November 29, 2021

Scientists from around the world have warned for a year now how dangerous those experimental gene editing technology COVID-19 injections are to the human body. Yet the prostitute media and elected career political cockroaches – that would be members of Congress, your state legislature, governors, mayors, school boards and state health agencies – continue to encourage people to get injected.

Some states like Montana, Florida, Texas and a few others have passed laws or in my State (Texas) Gov. Abbott is still using an Executive Order, no mandatory injections for employment. However, corporations nationwide are still demanding employees get those dangerous injections or lose their paychecks.

All of this is nothing new to Americans who have been watching video interviews of scientists and doctors from around the worldall this year. Everyday my email box floods with new videos, interviews or articles about the increase in deaths – as predicted. The first wave predicted was March & April. That would be 4-5 months after injections and they were right. The second wave predicted would be Oct – Dec. And, right on time, this second massive wave of deaths and people developing auto-immune diseases is now underway andgrowing exponentially by the day.

The list is too long, but at the bottom of this column are but a few examples of this nightmare happening to Americans. I could fill 50 pages it’s that bad. With 1/3rd of the world’s population injected I believe we will see larger waves of deaths as well as a continuation of permanently disabled people (more than 40,000 in America alone) as well as those who will develop autoimmune diseases leading to early death within 3-5 years. It’s almost beyond belief, but tragically, those doctors and scientists who started warning back in December 2020 right through today have been 100% scientifically and medically right.

Doctor says study posted in AHA Journal is proof the mRNA jabs are murder, Nov. 26, 2021

Abstract 10712: mRNA COVID Vaccines Dramatically Increase Endothelial Inflammatory Markers and ACS Risk as Measured by the PULS Cardiac Test: a Warning, Nov. 8, 2021 (The publication mentioned: Audience: Cardiologists, cardiovascular surgeons, electrophysiologists, interventionalists, internists, nurses and others interested in cardiovascular medicine. Pages per year: 6,000. Review Process: Peer-reviewed)

Proof: Covid Vaccines Cause Prion Diseases by Steve Kirsch. From my Sept. 27, 2021 column: “This is quite a long video so I watched about half an hour at a time: Vaccines Have Killed 200,000 Americans. It is narrated by Steve Kirsch, a billionaire who has offered $1 million dollars to anyone who can prove him wrong. Like Dr. Lanka, Kirsch has no challengers to date. Kirsch uses precise methodology in his analysis that over 200,000 Americans have now died after taking those injections and the real number of adverse “events” is 2 million. That video is now about five months old so the numbers are likely through the roof. At the time he mentions no autopsies, but a number have actually been done; more and more families are having their loved one independently autopsied.

“Video: Alarming COVID-19 Vaccine Discussion between Dr. Robert Malone, Steve Kirsch and Dr. Brett Weinstein.”

As predicted and dissected thousands of times by doctors and scientists around the world: Those experimental injections which are NOT vaccines will cause your immune system to attack itself and then goes after the five most important organs in the human body: heart, liver, kidney, lungs, brain. When? 4-18 months after the injections but, depending on each individual and their health history, some won’t develop serious, fatal issues up to several years after the injections.

We continue to hear from individuals who’ve taken one of those injections since last December say, See? I’m just fine. Yes, what I see is tragedy and denial. I am not a doctor or scientist so this is not medical advice or telling anyone what they should and should not do. Have to make that disclaimer so the jack-booted thugs from the FDA along with some swat team doesn’t come and kick down my door, arrest and charge me for playing doctor.

There are thousands of products to promote a healthy body. It’s up to the individual to determine what might work for them, not the U.S. government, your mayor, governor or some state health “expert”. Everyone’s internal body is different.

