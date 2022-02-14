By: Devvy

February 14, 2022

This will not be a popular column but after 31 years in the trenches 24/7, I’ve had it with cowards, liars and thieves from both political parties at all levels of government – especially judges. I’ve had it with so-called Americans who spend more time yapping on those damn fancy phones than lifting one finger to help save our constitutional republic.

It’s now been nearly two years since Republicans turned cowards and handed a dementia addled career criminal the People’s House, 1600 Pennsylvania Ave, Washington, District of Criminals. An individual who did not win the November 2020 election but rather was placed by massive election fraud into the WH. Cheater China Joe Biden.

His VP choice, skunk and professional liar, Kamala Harris, who slept her way to the top of political cabals is constitutionally ineligible to be president but that matters not to those who pulled off this incredible and open for all to see vote fraud. RINO’s aided and abetted the same fraud to place human garbage, Marxist, Hussein Obama into the WH.

The day before two senate seats were stolen once again through in-your-face vote fraud; both GOP candidates, simply walked away without a fight.

January 6, 2021, was a setup just like the alleged victory which put Bush, Jr., into the WH instead of POS, John Kerry, which would have a tragedy for this country. I’ve never voted for a member of the Democrat/Communist Party USA and never will. But, cheating is cheating and it hurts ALL Americans.

READ: A Citizens’ Audit of an American Election 7-10-08–Mine

READ: Vote Fraud: I Thought I’d Seen It All Until…Jan. 4, 2021 – Mine: “Will anyone be held accountable for election interference or any other laws broken by trying to get rid of the evidence? Who ordered the trucks to pick up all those ballots? That senate committee authorized the audit and filming of the ballots.”

“What happened at the Capitol was well planned and timed to completely disrupt the process of counting Electoral College votes. We know Fascists called ANTIFA were bused in, given a police escort to protect them. Those domestic terrorist thugs masqueraded as MAGA supporters and along with, sadly, patriotic Americans who got caught up in the moment, stormed the Capitol. Others outside breaking windows which Trump supporters tried to stop. Below this column are numerous articles and videos about what really happened.

“Big tech immediately began their purge. Parler is now down after Apple and Google made their move. Americans exercising their First Amendment right to protest peacefully and who were not part of crashing the Capitol are being fired from their jobs. Children are ratting out their parents who attended. Welcome to Communist China.

“Following the incident, Congress reconvened and Americans watched the total and complete betrayal by members of both parties. All of them blubbering about what happened. An affront to democracy! We must “save democracy”. MAGA supporters of President Trump were all broad painted as radical extremists – as were the heroes of the Revolutionary War who gave their lives to birth this constitutional republic.

“Hypocrites vomiting up such violence has no place in this country, blah, blah, blah. Members of the Democrat/Communist Party USA who have openly supported the last eight months of destruction by Black Lies Movement and ANTIFA, couldn’t shut up. Elected Republicans across the country bellowed it was all President Trump’s fault so they could impress their constituents.

“When the farce of counting Electoral College votes resumed, Republicans, independents and Democrats who voted for Trump watched the Club of Cowards betray this country and President-Elect Trump. Prior to the incident, 13 GOP senators pledged to stand up to the stealing of an election. They all knew that PA counted 205,000 more votes than eligible voters in the state. That there is an ocean of PROVABLE fraud.

“Then they turned into cowards. Yellow-bellied cowards. Loeffler said she would not protest the Electoral College votes for either PA or AZ because of the orchestrated break-in of the Capitol. Despite the fact that proof showed Jan 5th during the run-off’s in GA, votes were switched that night, Loeffler and Perdue seem to have skulked off and do not intend to challenge their alleged loss; both have conceded. Knowing how the election was rigged in Nov., why would both of them not challenge the results? This makes no sense to me whatsoever.”

Report: Dems ‘Bracing for Defeat’ in Georgia – Time for vote fraud to ensure they “win”.

Programming error on security keys” prompts “emergency ballot” use in Georgia Senate runoff – “Gabriel Sterling, Voting System Implementation Manager for the Georgia Secretary of State’s office, announced early Tuesday morning on Twitter that a “programming error on security keys” resulted in “backup emergency ballots” having to be brought in to Columbia County (located near Augusta) for the Georgia Senate runoff election.” Good to have those “emergency ballots” on hand when you need them.

Jan. 5th: IT Teams Teams Confirms Mail-In Ballots Were Received with Votes Already Filled In By Machine

Just like Nov. 3rd: As GOP Pulls Ahead in Georgia Senate Races, Democrat County Stops Counting Votes for the Night ILLEGAL under federal election law. Second county: Here We Go Again: DeKalb County Georgia is Re-Scanning Advance Ballots Because of ‘Memory Card Issue’ – “Scan em till you win em is Georgia’s motto.” If it was done after midnight that’s illegal under federal election law.

