; reading this was easy and incredibly educational. Stefan Lanka: “Viruses are not microbes and have no infectious capacity”

January 31, 2021 – Phantom Virus: In Search of Sars-CoV-2 by Torsten Engelbrecht, Dr. Stefano Scoglio & Konstantin Demeter, Off Guardian

February 19, 2021 – Statement of Virus Isolation | Conclusion: The SARS-CoV2 Virus Does Not Exist, by Dr. Tom Cowan, Dr. Andrew Kaufman, Sally Fallon Morell

July 31, 2021 – Leading Corona researchers admit that they have no scientific proof for the existence of a virus

Here we are close to October and not a peep out of the “mainstream” media, print or electronic; not a whisper on any cable TV network and nothing on the majority of “conservative” talk radio shows. Yes, I’ve seen the hit pieces from all of the above the SARS-CoV-2 virus was isolated. Fake news.

The number of doctors and scientists speaking out is now in the double-digit thousands around the world thanks to independent media. But, in the meantime, Americans (and other countries) continue to lose their jobs and paycheck based on a mountain of lies. An illusion crafted by evil people. The number of deaths is beginning to escalate while governors refuse to stop distribution of those injections in states.

This is quite a long video so I watched about half an hour at a time. Vaccines Have Killed 200,000 Americans. It is narrated by Steve Kirsch, a billionaire who has offered $1 million dollars to anyone who can prove him wrong. Like Dr. Lanka, Kirsch has no challengers to date. A million bux. Kirsch uses precise methodology in his analysis that over 200,000 Americans have now died after taking those injections and the real number of adverse “events” is 2 million. Not sure the date of that video but at the end he mentions no autopsies, but a number have actually been done.

Video: Alarming COVID-19 Vaccine Discussion between Dr. Robert Malone, Steve Kirsch and Dr. Brett Weinstein.

There are too many lawsuits to mention, many are winning but some are not. If we are going to stop this planned destruction, lawsuits need to be filed against those PCR manufacturers, et al, as I wrote at the beginning. Where are lawyers in this country who can get this done? My goodness, you’ll have tens of thousands of plaintiffs from people who lost their jobs and businesses all because of fraud: The PCR test. Someone snarked at me the other day and said forget the courts.

Listen: If you do nothing, nothing gets done. In this case, the real science is crystal clear. Many big lawsuits have been successful even when the prevailing opinion was they were losers: Merck has paid out $4.5 BILLION in damages for their VIOXX killer. Tobacco companies prevailed and many others. Either we put a dagger through the heart of this hell or keep watching videos, keep watching as the number of dead and injured climbs and more of our freedoms are crushed.

Here in Texas, we are hammering on our Attorney General Ken Paxton to file a State Little RICO ACT against all the dirty players. For the backstory: COVID-19 Patents: State Little RICO Acts Prosecution?, July 19, 2021 and COVID-19: The Omega Brief, Sept. 13, 2021. They are tied together and the paper trail leads right to criminal acts. My recommendation for your group or organization: Print out the Omega Brief. Print out the entire text below this video along with the title and URL. You can put both on a CD, but they can’t ignore a physical copy. Well, they can, but that’s where your power of persuasion takes over. If you can get an appointment with your state AG or his/her chief of staff (forget blue states), that’s best. If not or your capitol is too far away, use the post office.

Three or four go to the meeting with your package and a signature page – gather as many signatures as you can; friends, family the more the better. It shows there are more than just you wanting this to happen. Stress how important it is for the AG or Chief of Staff or both to have a meeting with Dr. David Martin (covered in the RICO Acts link above).

There’s more than enough evidence to prosecute all the individuals specifically named by Dr. Martin, Anthony the Faker Fauci and persons/corporations in the Omega Brief.

This needs further looking into: WORLD BOMBSHELL: Leaked DARPA document, DRASTIC analysis confirms attack on humanity using aerosolized, skin-penetrating nanoparticle spike proteins AND “The DARPA DEFUSE Project” AND REJECTION OF DEFUSE PROJECT PROPOSAL

Her opinion down at No. 35 should shock everyone. She’s a Lt. Colonel who is jeopardizing her career and pension by becoming a whistleblower: AFFIDAVIT OF LTC. THERESA LONG M.D. IN SUPPORT OF A MOTION FOR A PRELIMINARY INJUNCTION ORDER

If we want to win this war, we have to be the aggressor by suing and we need just one state AG to start the dominoes collapsing. Or, we can keep getting kicked around by the criminal imposter in the WH and governors. Flu season is inching closer and you can take money to the bank dictator governors like Newson, Whitmer, etc., will do what they did last year (lockdowns, masks, social distancing nonsense) all the while screaming, DEMANDING we all take those injections.

Please share this column on every social media and email lists. Networking works which is why there’s a historical rejection of those vaccines. We’re getting the truth to millions. Now we need to go after the evil ones who brought this nightmare to the world.

Awesome speech, and a warning for all people who are in positions of power. [Click the Picture]