Dr. Charles Hoffe Reveals Blood Clots in Majority of Vaccinated Patients and Speaks of “Permanently-Damaged Hearts”, July 21, 2021 – “This Vaccine is Quite Clearly More Dangerous Than COVID-19” – Dr. Charles Hoffe found 62% of his patients experienced elevated D-dimer levels after the vaccine. He’s administered over 900 doses. Dr. Hoffe did his own research to try and find out why his patients were exhibiting micro-blood clotting after getting one of those injections. This is a must watch short video. This is a very sad prediction: Most of them likely will die within three years.

If I had been forced to take those experimental injections to keep my job, I would tell my doctor I want a D-dimer test now. Better to know so one can do whatever can be done at this time if the results come back with the worst news.

MEDICAL HOLOCAUST against children: Vaccine-induced myocarditis in children has 50% fatality rate in five years, Nov. 8, 2021 – All these athletes from teens to professionals dropping on the field. I believe they all should be tested for myocarditis as well as children forced by their parents to get injected.Athletes Around the World are Dropping Like Flies with Heart Problems, Nov. 8, 2021

Why since the FDA and CDC say their mRNA injections are so safe? France Now Advising Against Moderna Jab for People Under 30.– This is just more rank stupidity and medical malpractice. Just like the nonsense called social distancing. Why not 7′ or 5 ½’? Why not age 31 or 25?

The Fully Vaccinated Account for 81% of the COVID Deaths in the UK

Dr. Peter McCullough Issues Emergency Warning: Vaccine Created Spike Protein is Deadly in the Human Body, Nov. 5, 2021, interview and please keep in mind, all these scientists and doctors are being maliciously slandered by the prostitute media, members of Congress and blabber mouths out in Hollywood.

Brian Shilhavy, editor of Health Impact News has worked tirelessly to get verified, factual data and information to Americans, wrote a piece that is very worth taking the time to read in its entirety. MIT Scientist and Professor on Exposing COVID-19 Vaccine Injuries: “You Have to be Careful Because You Could be Eliminated”, Nov. 8, 2021

“Today I bring you more evidence that the leaders of the U.S. Government health agencies and the pharmaceutical companies producing the COVID-19 “vaccines” are guilty of crimes against humanity, including mass murder.

“I have been criticized and censored by many even in the alternative media for using such strong language, often being accused of using “sensationalism.”But when the truth and the facts are so obvious as they are today, sensationalism is not needed. Just the courage to tell the truth, and expose the criminals, is all that is needed to warn the public.

“And the truth is that more and more frontline doctors who work with vaccine injured patients, as well as very prestigious medical scientists and researchers, have tried to blow the whistle on those being killed and injured by these vaccines by informing the leaders at the FDA, CDC, NIH, etc., and not only are their voices being ignored, there is a concerted effort to silence them.

“The drug companies and the federal regulatory bodies know full well what is going on, which makes them complicit with these crimes against humanity and mass murder.

“This is the truth, and for my colleagues in the alternative media who don’t have the courage to come out and say this because you are afraid of being labeled with some pejorative term that might affect your funding or popularity, shame on you!

“11 months now into the mass COVID-19 vaccination campaigns, there is no longer any excuse for those who are allowing these deaths and injuries to continue. It is time to start arresting people and convening citizen grand juries to begin trying their cases, and if found guilty, they should be publicly executed, all in accordance with the Law of the Land, the Constitution of the United States of America.”

As we know, those injections attack your immune system and then vital organs. The liver is the only one of the major organs that can repair itself. You can live with one kidney but the human body cannot live without a liver. While I don’t and haven’t had this weaponized flu, several months ago I started taking a supplement called L-Lysine. Not to be confused with the other amino acid, lysine. Adding L-Lysine to my daily supplement regime was simply to focus on the liver as I’m no spring chicken. While there are virtually no side-effects and the few listed are more uncomfortable vs fatal, I’ve had none of them.

10 Amazing Benefits of L-Lysine: “(2) Reduces the risk of heart disease, (8) Liver and Immune System Support: L-Lysine enters the liver and acts as a defense to all of the viruses that are responsible for liver and autoimmune disorders. Viruses hate lysine because it deters them from proliferating.

