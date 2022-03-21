By: Devvy

March 21, 2022

Week four begins with no doubt more horrible pictures and videos coming out of Ukraine will continue to dominate the prostitute media. Yet another heart-breaking, gut-wrenching round of killing both civilians and military. Some of what I’ve seen looks staged, much of what I’ve read has been a re-hash of the same theme of a hundred articles or news items.

Caring people around the world have opened their wallets which is fine. The Hollywood cabal are always quick to jump onto the band wagon. Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher raise over $30M for Ukraine, aim for new goal: ‘Please don’t stop donating’

It’s their money to give although most have no idea where those donations are going because when you’re talking tens of millions of dollars, corruption has a way of siphoning off what well-meaning people have given. The tens of millions of dollars donated for the Black LIES Movement birthed by trained Marxists should be examined down to the last penny.

Boston BLM Activist and Husband Indicted on Federal Fraud Charges, March 16, 2022: “A Black Lives Matter activist and her husband are facing federal fraud and conspiracy charges after allegedly using a nonprofit they founded to scam at least $185,000 from donors, federal authorities announced Tuesday.

“Monica Cannon-Grant and her husband, Clark Grant, allegedly used money from their nonprofit, Violence in Boston, to pay for rent, shopping sprees, hotels, car rentals, auto repairs, meal deliveries, and a summer vacation trip to Maryland, the U.S. attorney’s office said in a statement.”

Marxist BLM leader buys $1.4 million home in ritzy LA enclave, April 10, 2021 // BLM transferred millions to Canadian charity to buy mansion formerly owned by Communist Party, April 29, 2022

So tell me how all the riots, killings and using race to blackmail corporations into giving millions have benefited black Americans across America? The only ones who’ve benefited are the ones controlling the moola.

How the Clinton’s robbed and destroyed Haiti, Feb. 18, 2020; “It has been speculated some of the money that came through the commission found its way towards sponsoring Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign which she lost to the incumbent Donald Trump in 2016 but this is an area she has always been evasive about when probed. They become allegations without proof but to Haitians the more she dodges the question, the more she becomes suspicious and pernicious to the interests of Haitians.

“It is estimated that the IHRC collected over $5.3 billion over two years and $9.9 billion in three years but Haitians still find themselves mired in abject poverty. A US Government Accountability Office report circumvented the issue by deciding not to find any iota of wrongdoing, but the gravity of the failure made them mention that the plans by the IHRC, co-chaired by Bill Clinton, “did not align with the Haitian priorities.”

“The failure by the IHRC to rebuild Haiti is still haunting Haiti. The failed agricultural policies by the US made sure Haiti, a country that produced its own rice, would be reliant on US food to the extent that Haiti imports food from the US. Foreign aid is continuously pumped into Haiti, and no plan is made to bolster the country’s own capacity to rebuild and produce.

“Haiti is still run on which business finds favor with the US, and while the Clinton’s were in charge of the US, they presided over all these failed policies. It is high time the onus to build Haiti shifts back to the government.” If you have time, read the rest of the article; not too long.”

Most certainly there are reputable organizations who do get the needed food, water, medicine and help escaping to neighboring countries. But, before you donate, do investigate who you’re giving your money to.

History

There is so much deliberate lying out there about what’s going on right now but thanks to so many intrepid writers who actually do in-depth research, the truth about Russia & Ukraine both past and present, is getting to the people of the world. Ukraine is one of the most corrupt countries on the planet. I didn’t say the average everyday Ukrainian Joe, but the oligarchs and their ever-changing governments. How much do Americans really know about Ukraine’s president Zelenskyy? Volodymyr Zelenskyy Biography, March 22, 2022: Do at least read the section about 2014.

Let me be very clear: I am not ‘choosing sides’. Below in Related are several columns and articles (out of the countless number I’ve read and videos I’ve watched) which I believe will most benefit all of us to read. It seems I’m not the only one of this opinion:

Think You Really Know An Incumbent or Challenger?, February 28, 2022, (Mine) “If you’ve never watched the movie, Wag the Dog starring Dustin Hoffman, believe me, it’s well worth your time. The story is about a “spin doctor” (In politics that’s whores who work in media who get paid to lie while smiling.) and a well- known producer who decide to concoct a ‘ghost’ war over in Albania based on fake news as a distraction over a breaking sex scandal involving the US president. It’s free on line (full screen) and most streaming networks.

