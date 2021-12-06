By: Devvy

December 6, 2021

The relentless tyranny both here in the U.S. and in countries around the world to force those COVID-19 experimental injections on every man, woman and child is beyond surreal. The continued lying about SARS-CoV-2 being a virus [1][2][3] vomited up everyday is just more ignoring science.

For anyone to continue spreading the big lie those experimental injections are safe is either deliberately lying, in denial or living in a cave. If they’re so safe why are members of CON-gress and their staffs exempt from forced injection? Cheating China Joe Biden’s handlers made sure to circumvent the Constitution (and ignore the Neuremberg Code) by attempting to use OSHA (Occupational Safety & Health Administration). Under the Tenth Amendment, OSHA has no jurisdiction in my opinion – unless invited by a state.

Refresher from my Dec. 15, 2012 column: “We know from reading Art. 1, Sec. 8 of the U.S. Constitution that health care is not an enumerated power granted to Congress. We should also go back and look at the Zellman memo:

“…for a law to be valid, it must be constitutional and second, let’s remember what killed Comrade Hillary Clinton’s attempt back in 1993 when she was co-president. The Zellman memo was obtained under the Freedom of Information Act in an effort to find out what went on in those secret health care meetings:

“Memorandum for Walter Zellman from Sallyanne Payton, clearly marked: Preliminary Draft for Official Use Only. Do Not Quote or Release For Any Purpose, page 4, Health Care Task Reform under Hillary Clinton. Please note these sections:

“(b) may the federal government use other actors in the governmental system(Note: In this case OSHA) and the private sector as its agents and give them orders as though they were parts of a prefectorial system? The short answer is “no.” State governments are independent, although subordinated, sovereignties, not subdivisions of the federal government.

“Although the federal government may regulate many of their functions directly [as well, for example, it subjects state water districts to the Clean Water Act], it may not require them to exercise their own governmental powers in a manner dictated by federal law. The states may be encouraged, bribed or threatened into entering into joint federal state programs of various sorts, from unemployment insurance to Medicaid; but they may not be commanded directly to use their own governmental apparatus in the service of federal policy. There is a modest jurisprudence of the Tenth Amendment that seems to have settled on this proposition. See the DOJ [Dept. of Justice] memorandum for a fuller elaboration.”*

“Additionally, the so-called reporting requirements by employers will cost them a lot of money which down the road means lay-offs or no new hiring. The U.S. Congress has zero authority to force employers in the private sector to dance to their tune and its long past time to fight them.”

DeSantis on Florida Potentially Ditching OSHA: ‘They Don’t Recognize Core Scientific Facts’, Nov. 16, 2021 – “There’s a lot of states that don’t do OSHA. … and I think it’s an appropriate response given how heavy-handed OSHA’s being,” DeSantis said.”

Here is an example of some ‘expert’ who doesn’t have a clue about the U.S. Constitution: OSHA Cracks Down On State Plans That Refuse to Adopt COVID Standard, Oct. 20, 2021 – “OSHA state plans cover almost half the states. So to paraphrase our President, this is a big fucking deal.

“State plan states were given 30 days to adopt the June 21 COVID-19 Emergency Temporary Standard (ETS) that covered health care workers. But three states — Arizona, South Carolina and Utah — asserting some warped idea of states’ rights — decided to defy the Occupational Safety and Health Act (OSHAct) and refused to adopt the ETS. Yesterday, federal OSHA told those states to think twice and announced its intention to revoke the state plans and take over workplace safety enforcement in those states.” Try it.

Good and don’t let the door slap you on the arse on your way out. Every state in the Union has their own state safety plans. This is exactly the same argument I’ve covered endlessly about the EPA. All states have their own environmental laws and one size does not fit all. The EPA is part of the big picture to destroy capitalism.[6][7]

Ron DeSantis: OSHA Rule Created ‘Under the Guise of Emergency Power’, Nov. 5, 2021

Biden, Fauci, Pelosi, & Newsom All Objected To Mandatory Vaccines, Sept. 10, 2021. “In April, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) said “we cannot require someone to be vaccinated. That’s just not what we can do.” Jen Psaki is Biden’s spokes-mouth protector. She’s earned the name ‘circle back Jen’ for a consistent pattern of evasiveness during pressers. Another stupid useful fool: JEN IN JULY: It is “not the role of the federal government” to force Americans to get vaccinated. JOE IN SEPTEMBER: Abide by the federal vaccine mandate or “be prepared to pay!”