“The L-Lysine health benefit is to strengthen the immune system in the liver and in some of the organ’s most important functions. L-Lysine supplements containing the biologically active L-isomer of the essential amino acid lysine promotes healthy tissue function, growth, healing, and improves the immune system.”

I have difficulty swallowing horse sized pills so I purchase powder when I can. My supply of Collagen with peptides is powder; tasteless, scoop in my coffee every morning. Collagen is the glue that holds the body together. After age 30, we start to lose it and what you get over time is bone rubbing bone in various parts of the body which is what’s causing tens of millions to suffer pain in their joints. I do recommend doing research on collagen.

L-Lysine also comes in powder; tasteless, mix with half a glass of ice water. Yes, I did purchase mine from smile.amazon as the price was the best and a percentage of the sale goes to one of my charities which cares for big cats: NutraBio L-Lysine Powder – Pure Grade Amino Acid – 500 Grams – Essential Amino Acid – Non-GMO – Gluten-Free – Vegan.

Now, I’ve been taking Alli-C (Allison-C) for many years. Never skip a day and it’s the number one supplement I take for my immune system. (Because I’m small at 114 pounds, I only take one a day. I have not had the flu since Dec. 1993,28 years ago next month; less than ten colds in over 30 years, last vaccine age 5; never taken a flu shot, pneumonia shot or any of the popular list pharmacies and doctors are so keen on $elling to people. But, then again, I take no medications – except pain medication for my spine but that’s limited.

Going back to L-Lysine: Please do take the time to read this if you haven’t already (I linked it before in a column): Lysine Therapy for SARS-CoV-2. Millions of Americans have been scrambling for nearly a year trying to get Ivermectin (costing some hundreds of dollars) but if you read the piece above from a clinical testing, I (my personal opinion only) believe L-Lysine is just as effective. But, take the research to your doctor, discuss your health situation and decide if it’s a supplement you want to take. $16.99 for 1.1 pounds.

Once again, don’t be confused with lysine (which comes in pill and liquid form) and L-Lysine; it was confusing to me so I read this twice to really understand.

Marine to sue Wal-Mart for REFUSING to fill PRESCRIPTION for life-saving Ivermectin // There Are Now 365 Studies that Prove the Efficacy of Ivermectin and HCQ in Treating COVID-19 — Will Anyone Confront Fauci and The Medical Elites on Their Deception?

Breaking: Japan Chooses Ivermectin over Covid Vaccine and Ends COVID Almost Overnight!, Oct. 28, 2021

Norfolk Doctor Filed Lawsuit Against Hospital on Ban of Life-Saving Ivermectin as Treatment for COVID-19 – Judge Denies Doctor’s Request (VIDEO), Nov. 24, 2021

Family: War vet died after hospital ignored court order for ivermectin, Sept. 7, 2021

Timing in life is everything

Winter is here. Last year the annual influenza season magically disappeared. Everything was cash-cow COVID based on PCR tests that don’t test for any viruses. Fraud. And yet, Germany, France, the US and so many other countries are still using a PCR test. Any data they put out claiming new positive cases for this latest variant is NOTHING BUT A BIG FAT LIE.

Former Physician to the President: Here Comes the MEV – Midterm Election Variant – Democrats Need Excuse for Mail-in Voting, Will Do Anything to Cheat, Nov. 27, 2021

BIG money for hospitals for COVID patients which I’ve covered (as well as so many others) until I’m sick writing any more about it. Radio ads: Have a fever? Get to the hospital because you probably have COVID! BULL. Hospitals are now filling up with the unvaccinated. Another big fat lie. They’re filling up with those injected. We must change the narrative: Stop calling them vaccines because they are not. Again, I’ve covered this in past columns. The FDA considers mRNA as gene therapy, not vaccines.