“Normally it takes at least six months to as long as a year to film, edit, do re-writes and all that before a movie is released; indies are a bit different and welcome category. Wag the Dog was a wrap in 90 days and released one month before America found out Bill Slut Clinton was wagging his little whistle into the mouth of a young and very naïve intern named Monica Lewinsky.I don’t bring up that movie to make light of all the deaths from the weaponized flu known as COVID-19, but because the American people need to understand how they’ve been played for fools, again, using fear and optics to sell their lies.

Here’s Your ‘Red Pill’ Moment for the Russia-Ukraine War by Wayne Allen Root, March 6, 2022, “It’s time for your red pill. Something smells rotten in Ukraine. The story is rotten, rancid, hinky; the story just doesn’t add up.

“President Joe Biden and the media desperately want you to believe Russia is the bad guy and Ukraine is a little angel. They want you to fall in love with underdog Ukraine. They want you to support America getting involved on behalf of Ukraine.

“To get your support, they need the media to sell you a bill of goods. But it just doesn’t add up. First, Biden is the one who funded Russia’s invasion. Biden killed our pipelines, killed coal and banned drilling, which made us dependent on Russian oil — which made Russia filthy rich and arrogant. Biden paid for this war.

“Second, if Russian President Vladimir Putin is the “bad guy,” if Russia is evil, why is Biden continuing to buy billions of dollars of oil from Russia every day? Does this make sense?Unless it’s pure “commie theatre.”

“No. 2: This is pure “wag-the-dog” theatre to save Biden from the worst polls in modern history. Instead of hating Biden, they want you to hate Putin.

“No. 3: This is all part of Soros and Klaus Schwab’s “Great Reset.” They want to make us all obedient serfs and slaves. They need World War III as a distraction while they destroy America and capitalism and take your freedoms away.”

I few days ago a caller to, I forget if it was Clay & Buck’s show or Hannity but the caller brought up the same ‘wag the dog’ theme. One thing we MUST remember is dementia addled China Joe isn’t calling the shots.

How many of us remember the 2014 fight over there? Even yours truly who does a lot of research, well, I’ve been out of high school for 55 years and like tens of millions of Americans, Russia & Ukraine are thousands of miles away. So, when that round between Russia & Ukraine, back to doing historical research. The Real Reason Russia Invaded Ukraine, March 14, 2014

“The Russian Invasion of Ukraine, March 2, 2014, “Second, as Admiral James Stavridis counsels, NATO should be put on high alert and be prepared to assist Kyiv with intelligence and logistics, particularly in the event of a full-scale Russian invasion into mainland Ukraine.[8] As an added measure, NATO should also reinforce its regular Baltic Air Sovereignty mission with additional, frontline fighters such as the F-22 or Eurofighter Typhoon. This would at once reassure our Baltic allies while broadcasting Alliance resolve to defend its members.

“Third, NATO should begin immediate preparations to bring Georgia into NATO.[9] While involving Georgia may not at first appear to be an especially meaningful response to events in Ukraine, beginning the process of Georgian accession would send a clear message to Moscow that it cannot use its military forces as a de facto veto over its neighbors’ foreign policy choices. Georgia is a strong friend to the West: it is among the largest contributors to the Afghanistan mission, its well-regarded forces have recently agreed to join the EU military mission in Central African Republic, and it has already begun integrating into NATO’s rapid reaction force. By just about any measure, Georgia is ready to join the Atlantic alliance. It’s past time to make that happen, particularly in light of Russia’s aggressive moves in Ukraine.[10]”

Back in 1918 the behind the curtain globalist players wanted the U.S. to join the League of Nations. What was the purpose of the League of Nations? If there’s a squabble between countries, it become all the members responsibility to get involved. Of course, the evil doers used the usual propaganda to convince the American people being isolationists was a bad thing. There’s a difference between being an isolationist and remaining a sovereign nation who chooses not to get involved in wars that do not affect them.

Why did the United States refused to join the League of Nations?, June 20, 2020, “Why did the United States refused to join the League of Nations?Upon arriving back in Washington, D.C., Wilson had a stroke. Congress did not ratify the treaty, and the United States refused to take part in the League of Nations. Isolationists in Congress feared it would draw the United Sates into international affairs unnecessarily…

Why did America reject the 14 points?

“The people of the USA rejected the 14 point peace plan because they were so used to being a isolationism country and Woodrow’s fourteen point plan threatened that. The Republicans wanted to return to Isolationism – being an independent country and not involving itself in other countries affairs.”

President George Herbert Walker Bush, addressing the General Assembly of the United Nations, Feb. 1, 1992 said: “It is the sacred principles enshrined in the United Nations charter to which the American people will henceforth pledge their allegiance.” I have never given my allegiance to the communist UN nor will I ever surrender one of my rights to that body of evil doers. I do not support or donate to any organization even remotely affiliated with this group who seek to destroy the sovereignty of all nations and bring them under a one world government totalitarian fist.