“Fauci does not foresee a Covid-19 vaccine mandate in the United States, August 18, 2020: “I don’t think you’ll ever see a mandating of vaccine, particularly for the general public,” Fauci said on Tuesday during a Healthline.com town hall. “Fauci said everyone has the right to refuse a vaccine. “If someone refuses the vaccine in the general public, then there’s nothing you can do about that. You cannot force someone to take a vaccine,” he said.”

True, but the threat of losing your paycheck isn’t about taking a vaccine because those CVODI injections are NOT legally vaccines. This from one of my previous columns:

Pfizer BioNTech filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, Dec. 31, 2019. See document here, pg 14 – 15:

“To our knowledge, there is no current precedent for an mRNA-based immunotherapy such as the type we are developing being approved for sale by the FDA, European Commission or any other regulatory agency elsewhere in the world. Although we expect to submit BLAs for our mRNA-based product candidates in the United States, and in the European Union, mRNA therapies have been classified as gene therapy medicinal products, other jurisdictions may consider our mRNA-based product candidates to be new drugs, not biologics or gene therapy medicinal products, and require different marketing applications.

“Any product candidates we develop may not be effective, may be only moderately effective, or may prove to have undesirable or unintended side effects, toxicities or other characteristics that may preclude our obtaining marketing approval or prevent or limit commercial use.”

Pg 16: “Currently, mRNA is considered a gene therapy product by the FDA…Our product candidates may not work as intended, may cause undesirable side effects or may have other properties that could delay or prevent their regulatory approval, limit the commercial profile of an approved label, or result in significant negative consequences following marketing approval, if any.”

Vaccines normally take 10-15 years before getting approval for mass distribution. The first injections were rolled out in hospitals on Dec. 14, 2020. That SEC filing was last day of 2019 before production began. Clinical trials are scheduled through 2023, so yes, humans on this planet are being used as test subjects.

“How about Moderna and their SEC filing, June 30, 2020? “Regulatory requirements governing gene and cell therapy products have evolved and may continue to change in the future, and the implications for mRNA-based therapies are unknown…Currently, mRNA is considered a gene therapy product by the FDA.”

“Click on Table of Contents and go down to page 64; “Our pursuit of mRNA-1273, a potential vaccine for SARS-CoV-2, continues to be subject to completion of the required clinical trials and regulatory approval in the United States and elsewhere. We may be unable to produce a vaccine that successfully treats the virus in a timely manner, if at all…Currently, mRNA is considered a gene therapy product by the FDA.”

“On Moderna’s web site under EUA it says, “The Moderna COVID‑19 Vaccine has not been approved or licensed by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), but has been authorized for emergency use by FDA, under an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA), to prevent Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID‑19) for use in individuals 18 years of age and older. There is no FDA-approved vaccine to prevent COVID‑19.”

What Is Gene Therapy? How Does It Work? – “Recognizing this, scientists have been working for decades on ways to modify genes or replace faulty genes with healthy ones to treat, cure or prevent a disease or medical condition.”

Lawsuits

Fortunately for Americans, there’s been some skirmishes won in the courts while some lawsuits are still grinding along six months after filing. Two More Biden Vax Mandates Blocked in Court, Dec. 1, 2021 – “U.S. District Judge Terry Doughty in Monroe, Louisiana, temporarily blocked the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) from enforcing its vaccine mandate, saying that the government agencies — CMS and HHS, which developed the rule — have exceeded their authority.

“None of the numerous regulations and statutes cited by the government defendants have “given them the ‘superpowers’ they claim,” per the ruling. It continued, “Not only do the statutes not specify such superpowers, but principles of separation of powers weigh heavily against such powerful authority being transferred to a government agency by general authority.”

“Separately, U.S. District Judge Gregory Van Tatenhove in Frankfort, Kentucky, blocked the mandate that requires federal contractors to receive COVID jabs by January 4. Per the ruling,

“Can the president use congressionally delegated authority to manage the federal procurement of goods and services to impose vaccines on the employees of federal contractors and subcontractors? In all likelihood, the answer to that question is no.”

Can our military, National Guardand DoD contractors be forced to take those dangerous experimental injections? A federal court ruled NO. Please see my column here for all the details.

