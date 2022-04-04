Devvy

March 28, 2022

On March 21, 2022, Cheating China Joe Biden playing president stunned those Americans who know the real agenda being carried out globally with the U.S. as the big prize when he opened the pie hole in his face and out came the truth for a change.

Joe Biden Meets with Top CEOs: Global Catastrophes Present ‘Opportunities’ to Lead ‘New World Order’, March 21, 2022

“President Joe Biden expressed Monday his desire to lead a “new world order” during a conversation with business leaders, noting the coronavirus pandemic and the Russian invasion of Ukraine would help reset the status quo…

“Since then, we’ve established a liberal world order, and that hadn’t happened in a long while,” Biden said. “A lot of people dying but nowhere near the chaos.” Biden explained he thought the world was going through a similar situation.

“Now is the time when things are shifting, there’s going to be a new world order out there, we’ve got to lead it, and we’ve got to unite the rest of the free world while doing it,” he concluded.”

Biden Says the Quiet Part Out Loud: “There’s Going to be a New World Order Out There and We’ve Gotta Lead It” (VIDEO), March 21, 2022, “Biden mumbled through remarks and casually said that Russia is planning a “cyberattack” against the United States. “The magnitude of Russia’s cyber capacity is fairly consequential and it’s coming,” he continued.” He then went on to mumble how the U.S. is going to lead this “new world order”.

Those who control Washington District of Criminals through use money and bestow massive power over Americans by cooperative members of the U.S. Congress and cabinets. The Biden family is just one on the long list of life time criminals because they play the game within a game. Just another marionette who lies every time he opens his mouth – lies fed to him by his handlers.

During his failed miserable term, former president George H.W. Bush promoted a ‘new world order’ in his own words 162 times while president. Hussein Obama, another lying, cheater who usurped the office of president through fraud and cheating is also a firm supporter of ending the U.S. as a sovereign nation and sucking us into a world government.

Obama’s New World Order, May 29, 2010, “It should come as no surprise. During the campaign, he told us he was a “citizen of the world.” Last week, he told the cadets at West Point, and the rest of the world, just what his vision of a new world order is.

“Obama wants a new international order that can “resolve the challenges of our times.” That’s what Woodrow Wilson wanted when he and his cronies created the League of Nations. That’s what socialist Franklin Roosevelt wanted when he and his cronies created the United Nations. Fortunately, conservative Senators prevented the United States from surrendering its sovereignty to Wilson’s vision of a New World Order. Roosevelt steamrolled what few conservatives there were in 1945, and the United Nations was created to “resolve the challenges” of his time.

“One of the fundamental flaws in the vision of these three globalists – and the New World Order crowd – is the idea that the United States must submit its sovereignty to an ultimate power greater than our own.Absolutely not, and never!” Rest at link above.

“Back in 1918 the behind the curtain globalist players wanted the U.S. to join the League of Nations. What was the purpose of the League of Nations? If there’s a squabble between countries, it become all the members responsibility to get involved. Of course, the evil doers used the usual propaganda to convince the American people being isolationists was a bad thing. There’s a difference between being an isolationist and remaining a sovereign nation who choose not to get involved in wars that do not affect them.” Rest at link, March 21, 2022.

I wrote a column about this back in 2006. On June 29, 1992, Biden gave a speech on the senate floor titled: On the Threshold of a New World Order, An American Agenda for the New World Order, Fulfilling the Wilsonian Vision. In his treasonous speech, Biden said:

“Although President Bush (Sr.) called the New World Order a “big idea” one may surmise that the President did not follow through with the concept of a New World Order because he had not thought it through (in Iraq, 1991)…Instead, I shall urge that we revive the concept of a New World Order, rescue the phrase from cynicism and invest in it a vision that should become the organizing principle of American foreign policy in the 1990s and into the next century.”

Biden’s 56-page anti-American speech can be read in full here and should be by all adult Americans. Creating an “environmental crisis” has been part of the Communist International’s plans since the 1930’s; the “crisis” to destroy capitalism. I’ve also written about that diabolical hoax for years.

Of course, Biden describes Woodrow Wilson as the Second Coming conveniently forgetting Wilson turned over the wealth of the U.S. by signing the Federal Reserve Banking Act of 1913. A dastardly, well- planned tool to fund the government through RENTING/BORROWING OUR OWN MONEY via the federal income tax.

Biden whined and couldn’t understand why our Congress refused the other wet dream of becoming part of the League of Nations which was really a precursor to decades later birthing the communist controlled United Nothing, the UN.