But those America haters who connived and planned for our destruction didn’t give up and tragically in 1945, the U.S. joined the corrupt United Nothing (UN) who’ve never kept peace anywhere on this planet. Felix Frankfurter, who was a Justice of the Supreme Court (1939-1962), said: “The real rulers in Washington are invisible and exercise power from behind the scenes.”

I wrote this piece April 4, 2002, Americans Committing National Suicide, “Congressional Record. House of Representatives January 15, 1962 Page 215 – Mr. Utt: Mr. Speaker, I ask unanimous consent to address the House for one minute and to revise and extend my remarks.

Mr. Speaker: Is there objection to the request of the gentleman from California? There was no objection.

Mr. Utt: “Mr. Speaker, on the opening day of the 2nd session of the 87th Congress, I introduced H.R. 9567, a bill to rescind and revoke membership of the United States in the United Nations and the specialized agencies thereof and to repeal the Immunities Act relative thereto.

“I introduced this resolution because it is my firm conviction that this Nation cannot survive as a Republic as long as we are shackled to an international organization by a treaty which supersedes our Constitution….You can expect to see a one world government, Communist controlled, under the United Nations. You will see the United Nations run up astronomical debts which we, under the terms of the treaty, are bound to pay.” Rest at link. It is lengthy but a critically important explanation (all of which has happened) and warning about our membership in the United Nothing. Serious details everyone needs to know about that treaty.

This one is also a must read: Getting Serious About Getting Out of the UN, Devvy Kidd, January 25, 2000

“Efforts to get America out of the communist controlled United Nothing [Nations] have been steadily escalating….Our sovereignty and our God given rights are being ripped away from us in the most heinous fashion. Ron Paul has introduced the appropriate legislation to remove America from this un-holy alliance as did Congressman John Rarick in 1971:

INTERNATIONAL REORGANIZATION RECISION ACT

House of Representatives

To Rescind and Revoke Membership of the United States in the United Nations

by John Rarick, U.S. Representative, 6th Congressional District

HOUSE RESOLUTION 2632: – Rest at link.

H.R. 75: American Sovereignty Restoration Act of 2013 – To end membership of the United States in the United Nations. Bill introduced January 3, 2013.Every penny in UN “dues” is borrowed money – more unpayable debt with the interest slapped on our backs. For what? In 1971, Rep. John Rarick attempted to get us out of that evil collection of war mongers and egotistical evil doers. I highly encourage you read the information here. Besides Rarick’s bill, you’ll find an action that might surprise many. Agenda 21 is a key tool to destroy personal property rights and much more. See The House That Evil Built. The diabolical “sustainable development” was birthed by the United Nothing; it must be killed once and for all.

It is imperative we get out of the UN but the gutless Republicans when they’ve had the majority have refused. Even with a Democrat/Communist president they can override a veto. A golden opportunity was squandered in 2019. Congressman Introduces Bill to Get the U.S. Out of the UN, Jan. 18, 2019

Back in 1969, Ezra Taft Benson, former Secretary of Agriculture said in his outstanding book, An Enemy Hath Done This published in 1992, pg 155:

“Already, I can hear the chorus chanting “Isolationism, isolationism, he’s turning back the clock to isolationism.” How many use that word without having the slightest idea of what it really means! The so-called isolationism of the United States in past decades is a pure myth.

“What is isolationism? Long before the current trend of revoking our Declaration of Independence under the guise of international cooperation, American influence and trade was felt in every region of the globe. Individuals and private groups spread knowledge, business, prosperity, religion, good will and, above all, respect throughout every foreign continent. It was not necessary then for America to give up her independence to have contact and influence with other countries. It is not necessary now.

“Yet, many Americans have been led to believe that our country is so strong that it can defend, feed and subsidize half the world, while at the same time believing that we are weak and “interdependent” that we cannot survive without pooling our resources and sovereignty with those we subsidize. If wanting no part of this kind of “logic” is isolationism, then it’s time we brought it back into vogue.”

Everything Benson predicted in his book has come to fruition which brings me to NATO, Putin and Ukrainian president, Zelenskyy. Ukraine is not a member of NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization) and neither is Russia. This is a short history of what the globalists sold the world with their usual clever worth smithing. “Fortunately, by then the United States had turned its back on its traditional policy of diplomatic isolationism. Aid provided through the US-funded Marshall Plan (also known as the European Recovery Program) and other means fostered a degree of economic stabilisation.” Yeah, from the Russians funded by American industrialists and We the People.