Vaccine manufacturers were given complete immunity regarding responsibility for “adverse events” or deaths. Name me one other product where the manufacturer has to seek congressional protection regarding safety? But, let me bring this up again: Those injections are not vaccines. Can the manufacturers be held liable after all? Here again is an important video to watch on that legal issue in case you missed it: Learn Why the 1986 Vaccine Protection Act Does Not Protect Covid-19 Injections, interview with Dr. David Martin and see Footnote 4 & 5 below.

But what about employers who threaten termination if an employee refuses to get injected?

Imposter president, Joe Biden isn’t making any decisions; his dementia is very advanced. The two craven POS behind the scenes are Hussein Obama and Valerie Jarrett who had Biden direct OSHA to mandate private employers to force compliance on getting their workforce injected or pay huge fines. I’ve covered this before: What does the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) say about coercion on the job and either termination or retaliation? The Lawyers and the Judge got it Wrong: The Law, the COVID-19 Injections and Houston Methodist Hospital v Jennifer Bridges et al., Case.

“In that analysis, reference is also made to the NLRB, National Labor Relations Board: “They further failed to address the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) rulings on coercion Coercion of employees (Section 8(b)(1)(A)) National Labor Relations Board (nlrb.gov). Congress enacted the National Labor Relations Act (“NLRA”) in 1935 to protect the rights of employees and employers, to encourage collective bargaining, and to curtail certain private sector labor and management practices, which can harm the general welfare of workers, businesses and the U.S. economy. Coercion of employees (Section 8(b)(1)(A)) and (4)(i) is key to the issue of the Methodist Employees and their right to decline, free from coercion. Again, the lawyers failed to introduce this argument.”

You can file a complaint with the NLRB. Get your union bosses up to speed on the law. Please remember under OSHA regulations you cannot be fired from your job altho’ we all know vindictive employers can make your life hell. Better than being dead, having your leg amputated or suffer permanent neurological brain injury.

I believe anyone forced to take those injections should be able to sue the employer. If death is a result, the family/estate should be able to sue and this is particularly important when children are left without a parent. Tort lawsuits involve personal injury vs criminal. The same applies if you’re badly injured after being forced to take those injections or lose your paycheck. Like the hundreds of individuals who are now permanently disabled from those injections and getting NO help from anyone. This is a drop in the bucket but a long, long list of testimonials of their injuries.

It’s up to employees to put together factual data, number of deaths and all other supporting documentation and submit to your employer. I strongly advise you be represented by a competent attorney; be a group and pool your money for legal fees. A package full of truth with your attorney stressing to company or corporation X: Under the Nuremberg Code no one can be forced to take experimental injections not to mention NLRB regulations. Nuremberg Code (Directives for Human Experimentation) READ: The Significance of the Nuremberg Code

If you think the shadow government running the show isn’t worried about a Nuremberg Code lawsuit (which has been successful in the past here in the U.S.), think again. Considering it was in Germany where sadist, Joseph Mengale, conducted such evil medical experiments on innocent human beings, one would hope the good people of Germany take to the streets on this one:

On The Heels of Austria and Germany Locking Down The Unvaccinated, EU Leader Calls For Throwing Out Nuremberg Code In Favor of Forced Vaccinating All Dissenters, Dec. 3, 2021 – “On Wednesday, Ursula Van Der Leyen – the chief of the European Union (EU) Commission told the press that she would like to see the long-standing Nuremberg Code ignored completely in favor of allowing countries to force vaccinate anyone who is refusing to take the experimental jab.”

Why? Quoting from above: “European Union countries should consider mandatory vaccination to combat Covid and the Omicron variant, the head of its Commission has said. Ursula von der Leyen said vaccines would be crucial in the fight against the “highly contagious” new variant.” It’s the least contagious of all, you liar.

Another one of Satan’s handmaidens, von der Leyen should be fired. (Anagram of Omicron is moronic.) Think her idea of tossing the Nuremberg Code won’t be mentioned by the prostitute media in this country in cunning fashion? It will. (Forbes names her the 4th most powerful woman in the world; Hildebeast Clinton must be frothing in envy.)

The bottom line is once an employer is given all the FACTS regarding those injections and a lesson on the Nuremberg Code and still threatens an employee, that is coercion. If a loved one dies or is badly injured/rendered permanently disabled for life after the employer was given all the ammunition in your legal arsenal, why can’t they be sued?