Biden said Truman was going to be the one to continue formulating this one world government in which the U.S. would no longer be a sovereign nation with OUR Constitution. While in Washington, DC in September 1993, I happened to see a book at the Library of Congress in their book store. I purchased: The Smithsonian Treasury – The Presidents by Frederick S. Voss. Page 72, “When Franklin Roosevelt died during the closing days of World War II, it fell to Truman to end the war and formulate policies for a new world order.”

The arrogant dirty traitors thought Satan’s Pimp, Hildebeast Clinton, was a guaranteed winner against Donald Trump so there was no need to steal the election. While President-Elect Trump made many mistakes as a neophyte in the dirty world of dirty, corrupt, filthy politics (trusting the wrong advisers for both legislation and cabinet picks), I do believe his heart has been in the right place and his love of America and Americans is genuine.

Americans Shocked, Angered: Trump’s Latest GMO Executive Order, July 8, 2019 (mine) among several other bills he signed into law. And, the biggest, worst action was his ‘Operation Warp Speed’ to get dangerous experimental gene editing injections falsely called vaccines shot into every American. I have no doubt Trump had no idea about those injections other than what he was told by career criminal, Anthony Fauci and just how corrupt the FDA (Federal Death Administration) and CDC (Center for Disease Creation) are and how their collusion with Pfizer, Moderna, J & J should put a whole pack of them in federal prison. Much is happening on that front for a future column.

The United Nothing (UN) has never kept peace anywhere in this world. It is an evil organization (not a government) serving a very important role in destroying our sovereignty and being a major player in a one world government. Many efforts have been made to get us out of that unconstitutional treaty, almost longer than I’ve been alive.

All have failed because not enough Americans have any knowledge of what’s really been going on and because not only ignorance by members of Congress decade after decade, but a large number support what the globalists tell them to support or they get kicked out of the lucrative and powerful sand box.

Congressman Introduces Bill to Get the U.S. Out of the UN, January 18, 2019 (Read) – “As outrage over the United Nations continues to grow, legislation to restore American sovereignty by withdrawing from the scandal-plagued UN was introduced in Congress this month. In addition to getting the U.S. government out of the UN and evicting the global outfit’s headquarters from U.S. soil, the bill would end American involvement in the full panoply of UN agreements and agencies. It would also prohibit putting of U.S. troops under UN command.

“The legislation has been introduced in Congress for decades. However, the current president’s publicly expressed hostility to globalism and his oft-stated support for U.S. sovereignty make the issue especially salient right now. In Congress and in the administration, as well as among everyday Americans, anti-UN sentiment is surging. Even some Democrats are fed up with the UN’s criticism of Israel. Advocates of the measure are urging Americans to contact their representatives, senators, and the White House in support.

“The American Sovereignty Restoration Act of 2019 (H.R. 204) was introduced by Congressman Mike Rogers (R-Ala.) right as the new Congress was getting started. “One of my first priorities in this new Congress was to make sure this bill was reintroduced,” said Rogers, who serves as the ranking member of the House Committee on Homeland Security. “The United Nations is a disaster and our country bankrolls over 20 percent of its annual budget.”

And how convenient COVID-19 comes along and the world was brought to its knees. The bill had a whopping three co-sponsors: Rep. Andy Biggs [R-AZ), Rep. Thomas Massie, [R-KY] and Rep. Matt Gaetz [R-Fl}. Like all the other bills to save this republic, it died. Ten Reasons why the US should get out of the UN. Since 1945 We the People have been RAPED in hundreds of billions of BORROWED dollars to pay for our own destruction.

All these cabals, the CFR, Tri-Lateral Commission, UN and so many more are criminals of the worst kind. Most Americans have ZERO knowledge on these issues and quite frankly, too many of them who’ve had their minds washed through decades of brain washing in the government indoctrination centers they call schools and the boob tube, aren’t interested, think it’s all conspiracy theories, are too busy to fight for their freedom or are profiting from the destruction of our republic.

The shadow government is no longer in the shadows. Please read Part II for the rest of this part of the nightmare currently underway.