The other cowards who broke their word and betrayed America are:

Marsha Blackburn, R-TN, Class 1 – A very popular counterfeit senator who does nothing but bitch about Biden, yet had she stood for the truth on Jan. 6, 2020, Biden would be in a nursing home by now and President-Elect Trump would still be in the WH.

Steve Daines, R-MT, Class II

James Lankford, R-OK, Class III – That mealy-mouthed, spineless toady said, “We are headed toward certification of Joe Biden as [president of the United States] and we will work together.” Work together with a man who stole the election through cheating and fraud? I damn well hope the people of Oklahoma remember your cowardice next primary time.

Ron Johnson, R-WI, Class III. On Dec. 16, 2020, Johnson chaired the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee hearing on election fraud. He knew how bad it was yet he turned coward on Jan. 6, 2020.

I ways give credit where credit is due and Johnson has done an exemplary job on exposing the destruction of those fake COVID “vaccines”, but he is no hero of mine. Had he stood his ground, Jan. 6, 2020, none of what happened with COVID and the destruction of millions of jobs and lives would never have happened. Please think about all this in those upcoming primaries. Re-Elect Same Incumbents: America Will be Dead by 2024, Jan. 31, 2022-Mine

Weak GOP House Leader McCarthy Shows His True Colors – Sides with McConnell and Democrats – Calls Jan 6 a “Violent Insurrection”

Mike Braun, R-IN, Class 1

Bill Hagerty, R-TN, Class II

Terms for senators in Class I expire in 2025, Class II in 2027, and Class III in 2023

Storming the Capitol had NOTHING to do with the massive vote fraud in November. NOTHING. But those cowards, each and every one of them sent this message: We do not care the election was stolen. We know it was but we are going to condone it using the incident as an excuse. That’s like a brigade of fire fighters saying they’re not going to put out the fire because they don’t like the man who owns the warehouse.

Why would they crap on the Constitution, the American people and their own president? The answer is simple: Those remaining in the senate know if they didn’t fold like a tent, they won’t remain in the good graces of establishment RINOs who also betrayed President Trump.

If they didn’t play in the right sand box come election time, the machines will defeat them. If this stealing of an election is allowed to stand, no Republican will get re-elected again unless they betrayed this country on Jan. 6th. It will be near impossible to elect constitutional Republican candidates or Republicans at all.

Betray the American people so they can keep enriching themselves and family members just as did pedophile former speaker of the House, Dennis Hastert. They love power more than the truth and this country despite their flowery speeches and indignation. Instead of standing as did those who fought and died to give us our freedom as no other country on this earth enjoys, they gave their loyalty to Lucifer’s Democrat/Communist Party USA.

We are now well over one year and the guilty are still walking free in AZ, GA, PA, MI and NV. Prior to the mayhem orchestrated by special ops of the treasonous bastards who pulled off storming the Capitol, a dozen Republicans pledged to reject the electoral college votes. Soon as they came back, those COWARDS backed down and handed cheater Joe Biden the WH with help from dirty traitor, Mike Pence.

THIS MUST BE ENFORCED DURING THE FEDERAL PRIMARIES OR THE CHEATING WILL PUT a majority of Communists & socialists in Congress: SCOTUS 9-0 Decision: Federal Elections Undecided by Midnight are Void – Read and make damn sure ALL ballots for federal candidates STOP being counted at midnight.

Stolen Election: States Need Not Comply, Part 3 – Mine – These are critically important for Americans working hard to save this republic before it’s too late – and it’s getting late.

Here’s how Bush “won” the WH. I interviewed Prof. Phillips. There’s no question Bush, Jr., lost Ohio and therefore lost the national election. Phillips, a former college professor, wrote a book titled, Witness to a Crime: A Citizens’ Audit of an American Election. This monstrous undertaking covers the 2004 election results in the State of Ohio. Remember, the chief executive for the biggest vote fraud machine operation in this country said he would deliver Ohio to Bush. He did.

What makes Phillips investigation so compelling is the book is filled with concrete proof that the voters of Ohio were robbed of their right to fair and impartial elections. The amount of work that went into this investigation is staggering: 30,0000 images of forensic evidence, then personally examining 126,000 ballots, 127 poll books and 141 voter signature books from 18 counties in Ohio. This is the definitive and documented evidence of crimes that cannot, must not be ignored.