Americans were warned centuries ago about meddling in squabbles, tribal disputes and discord between countries over in Europe. How much American blood been spilled because war is big business with tens of billions in profits for those who peddle war equipment from grenades to tanks, missiles, private contractors and members of Congress?

For what? To spread democracy? To chase down terrorists for 20 years in Afghanistan while allowing them to come across our southern border? Afghanistan makes ten complete and total failuresat the cost of precious American blood, never mind astronomical debt. YOU and I will be paying interest – never mind anything on the principle – on the $85 BILLION dollars in war equipment, not to mention abandoned bases all funded with borrowed money from the candy store called the Fed.

Now there’s this mess with Russia & Ukraine. Pelosi wanted to give Ukraine $10 BILLION BORROWED dollars but China’s other bitch, Mitch McConnell, said that’s not enough, let’s make it $14 BILLION BORROWED. Somehow, $200 million has already gone missing over there. Nothing in the U.S. Constitution authorizes we the people to be raped to fund foreign countries fighting with each other or humanitarian aid. OUR purse is $30 TRILLION dollars overdrawn, so exactly where is this $14 BILLION or more going to come from? Higher federal income taxes from YOU paid to the “Fed” towards the interest on the borrowed amount while you figure out how to put gas in your vehicle, food on the table and heat your home or apartment.

I believe and I think billions of others on this planet are sick and tired of all these wars. The LAST LEGAL war the U.S. engaged in was WWII by a formal declaration of Congress. Oh, but as a member of NATO, we just have to get in there with sending war planes and materials to other NATO allies to get to Ukraine – so screeches Sean Hannity whose worth about $90 million bux.

In 1994, Ted Galen Carpenter wrote a book published by the CATO Institute: Beyond NATO Staying Out of Europe’s Wars. The CATO Institute is considered one of the premiere influential think tanks in the world. Yeah, well, they don’t get my support. However, there’s an old saying: Don’t throw out the baby with the bath water. Actually, I’m surprised the CATO Institute would even publish the book. It is well worth the time to read. It’s available for free on line here or Amazon. On the left side, click on the back of the book to read reviews.

Should America have even become a member of NATO? My answer is a firm NO which brings me to the real history message American must reacquaint themselves with and demand America – not become isolationists – but not participants in any European (or idle Eastern) wars (unless they attack us) , squabbles or any reason to fight with each other.

The Monroe Doctrine – America’s Warning to the World – This is an important read; a re-fresher if you will.

I’m not made of stone or heartless after seeing all the photos of dead children, old people and soldiers on both sides. One video clip was an injured Russian solider who looked straight at the camera and said, “Why are we killing each other? We’re all brothers.” Of course, that comment goes way back to the history of the Crimea and Russia.

I pray Zelenskyy and Putin can end their madness any minute. Putin doesn’t want to be surrounded by NATO countries for their national security. The current Ukranian president wants to join NATO for obvious reasons but their fighting is not our fight. That horrible situation has nothing to do with our national security – the biggest propaganda tool rubbed in America’s face at every opportunity.

Zelenskyy says ‘a war wouldn’t have started’ if Ukraine were a NATO member, March 20, 2022 – Sure, that way American blood and money would flow in even bigger rivers for “his side”. We the People over the past century have been bled dry by becoming involved in other countries squabbles and wars. It must stop so think about that before you sign up for a “free” education with a branch of the military and decide if getting killed at 21 or 30 years pldis worth it.More Than One-Third Of Americans Would Risk Nuclear War Over Ukraine – Okay, go get signed up over there and see how that works out for you. No, not OUR military because Congress must make a formal declaration of war (at least that’s what the Constitution says). Do those fools in that poll have any idea what happens when you drop a nuclear weapon on a city?

All these think tank organization’s experts one sees on CNN, FOX, etc., all think We the People are stupid and don’t understand what’s really going on with world geo-politics and who are the big guns running the show. They are so wrong. There isn’t any reason – except money & power why countries on this earth can’t actually work out their problems without all the killing. Want to build a new pipeline, let’s talk about it. Want to trade this for that mineral, let’s talk about it instead of killing each other.

This is a ten-minute video interview: The Intrepid Ace Reporter Lara Logan Goes Off the Fox News Reservation and Speaks Truth to Power Concerning the Ukraine/Russia Conflict, March 18, 2022. I hope it goes viral. And please do pass this column along to your email lists and social media. Perhaps it will calm down some of the hysteria. As for all the headlines about using nuclear weapons, even that nitwit who runs North Korea understands mutually assured destruction. Not to say it won’t happen, but America get down on your knees and pray to God it doesn’t.

