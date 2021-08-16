Devvy

Another lawsuit to stop forcing college students to take one of those experimental gene editing therapy injections has been killed thanks to Supreme Court Justice Amy Comey Barrett who continues to show what a coward she is:

Justice Amy Barrett denies appeal from Indiana University students fighting COVID-19 vaccine mandate – Barrett denied the request without consulting the full court

Apparently, that darling of the desperate has zero understanding regarding Emergency Use Authorization, federal law and the Nuremberg Codes.

Justices and judges throughout this country – many alleged conservatives appointed by President-elect Trump upon recommendation by the Federalist Society– continue to tuck tail on critical issues. So, how’s that working out for conservatives?

With the exception of Alito and Thomas, they all helped usher Biden into the WH. SCOTUS all ignored one of their own SC rulings, Foster v Love.

Justice Barrett Ducks, Kavanaugh Silent, Alito Emboldened as SCOTUS Leaves Pa. Mail-in Ballot Counting Extension Intact

The desperation to force those experimental injections is like sweat pouring off someone stranded in Death Valley. The CDC continues to lie: CDC Forced To “Adjust” Sunday’s Florida “Record” COVID Count Lower By Almost 50% After State Health Department Cries Foul On Data, August 11, 2021.

The lying has been going on since March 2020. Between fraudulent death certificates, number of deaths from that phantom virus, number of cases and now to the safety and efficacy of those injections, it’s going to reach a boiling point. Tens of millions of Americans either know the full truth about those injections, simply do not want an experimental drug or for religious reasons, they are refusing. Our numbers grow by the day.

Career criminal, Anthony Fauci, long ago lost the respect of many governors and a large number of Americans. Only the brainwashed continue to think Fauci the Faker has any credibility left. Doctor Death as he is called, needs to be indicted along with a number of major players in this scheme.

There is NO need to abuse animals and subject them to extreme pain and cruelty to sell products (like spraying hair spray into the eyes of a bunny rabbit to see how the poor thing will react) and certainly not this but then again, I see Doctor Death as having no soul: Anthony Fauci Approved the Systematic Torture of Dogs (8.5.21) – $424,000 of our tax dollars. Beagles were tortured and endured months of horrible pain and then killed.

Those injections, as we know, were given Emergency Use Authorization by the Federal Death Administration (FDA) who also lie through their teeth as they’re bought and paid for by big pharma. The Alabama lawsuit is still moving it’s way through the court system as is the separate lawsuit regarding the CMS whistleblower. Same attorney for whistleblower interview: Attorney Thomas Renz Drops BOMBS! Hospital Administrators Killing For Cash, Threatening Docs

The level of hysteria out in America while this is going on is beyond surreal. Last year it was fights over toilet paper. Now, it’s screeching from individuals who know NOTHING about those injections but look at the behavior by school boards who want to continue destroying your child’s brain and yours if you’re a teacher or even work in the office where masks are once again mandatory.

Masks have caused irreversible long-term brain damage to those forced to wear one. Forcing children to wear one is child abuse. Her expert scientific opinion is just one of hundreds trying to warn people: German Neurologist On Face Masks: ‘Oxygen Deprivation Causes Permanent Neurological Damage’

Tyrannical Philly Mayor Orders All Unvaccinated City Employees to Wear Two Masks Starting on Sept. 1 – He’s doing it to “control” COVID in his city. That guy couldn’t control his own bowels with a triple dose of Imodium D.

Angry parents across the country are hammering on city councils. Heavy attendance at school board meetings either over the hate filled Marxism ideology called ‘Critical Race Theory’ or over muzzling their children. Keep up the resistance and go armed with facts:

Kids Face Masks Cause Cancer — It Even Says So on the Box, August 6, 2021

47 studies confirm ineffectiveness of masks for Covid and 32 more confirm their negative health effects

Extreme child abuse: University Of Florida Lab Finds Dangerous Pathogens On Children’s Face Masks

Dr. Dan Stock’s presentation is spot on: What to Say at Your Next School Board Meeting – Dr Dan Stock MD

4-Year-Old Almost Dies due to Lung Infection Caused by Prolonged Mask Wearing – Doctor Rants “How Many Children Must Die?” – Watch that video

Fighting mandatory injections to keep your job in the private sector is growing as well as jobs in some sort of government institution, state or federal. Pennsylvania Prison Guards Union Threatens Legal Action Against Dem Governor Tom Wolf Over Mandated Vaccines, August 13, 2021

Tyson Employees Walk Off Job To Protest Vaccine Mandate

Attorneys: 1,200 first responders will file lawsuit against COVID vaccine mandate

File a complaint with the NLRB (National Labor Relations Board) – especially if you work for one of the biggies like China (Wal) Mart, Disney, Home Depot, American Airlines and any others that come out in favor of firing you based on absolute ignorance about those injections. Under federal law an employer cannot coerce or use intimidation tactics against employees. File a complaint here.