One thing that showed up in his findings was the same thing I wrote about back in 1996: discrepancies in the numbers during the voting process – where are they? If you click here and go to page seven of my findings, you’ll see what I’m talking about. I knew what happened: vote rigging and it was done by the machines. We saw the same thing repeat itself during this last phony primary season. A recount was paid for and done in the State of New Hampshire. The so-called final audit of the numbers did not agree with the results as recorded on primary night. Of course, the numbers continue to change for weeks after a primary or election; I’ve covered this in previous columns in detail.” And here we are today with a brain dead pretend president and lunatics for cabinet members.

All because gutless, cowardly Republicans caved on January 6, 2020. Remember that this primary season.

The solutions are there, we just need to network across this country from now until the primaries (March 1st is the all important one here in Texas).

Which brings me to those American political prisoners who’ve been treated worse than if in N. Korea or Russian gulag. Jan. 6th was planned and will be proven as treason and/or sedition but, in the meantime, so many arrested for absolutely minor ‘nothing’ misdemeanors are being tortured and moved from prison to jail to someplace else there their families can’t see them. These horror stories would not be tolerated in 1776, I guarantee you that.

ANTIFA TERRORIST WITH PIPE BOMB Who Targeted Jan. 6 Patriot Event Is Released from Jail Without Posting Bond — While J-6er Jeremy Brown Is Still Held in Same Jail on Misdemeanor Charge

NEW FOOTAGE Shows Trained, Plainclothes Operatives Coordinating Break-In Through Capitol Window on January 6 (VIDEO)

Hardened criminals are given bail while Joe Smith INVITED INTO the capitol is still behind bars. For God’s sake where is the Sixth Amendment to the U.S. Constitution? Some will have spent more time behind bars than the offense for sentencing purposes.

Most have no money to hire high priced legal counsel although generous Americans have been giving what they can. Instead, they’ve ended up with “free” federal public defenders happy to send them to prison for years.

I do believe with all my heart if the amazing Jerry Spence were 20 years younger, he would have been out in DC fighting like the King of the Jungle to get the more than 700 arrested at least bailed out.

I am a long-time follower of Jerry Spence and have tremendous respect for him. Read most of his books. However, he is 91 now and probably just as angered and disgusted as you and I over this madness. Bio: Jerry Spence

And SHAME on the federal judge who has allowed this travesty to continue.

“Was Ray Epps A Fed?” – ‘I Can’t Answer That’: FBI Asst. Director Refuses To Answer Any of Ted Cruz’s Questions About Jan 6 in Fiery Exchange on Capitol Hill – (Video)

For months Fascists ANTIFA & Black LIES Movement burned cities, looted, killed, set fires to federal buildings and were either never arrested or simply released on bail and skipped town. Too damn bad gun owners, private and elected have ZERO understanding of the Second Amendment or none of it would have gone on for more than one day. Study shows there were 8,700 George Floyd ‘events’ costing up to $2 billion – But Capitol riot, called an ‘insurrection,’ lasted only hours, cost $1.5 million

Prosecutors break down charges, convictions for 725 arrested so far in Jan. 6 attack on Capitol

Capitol Police ‘covering up 14,000 hours of video about what really happened’

WE WERE RIGHT: Jan-6er Defense Attorney Confirms the US Capitol Magnetic Columbus Doors Were Opened from the Inside

George Soros Attorney Prosecutes Jan-6er in DC Gulag on Made-Up Charges! …Please Help This Man WIN!

Jan 6 Committee PANICS Over Ray Epps!!! Who he is and what’s up with the FBI

Feds admit video of January 6 ‘riot’ shows officers fist-bumping ‘rioters’ – Evidence could complicate many of the cases pending against individuals there that day

Petition for Writ of Habeas Corpus

Career criminal, POS Hildebeast Clinton, the slut she’s married to, all the dirty players making zillions can afford $1,000 an hour- attorneys while decent, average Americans rot in jails. So, I ask and I’d donate my time if I were an attorney: If you can, please help get the rest of those political prisoner’s out on bail or all charges dismissed.

I have many more columns coming up even though I’m still recovering from being in the hospital. BUT, Kelleigh Nelson and all the other very fine, accurate researchers are also working around the clock – for now – to bring you the most up to date information and what we can all do right now to save our beloved country.

This should be the #1 film watched around this country. Period. Capitol Punishment. $10 and worth every penny. Share the cost, invite 10 people to watch. Invite members of your church, city council, mayor, sheriff and county commissioners watch that movie because trouble is coming, sadly.

2022 CANDIDATES: AUDIT THE VOTE – DON’T LET THEM CHEAT YOU. NO MORE. We’ve had it with election fraud.