Part II

Related:

I’ve linked these before, but if you haven’t had time or missed them, it’s quite important for the American people to actually read history and how the destruction was being implemented. Getting Serious About Getting About Getting Out of the UN, mine, January 25, 2000. It also contains this section: Judge J.J. Boesel on The Unconstitutional UN Treaty

None is So Blind as He Who Will Not See – Congressional Record. House of Representatives January 15, 1962 Page 215

The Illuminati’s 7-Part Plan Towards the Creation of a New Order, December 15, 2014

Solutions ignored by both parties. At the time I wrote the column below we had a Republican president, Donald Trump, who likely knew nothing about the bills – with the exception of NAFTA which was replaced with the worst most anti-American, sovereign killing Agreement, USMCA. The USMCA “Trade Agreement” Violates Our Constitution And Sets Up Global Government, January 15, 2019

Republicans held the majority in both chambers of Congress and a whole lot of them sure as hell have known about those issues but never did a damn thing to cure the cancers:

H.R. 156: To provide for the withdrawal of the United States from the North American Free Trade Agreement

NAFTA (No American Factories Taking Applications) according to Soviet traitor, CFR/Trilaterialst, Henry Kissinger: “What Congress will have before it is not a conventional trade agreement but the architecture of a new international system…a first step toward a new world order.” July 18, 1993

NAFTA was the first in a long line of unconstitutional treaties/agreements destroying nearly 10 million good paying jobs; career, steady employment destroyed in furtherance of world government. H.R.156 was introduced January 4, 2013.

H.R. 75: American Sovereignty Restoration Act of 2013 – To end membership of the United States in the United Nations. Bill introduced January 3, 2013.

Every penny in UN “dues” is borrowed money – more unpayable debt with the interest slapped on our backs.For what? In 1971, Rep. John Rarick attempted to get us out of that evil body; I highly encourage you read the information here. Besides Rarick’s bill, you’ll find an action that might surprise many. Agenda 21 is a key tool to destroy personal property rights and much more. See The House That Evil Built. The diabolical “sustainable development” was birthed by the United Nothing; it must be killed once and for all.

H.R.129 – Latest Title: Return to Prudent Banking Act of 2013. Restore Glass-Stegall – House Committee on Financial Services. Bill introduced January 3, 2013.

H.R.3894 – Senior Citizens Tax Elimination Act to do away with federal income taxes on social security. Introduced by Rep. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.), January 15, 2014. Referred to House Committee on Ways & Means. Another re-introduction because no one in the Outlaw Congress was interested in helping senior citizens by stopping double taxation. Social Security is a tax. That tax goes to paying you benefits at retirement. Then, they tax you again on those benefits when you retire – double taxation. The bill had a whopping two cosponsors. Why after so many tries by Rep. Massie doesn’t AARP support that bill?

Rep. Massie Introduces Bill to Abolish Federal Department of Education

WASHINGTON, D.C. —” Today, Representative Thomas Massie introduced H.R. 899, a bill to abolish the federal Department of Education. The bill, which is one sentence long, states, “The Department of Education shall terminate on December 31, 2018.” On the day of Betsy DeVos’ scheduled Senate confirmation for Secretary of Education, Massie said, “Neither Congress nor the President, through his appointees, has the constitutional authority to dictate how and what our children must learn.”

“Massie added, “Unelected bureaucrats in Washington, D.C. should not be in charge of our children’s intellectual and moral development. States and local communities are best positioned to shape curricula that meet the needs of their students. Schools should be accountable. Parents have the right to choose the most appropriate educational opportunity for their children, including home school, public school, or private school.”

“For years, I have advocated returning education policy to where it belongs – the state and local level,” said Rep. Walter Jones, an original co-sponsor. “D.C. bureaucrats cannot begin to understand the needs of schools and its students on an individual basis. It is time that we get the feds out of the classroom, and terminate the Department of Education…

“The Department of Education began operating in 1980. On September 24, 1981 in his Address to the Nation on the Program for Economic Recovery, President Ronald Reagan said, “As a third step, we propose to dismantle two Cabinet Departments, Energy and Education. Both Secretaries are wholly in accord with this.”

H.R. 899 is still rotting in the House Committee on Education and Labor. 16 Cosponsors, all Republicans. Since the Federal Dept. of Dumbing Down is unconstitutional, it should have passed years ago. I covered that issue in detail in chapter 11 of my book, Taking Politics Out of Solutions

In 2010, 111 Republican Incumbents and Candidates pledged they were going to get rid of the unconstitutional Federal Department Of Education. Of course, nothing was done as Reagan simply ignored his campaign promises, those 111 incumbents and challengers all lied through their teeth and today we still have the rotten, corrupt unconstitutional Federal Department of Education.

Now let’s get to the disaster in Russia & Ukraine, Part 2.

Note: For a thorough, comprehensive education on the Fed, the income tax, education, Medicare, SS, the critical, fraudulent ratification of the Seventeenth Amendment and more, be sure to order my book by calling 800-955-0116 or click the link, “Taking Politics Out of Solutions“. 400 pages of facts and solutions. [Order two books and save $10.00. Give one to a friend or relative]

© 2022 NWV – All Rights Reserved

E-Mail Devvy: devvyk@npn.net