Inventor of mRNA vaccines says STOP Vaccinating people NOW

The prostitute media continues to do their part just as they did early on in 2020 by cherry picking certain hospitals in NYC making everyone believe every single hospital was overflowing with the dead lining the streets. Citizen Journalist Documents Empty Hospitals, Disproving Overrun Hospital Myth, August 6, 2021

Texas Tribune Issues HUGE Correction After ‘Mistakenly’ Reporting 5,800 Children Hospitalized with Covid in One Week, August 12, 2021. (How many of their readers caught the correction?)

CDC & Fauci the Faker

Flip-floppers that make Mittens Romney look stable. Add the WHO and it’s like trying to put together a jigsaw puzzle with half of the pieces missing. “It’s new science changing all the time”! they say. Wait, aren’t these all big shot scientific experts? This reminds me of what happened in 2008 when the financial world caved on top of the American people even though so many of us started warning in mid-2005 what was coming.

Bailouts: the wound that will keep on hemorrhaging, Sept. 25, 2008: “No one knows what to do. We are in new territory here. This is a different game. We’re not here playing soccer, basketball or football, this is a new game and we’re going to have to figure out how to do it.” Sen. Harry Reid [D-NV], September 17, 2008. A U.S. Senator, even more corrupt than Mitch McConnell, didn’t know what just flattened the American people or what to do? And, by cracky! the voters of Nevada kept reelecting him!

The big question still remains

In recent columns I’ve covered the issue of patents and the research done by Dr. David Martin who is being eviscerated by dullard’s passing themselves off as some sort of experts called fact checkers.

Just like Dr. Peter McCullough, Prof. Dolores Cahill and a thousand others highly regarded in their fields of science and medicine, Dr. Martin is now shunned and maligned because his research blows the official lies to smithereens.

This whole COVID-19 and so-called variants is now out of control. Elected officials and state health officials don’t know what to do except continue stumbling around in the dark. Why? Because they continue to listen to the CDC vomit up fake science day in and day out. Once again, if you’re not familiar with Dr. Martin’s research regarding patents and COVID, this is the video and an in-depth list of what is discussed. A must watch and read.

Once you read the analysis and watch the video above (July 11, 2021), you have to wonder how this doctor still believes this in June 2021: COVID-19 and the Spike Protein, Man-Made After All? – “The scientists working in Wuhan took a natural coronavirus found in bats. They spliced this onto a new spike, and as a result of this, they made it into the highly transmissible SARS-Cov-2.”

Now, let’s look at the biggest lies from the CDC that are responsible for this nightmare. First and foremost is testing. This admission to me is criminal. How could they not have known all this time with all their “highly respected scientists” the PCR test is worthless for SARS-CoV-2? Of course, they knew.Those fake numbers of cases caused the lockdown of this country.

CDC to Withdraw Emergency Use Authorization for RT PCR Test Because it Cannot Distinguish Between SARS-CoV-2 and the Flu

CDC, FDA faked “covid” testing protocol by using human cells mixed with common cold virus fragments… PCR tests are merely detecting the common cold

Next let me direct you to this web site: CDC NOW Admits NO ‘Gold Standard’ for the Isolation for ANY Virus!, August 7, 2021

“Over the last several months we have requested from the Center of Disease Control (CDC) evidence for the isolation and existence for the any and all viruses, including CoV – 2 and 19, MERS, Influenza, Polio, Measles, HIV, XMRV, HTLV-1, HTLV-III/LAV, HPV, Ebola, Zika, just to name a few of the so-called viruses, disclosed under the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA).

“These written requests were made by Ms. Christine Massey to CDC/ATSDR FOIA Chief Officer Mr. Robert Andoh, to locate and deliver ANY records, research and/or findings for ANY “viral” isolation and purification (by anyone, anywhere, anytime in the World) from a patient sample via maceration, filtration and/or the use of an ultracentrifuge or what is called the ‘Gold Standard’ for isolating and identifying a pathological micro or nana organism. The ‘Gold Standard’ for isolating and identifying microbes is referred to as Koch’s and Rivers Postulates which was established many years ago.