Nice to meet you, CEO of ABC Company. I’m legal counsel representing your employees regarding prior notice the assembly line (model) being used in all your packing plants was dangerous. I provided you with the number of deaths, injured and yet you still persisted in threatening employees whose job it is to use that equipment to continue using said equipment or lose their jobs. Not only have you ignored NLRB regulations, now 14 of your employees are either deceased, 22 have suffered serious life-threatening injury or are now permanently disabled. Now we’re going to sue you.

What would a jury think once all the evidence is presented? FACTS not the drivel coming from phony “fact checkers” courtesy of the prostitute media. Southwest Airlines finally caved after a huge resistance by employees. Oh, they’ll continue to test them for a phantom virus using a test that doesn’t test for any virus but at least those employees won’t lose their income so they can feed their families.

None of this should be happening in America. Every governor in this state who continues to allow distribution of those experimental injections has blood on their hands.

One other thing: Why is it no “conservative” radio talk show hosts – from the biggies like Hannity, the two guys who replaced Rush Limbaugh (Clay & Buck) to a local radio station I listen to out of Lubbock, TX – why are they ignoring the number of deaths and millions of “adverse reactions”? All they talk about is, well, get the shot if you want, check with your doctor, blah, blah, blah. Bring up number of deaths and the screener either cuts you off or says call back another time which happened to me.

And remember: There’s no profit in natural immunity.

Keep getting the truth out to as many as possible. Share this column with all social media. Keep up the resistance or we’ll end up like Australia: ‘You feel like you’re in prison’: Aussie recounts ordeal in COVID camp. “A 26-year-old woman who had moved from Melbourne, Australia, to the country’s Northern Territory to escape the continuing lockdowns tells of being removed from her home by police against her will and taken to a quarantine center. And she didn’t even have COVID-19.” Shocking Hidden Camera Footage from Inside Forced Internment Camps in Australia (VIDEO)

Footnotes:

[1] – COVID-19 Not a Virus: Can Any Scientist Prove Dr. Stefan Lanka Wrong?

[2] – COVID-19: Why Are American Scientists Silent on This?

[3] – COVID-19’s 800 Ton Elephant in the Room

[4] – Dr. David Martin on Experimental mRNA COVID Vaccines: This is NOT a Vaccine! It is a Medical Device

[5] – Moderna Admits Jab An Operating System To Program Humans

[6] – Addendum F

[7] – The Unconstitutional EPA Must Be Abolished

Here’s the ignorant propaganda in support of the EPA: Abolish the EPA? A One-Way Ticket To Toxic Air, Poisoned Water

Safe? For vaccine manufacturers they are considered acceptable collateral damage for the “greater good.”

FDA Scandal – Documents Released Reveal MASS DEATH From Vaccines, Dec. 3, 2021

7-Year-Old Girl Has Stroke and Brain Hemorrhage 7 Days After Pfizer COVID-19 Shot (And now the mRNA technology is in her body for good.) Her uncle’s comments: “I am afraid that this is what it is going to take to bring these COVID-19 lethal injection casualties in children to the public.”

Eve Dale: 20-year-old British woman went from “normal fun young girl” to having full-body convulsions, unable to walk 24 hours after second Pfizer mRNA injection “A 20-year-old self-employed nail technician realizes her life is going to be very different for the foreseeable future. Now she is warning others to “please just do your research.”

26-Year-Old Dies 1 Day After Receiving Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine, Investigation Launched

Imogen Allen: 22-Year-Old Showjumper Develops Blood Clots 2 Weeks After Receiving Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine – “The Dailymail reports that she is now on powerful blood-thinning medication that she may have to take for the rest of her life, the side effects of which mean that she could bleed to death from a simple cut or bump on the head.

“Doctors have told Imogen that it could be up to three months before her breathing returns to normal and that the blood clots were definitely caused by the vaccine.”

The Daily Mail is a British soft-porn web site. In their piece about that poor young girl, they referred to the blood clots as “extremely rare”. Anyone keeping up with the massive destruction from those experimental injections knows blood clot cases reported are in the thousands.

“Sudden Deaths” of Children Under the Age of 12 Start Surfacing After COVID-19 Shots Approved for This Age Group, Dec. 2, 2021

Major study shows ZERO deaths from COVID among healthy kids – ‘If you let your healthy child receive the mRNA Covid vaccine, you are insane’, Dec. 2, 2021