This full-length documentary is also worth the time to watch: ‘Ukraine on Fire’ (2016) Documentary by Oliver Stone

Note: For a thorough, comprehensive education on the Fed, the income tax, education, Medicare, SS, the critical, fraudulent ratification of the Seventeenth Amendment and more, be sure to order my book by calling 800-955-0116 or click the link, “Taking Politics Out of Solutions“. 400 pages of facts and solutions. [Order two books and save $10.00. Give one to a friend or relative]

© 2022 NWV – All Rights Reserved

E-Mail Devvy: devvyk@npn.net

Related:

Who’s Responsible For Russia’s Invasion?, March 3, 2022

Prime minister: Hungary will not be dragged into “cruel, lengthy and bloody war”, March 17, 2022

Putin’s Peace Offer in Ukraine, March 19, 2022

Cold War II – Part 1, March 19, 2022

Vladimir Putin: Russia’s Trump?, March 7, 2022

Putin FULL SPEECH. [Eng Subtitle] March 18th 2022, Moscow – Very important that he says Russia is multinational. The banner says “For a world without Nazism”.It’s meant as a contrast to Ukraine – where there are ethnic cleansing attempts to make it an ethno-nationalist state.

WATCH: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s Full Speech To Congress

Ukraine, It Was All Written in the Rand Corp Plan, March 16, 2022

South Africa’s president blames NATO for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine: ‘war could have been avoided’, March 17, 2022

‘Pushing a Major Country to the Corner’ – China Blames NATO Expansion for Ukraine War, March 19, 2022

The Praetorian Guard (Mine), July 31, 2004: “America didn’t always engage in these endless “peacekeeping” missions or invading countries like Kosovo. Over the past six decades, the mind changers have been manipulating the American people through a constant barrage of propaganda and have done a fine job convincing Americans that we should give up our freedoms for the “common good” of the world. This has been done to get the American people to sacrifice their own lives and fortune for the benefit of the world masters orchestrating a one world government. It’s called slave making and the transformation is almost complete.

In his book, The Praetorian Guard by John Stockwell, Americans get a stark, raw accounting of exactly what we the people have been forced to fund, not only with money robbed from the people’s treasury, but with the blood of our precious military. Stockwell, Director of the CIA’s Angola Task force in the 1970s, is the highest ranking officer ever to quit the agency and expose the truth of its operations to Congressional investigators.

“In his book, he addresses serious questions about a “new world order” that began emerging post Cold War. Stockwell explains how and why he believes that the U.S. policy of supporting “secret wars” in every corner of the globe will continue, even as the alliance between the United States and the Soviet Union, inconceivable not so long ago, continues to merge. Did the tinder-box in the Persian Gulf give the U.S. military-intelligence complex a new lease on life? Is “national security” just a cynical cover for the brutal fact that the United States has become the worlds’ toughest cop, exporting military might to the highest bidder as liberty and prosperity disappear at home? Read The Praetorian Guard.” Unfortunately, since I wrote that piece, finding copies of his book is a chore but know this: Our tax dollars funding the CIA have killed tens of innocent people around the world.

The CIA May Be Breeding Nazi Terror in Ukraine, Jan. 15, 2022

The Marxist Influence (Mine, Feb. 18, 2005) “From SECRET by David Price:

“David Mark Price has produced one of the most intense research documents that I have ever seen on any subject matter. In this instance, Price has concentrated on the Institute for Policy Studies [IPS]. His manual is explicit, incredibly detailed and one that should he examined by every member of the U.S. Congress for further investigation. His logical and documented link between the IPS and Bill & Hillary Clinton is extraordinary.

“Price dedicates this research to Richard S. Welch, American CIA Chief-Agent who was assassinated in front of his family, Christmas 1975, due to collaborations between Soviet KGB operatives and the Marxist-terrorist IPS group. The same group Bill Clinton’s close friend and advisor, Derek Shearcr, then held membership in, which Hillary Clinton later funded and praised, and from which Bill Clinton chose several appointees.

“Price stresses throughout his work that the purpose in the research that he and his colleagues perform, is strictly in the pursuit of objective truth and not for any political agenda. This manual, as well as his other on the FBI’s investigation into the un-American activities of the Council on Foreign Relations, are almost out of print. I want to quote some of the material out of this IPS manual because I feel this information is vital. The American people deserve to know the truth about the President of the United States and his spouse. They have never gotten it from the establishment, controlled media.”