“The CDC Chief FOIA, Mr. Roger Andoh provided straightforward responses to each one of our requests, admitting in writing that they have NO RECORD of ANY KIND, for the following so-called phantom “viruses”, including CoV – 2 -19, HIV, HPV, XMRV, HTMV-1, HTMV-111/LV, Measles, Influenza, MERS, EBOLA, ZIKA, POLIO,:”

And further down, “Note: there was a reference to “influenza” in this request, but it doesn’t affect our request in any way because it was in the context of our example of the record we were looking to validate that the CDC does not have ANY record or research or findings for ANY so-called virus that is responsible for ANY sickness or disease – EVER!

“If no one anywhere at any time in the World has isolated and proven the existence of any such novel coronavirus or for any virus as a unique pathogen[1][2], how on earth can any pharmaceutical company provide a treatment with a vaccine for a virus that does NOT even exist?”

Well, I guess the same way the CDC told American labs, hospitals and local “testing” facilities to use a PCR test: CDC 2019-Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV) – Real-Time RT-PCR Diagnostic Panel For Emergency Use Only (Pg 40 in the document dated July 13, 2020, later changed to July 21, 2021 with the same text.) “Since no quantified virus isolates of the 2019-nCoV were available for CDC use at the time the test was developed…”

So, here, use this test for a virus that we can’t prove exists using a test that doesn’t test for any virus. And for this, hundreds of thousands of businesses were destroyed, people killed themselves over financial collapse, teens missed out on proms, sporting events (all important for their mental health), children couldn’t attend funerals of elderly parents, people lost their homes, their jobs, their sense of self-worth all the while killing themselves with stress over a mountain of lies.

I covered Christine Massey in my Dec. 28, 2020 column, No Governments Have Isolated COVID-19 Virus–What Does That Mean?

The web site above on the CDC displays all of the responses from the CDC so people can see the truth and not the bait and switch game played by fact checkers. Bookmark that site and take the time to read for yourself out of the horse’s mouth. This is why I say make a county or state chief medical officer prove the existence of COVID-19 as a basis for restrictions and masks. PROVE IT.

Top European Pathologist: SARS-CoV-2 Virus Possibly Fake, July 9, 2020 – “The president of the Bulgarian Pathology Association, Dr. Stoian Alexov, has said that European pathologists haven’t identified any antibodies that are specific for SARS-CoV-2.

“Dr. Stoian Alexov, has called the World Health Organization (WHO) a “criminal medical organization” for creating fear and hysteria without providing any actual verifiable proof a pandemic, according to him.He made these statements sharing his observations in a video interview summarizing the consensus of participants in a May 8, 2020, European Society of Pathology (ESP) webinar on COVID-19.

“It was conducted by Dr. StoychoKatsarov, chair of the Center for Protection of Citizens’ Rights in Sofia and a former Bulgarian deputy minister of health. The video is on the BPA’s website, which also highlights some of Dr. Alexov’s key points.

“But keep in mind that whistleblowers often stand alone because the vast majority of people are afraid to speak out publicly. Also, Dr. Alexov has an un impugnable record and reputation. He’s been a physician for 30 years. He’s president of the BPA, a member of the ESP’s Advisory Board and head of the histopathology department at the Oncology Hospital in the Bulgarian capital of Sofia.”

This is a July 4, 2020 interview with Dr. Alexov I’m sure Pfizer & Moderna don’t want anyone to read.

Must be another group of disinformation doctors with nothing better to do. Unlike this disinformation machine: The Covid-19 virus has been isolated many times– “Covid-19 PCR tests are generally very accurate…As we have written before, PCR tests used in Covid-19 testing are extremely sensitive and specific at detecting Covid-19 and do not confuse other coronaviruses, such as ones that cause the common cold, for Covid-19.

“The PCR test is incredibly stringent and specific, requires two separate reactions to be positive … and EVERY test is also sequenced, so we know it is SARS-CoV2 and not another virus,” said Dr. Griffin.”

I guess the author and Dr. Griffin missed the memo from the CDC: PCR test can’t tell the difference between COVID & the flu. I rest my case.

Doctors from all over the world including the U.S. are firm in their claim COVID-19 is a bioweapon. Can we all see what a mess has been made, by design, I believe regarding COVID-19? As I said in a recent column, this isn’t going to go away. Open up the states! Yeah. Oh, it’s back, this time with variants for which we’ll see a new flavor every week.

Bombshell: Nobel Prize Winner Reveals – Covid Vaccine is ‘Creating Variants’ – Of course the “fact” checkers have “debunked” his claims. Well, since those injections are experimental gene editing technology and not vaccines being pumped into millions of humans, how would they know?

Cha-ching for vaccine manufacturers. Endless boosters! Third shots world-wide! COVID-19 – what a great invention! Uh, until people finally catch on those injections are a miserable failure because Hal went off the reservation. I believe and of course, I could be wrong: COVID-19 will continue to re-surface no matter how many times a person takes one of those experimental injections.

Five Doctors agree that COVID-19 injections are bioweapons and discuss what to do about It

As for the variants, see my column, COVID-19 Patents: State Little RICO Acts Prosecution? Creating a new wave of hysteria in order to get more Americans to take one of those injections who know nothing about them.

The non-vaccine killing people

First, this is an important read: Bombshell: FDA Knew All Along There Would Be Many COVID Cases Among The Fully Vaccinated—And Buried That Knowledge – And, day by day we see those injections are NOT effective and they won’t be. Ever. Not to mention the victims of those non-vaccines: CDC – Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine Overview and Safety, June 24,2021 – “NOTICE: CDC now recommends that people whose immune systems are compromised moderately to severely should receive an additional dose of mRNA COVID-19 vaccine after the initial 2 doses. Widespread vaccination is a critical tool to help stop the pandemic. Read CDC’s statement.

“Cases of myocarditis and pericarditis in adolescents and young adults have been reported more often after getting the second dose than after the first dose of one of these two mRNA COVID-19 vaccines. These reports are rare and the known and potential benefits of COVID-19 vaccination outweigh the known and potential risks, including the possible risk of myocarditis or pericarditis.”

Go to the VAERS reporting site, scroll down and read cases and look at the ages of the victims. Myocarditis rare? VAERS with a 1% reporting rate: 3,728 cases of Myocarditis/Pericarditis.

The walking corpse in the WH has actually memorized his lines: Get vaccinated or else. Here’s a news flash, Joe: Not even the manufacturers know the long-term effects of their non-vaccine. Pfizer BioNTech filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, Dec. 31, 2019. See document here, pg 14 – 15:

“To our knowledge, there is no current precedent for an mRNA-based immunotherapy such as the type we are developing being approved for sale by the FDA, European Commission or any other regulatory agency elsewhere in the world. Although we expect to submit BLAs for our mRNA-based product candidates in the United States, and in the European Union, mRNA therapies have been classified as gene therapy medicinal products, other jurisdictions may consider our mRNA-based product candidates to be new drugs, not biologics or gene therapy medicinal products, and require different marketing applications.

“Any product candidates we develop may not be effective, may be only moderately effective, or may prove to have undesirable or unintended side effects, toxicities or other characteristics that may preclude our obtaining marketing approval or prevent or limit commercial use.”

Pg 16: “Currently, mRNA is considered a gene therapy product by the FDA…Our product candidates may not work as intended, may cause undesirable side effects or may have other properties that could delay or prevent their regulatory approval, limit the commercial profile of an approved label, or result in significant negative consequences following marketing approval, if any.”

Vaccines normally take 10-15 years before getting approval for mass distribution. The first injections were rolled out in hospitals on Dec. 14, 2020. That SEC filing was last day of 2019 before production began. Clinical trials are scheduled through 2023, so yes, humans on this planet are being used as test subjects.

And, the number of deaths and more than half a million adverse “events” is more than enough to keep the FDA from giving them vaccine status. The FDA is fully aware of what’s going on because they’re fed data from resources we don’t have access to – like the CMS whistleblower.But, the FDA is so corrupt, nothing would surprise me.

Since neither governors or any other elected officials are going to stop distribution of those experimental gene editing technology injections regardless of how many die, I strongly believe – besides mass resistance – the way to chop off the head of the beast is to fight like hell to sue Pfizer and Moderna.

In this interview, Dr. David Martin discusses why do not have immunity: Video interview: Learn Why the 1986 Vaccine Protection Act Does Not Protect Covid-19 Injections, interview with Dr. David Martin

Even after EUA (Emergency Use Authorization) I believe they can still be sued because according to Pfizer and the FDA, their product is not a vaccine. VAERS once again skipped this past Friday to post data. As of July 30th, 545,337 adverse reactions, 12,366 dead with a 1% reporting rate. This doesn’t include the whistleblower’s sworn statement under penalty of perjury deaths number at least 45,000 as of July 13, 2021. There would be plenty of victim plaintiffs.

This is not a vaccine, Jan. 13, 2021– “Of the media press release of 95% efficacy taken as gospel and repeated as fact, Peter Doshi of the British Medical Journal posits whether the study trials were designed too poorly not to fail. With 3,410 total cases of suspected, but unconfirmed COVID 19 in the overall study population accounted for makes a relative risk reduction of 19%, far below the 50% required for emergency use authorization. [19]

“Pfiizer, Moderna, Dr Anthony Fauci and Dr. Soumya Swaminathan, the WHO’s chief scientist, have made it abundantly clear that the novel mRNA strand entering the cell is not intended to stop transmission but rather as a treatment. However, were we at long last permitted to hold public discourse on the profoundly viable and formerly ubiquitous treatments such as Ivermectin, [20] for one example, and were these treatments not denied us both in access and scientific data but disseminated to the global community, we might not have had need for an emergency use technology at all.

“If this experiment does prove to cause any or combination of these problems in a year’s time or a few more and has already been administered to billions worldwide it will be too late. It cannot be removed and it cannot be turned off, it has been irretrievably unleashed into the cellular system.”

FDA: Emergency Use Authorization for Vaccines to Prevent COVID-19 – “FDA is issuing this guidance to provide sponsors of requests for Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for COVID-19 vaccines with recommendations regarding the data and information needed to support the issuance of an EUA under section 564 of the FD&C Act (21 U.S.C. 360bbb-3) for an investigational vaccine to prevent COVID-19 for the duration of the COVID-19 public health emergency.

What is the definition of a vaccine? CDC: A suspension of live (usually attenuated) or inactivated microorganisms (e.g. bacteria or viruses) or fractions thereof administered to induce immunity and prevent infectious diseases and their sequelae.”

Go Back to what Pfizer defines what their product is when they filed with the SEC: mRNA-based immunotherapy. What is immunotherapy?

“Immunotherapy or biological therapy is the treatment of disease by activating or suppressing the immune system. Immunotherapies designed to elicit or amplify an immune response are classified as activation immunotherapies, while immunotherapies that reduce or suppress are classified as suppression immunotherapies.

“In recent years,immunotherapy has become of great interest to researchers, clinicians and pharmaceutical companies, particularly in its promise to treat various forms of cancer. As a result, the standard of care for cancer is changing, as well as gaining complexity for managing patient care.” Immunomodulatory drugs currently have unknown effects on the body.”

“Immunosuppression is a reduction of the activation or efficacy of the immune system. Some portions of the immune system itself have immunosuppressive effects on other parts of the immune system, and immunosuppression may occur as an adverse reaction to treatment of other conditions”.

Fighting off a virus successfully requires you keep your immune system boosted. At the top of the list of most vulnerable to catch the phantom COVID-19 are obese individuals. Think their immune systems are healthy? How about drug addicts, alcoholics and those who simply do not make much of an effort to stay healthy?

How about Moderna and their SEC filing, June 30, 2020? “Regulatory requirements governing gene and cell therapy products have evolved and may continue to change in the future, and the implications for mRNA-based therapies are unknown…Currently, mRNA is considered a gene therapy product by the FDA.”

Click on Table of Contents and go down to page 64; “Our pursuit of mRNA-1273, a potential vaccine for SARS-CoV-2, continues to be subject to completion of the required clinical trials and regulatory approval in the United States and elsewhere. We may be unable to produce a vaccine that successfully treats the virus in a timely manner, if at all…Currently, mRNA is considered a gene therapy product by the FDA.”

Potential: possible, as opposed to actual, capable of being or becoming

On Moderna’s web site under EUA it says, “The Moderna COVID‑19 Vaccine has not been approved or licensed by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), but has been authorized for emergency use by FDA, under an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA), to prevent Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID‑19) for use in individuals 18 years of age and older. There is no FDA-approved vaccine to prevent COVID‑19.”

Wait, how did their gene therapy product which they state has the potential to become a vaccine become a vaccine? Their product isn’t preventing the phantom COVID-19, it’s killing and maiming people by the thousands. Just go look through the 43,000 + pages (I did 315 as covered in a recent column)on the VAERS site. Each case lists which injection the victim got, click on each big box to get full history.

And, scroll down a little further on the page above on Moderna’s web site, “Myocarditis and Pericarditis:Reports of adverse events following use of the Moderna COVID‑19 Vaccine under EUA suggest increased risks of myocarditis and pericarditis, particularly following the second dose.” Wait! Didn’t the CDC say risk of Myocarditis and Pericarditis was rare?

Are there legal grounds to sue Pfizer and Moderna? Since they are not vaccines, how could they claim immunity while their experimental products continue killing and maiming thousands of Americans? I’m not a lawyer so I don’t know but I’m absolutely positive there are attorney’s out there who know the law on this. The families of the dead and victims of those experimental injections deserve to be compensated for their loss and some, a lifetime of trying to cope with what was done to them- many with no health insurance. VAERS Permanently disabled and unable to function in life: 14,251 with 1% reporting. Here are victims, doctors, teachers, all walks of life.

Merck shelled out over $4.5 BILLION to victims of their VIOXX pill. Merck Manipulated the Science about the Drug Vioxx – “Scientists from the pharmaceutical giant Merck skewed the results of clinical trials in favor of the arthritis drug, Vioxx, to hide evidence that the drug increased patients’ risk of heart attack. To increase the likelihood of FDA approval for its anti-inflammatory and arthritis drug Vioxx, the pharmaceutical giant Merck used flawed methodologies biased toward predetermined results to exaggerate the drug’s positive effects.” I truly hope this is pursued: Sue Moderna & Pfizer. Discovery. Depositions.

Want to kill off your enemy? Cut off the head. A $100 billion dollar lawsuit would get a lot of attention. If they, as well as Johnson & Johnson are not stopped, the number of deaths now and 1-2 years from now will grow exponentially. Johnson & Johnson ‘Vaccine’ Left Me Unable To Walk

If you have not watched this 12-minute video in which Prof. Dolores Cahill breaks this all down of what has already happened as she predicted (posted Jan 18, 2021) and what will happen a year or two from now to those who’ve taken an injection, please take the time to watch. Cahill, like all the other doctors and scientists who’ve put their reputations and jobs on the line has been smeared and trashed by MSM. They make me sick. Prof. Cahill was lauded and given awards and thought of as one of the best in the field of molecular biology. Now, she’s blacklisted by ignorant fools.

A Pathologist Summary of What These Jabs do to the Brain and Other Organs – Video

Both Rutherford Institution: Know Your Rights: How to Request A Religious Accommodation for COVID-19 Vaccine Mandates in the Worklplace And Model Letter: Requesting Religious Accommodation in the Face of COVID-19 Vaccine Workplace Mandate

Legal Tools to Defend 170 Million Strong No Vax Americans! Ledger Report 1149

Once again, here is where you can find templates to obtain an exemption from the jab for many classifications.

Note: For a thorough, comprehensive education on the Fed, the income tax, education, Medicare, SS, the critical, fraudulent ratification of the Seventeenth Amendment and more, be sure to order my book by calling 800-955-0116 or click the link, “Taking Politics Out of Solutions“. 400 pages of facts and solutions.

© 2021 Devvy Kidd – All Rights Reserved

E-Mail Devvy: devvyk@npn.net

Footnotes:

[1] Dr. Stefan Lanka: “All claims about viruses as pathogens are false”, June 17, 2021

[2] COVID-19 Not a Virus: Can Any Scientist Prove Dr. Stefan Lanka Wrong?, July 12, 2021

Related:

‘Huge red flag’: Medical researchers bury data showing 82% miscarriage rate in vaccinated women

Not COVID (1990-2019): 58% of infant deaths reported to VAERS occurred within 3 days of vaccination, research shows

The CDC on Wednesday urged all pregnant or breastfeeding “people” to get vaccinated against Covid-19…“CDC recommends that pregnant people should be vaccinated against COVID-19, based on new evidence about the safety and effectiveness of the COVID-19 vaccines,” the CDC said. “COVID-19 vaccination is recommended for all people 12 years and older, including people who are pregnant, breastfeeding, or trying to get pregnant now or might become pregnant in the future.”

Henry Ford Whistleblower: Nurses Threatened, Coerced to Get Covid Vaccine, August 12, 2021. She needs to file a complaint with the National Labor Relations Board.

This IS what the evil doers controlling Biden and our government want here in the U.S.: It’s Happening: “No Jab, No Job” Program Introduced in Sydney; Forces Workers to Vaccinate If They Want to Make a Living, August 13, 2021

Trial balloon to see the reaction out in America: Here We Go… Biden Admin Is Discussing Mandating Vaccines for Interstate Travel But Is “Not Under Consideration at this Moment”, August 13, 2021

Mark Zuckerberg Operatives Caught Trying To End COVID Restrictions At The Border For Illegals