The criminal impostor in the WH and his fake VP, Ho Harris – their poll numbers aren’t just cratering, they’re nose-diving and that’s all the shadow government is concerned about. Everything Biden’s been told to do is a complete disaster from energy, flooding of illegal aliens, cabinet appointments like the nitwit sexual deviant, Petey Buttigieg for transportation. You name it, all in the crapper.

We have a new and needed diversion which sent the stock market crashing over 900 points last Friday and elected, ignorant politicians clucking around ready to lock down this country, again. That would be this “new” variant over in Africa: All Four Botswana “Omicron” Variant Patients Were Fully Vaccinated

South African Medical Association Debunks Global Hysteria – Says Omicron Variant Symptoms ‘Unusual But Mild’ – Even WHO Says No Reason to Panic, Nov. 27, 2021 // SHOCKING: BIG PHARMA Received Emergency Use Approval a Couple of Weeks Ago for COVID Variant Discovered a Couple Days Ago?, Nov. 27, 2021

Nobel Prize Winner Warns Vaccines Facilitate Development of Deadlier COVID Variants, Urges Public to Reject Jabs, May 21, 2021 // The worst COVID-19 variant yet may arrive this spring, expert says, Nov. 18, 2021– Keep them coming so Pfizer, Moderna, J & J and all the rest of them can keep making BILLIONS of dollars a month.Omicron COVID-19 variant: Pfizer, BioNTech say vaccine could be reworked in 100 days to counter strain – Johnson & Johnson said it was also testing the effectiveness of its vaccine against the variant (Yes, testing on you the lab rat.)

For the rational person who has taken the time to watch the videos and read interviews with top doctors and scientists around the world know career criminal, Anthony Fauci, the WHO, the Center for Disease Creation (CDC) and FDA (Federal Death Administration) are all LIARS and so are scum bags like this guy:

“Ignore the Lunatic Fringe that Exists in Every Society” – Tyrannical St. Louis Health Director on the People Who Oppose Regime’s COVID Policies, Nov. 26, 2021 – “St. Louis lunatic Health Director, Faisal Khan, connected at the hip to corrupt St. Louis County Commissioner Sam Page, is caught again showing his hate for the people he is hired to help.

“This past summer St. Louis Health Director, Dr. Faisal Khan, claimed his constituents called him racial slurs but video proved he lied. He made it all up.”

We will kill 117 kids to save one child from dying from COVID in the 5 to 11 age range, Nov. 4, 2021 – “Dr. Toby Rogers writes a popular substack looking at risk benefit issues. His credentials are described here.” In a recent article that I hope everyone will read or at least skim, he concluded: “So, to put it simply, the Biden administration plan would kill 5,248 children via Pfizer mRNA shots in order to save 45 children from dying of coronavirus. For every one child saved by the shot, another 117 would be killed by the shot.” Will YOUR child or grandchild be one of the victims?

CV19 Booster Shot Also a Bioweapon – Karen Kingston, Nov. 27, 2021. “Karen Kingston is a biotech analyst and a former Pfizer employee who has researched and written about many cutting-edge pharmaceutical issues. Kingston thinks that Covid 19 and the so-called vaccines and boosters are here to stay for a long time.” Yes, a now trillion-dollar INDUSTRY. Recommend reading, short article.

Of course, all the deaths so far and the millions to come couldn’t possibly be caused from taking those injections. Oh, no. We can’t blame it on the vaccines. Why, that’s simply conspiracy stuff! One of the reasons I wrote this column on April 5, 2021: COVID Vaccines: Dead Must Be Autopsied

Thousands report developing abnormal tumors following COVID shots, Nov. 1, 2021 – “A 63-year-old previously healthy Michigan man developed a seven-centimeter tumorous growth after receiving Johnson & Johnson/Janssen’s shot against COVID-19, which caused him to go into respiratory failure and life-threatening cardiogenic shock where his heart was unable to pump enough blood to his vital organs.”

Safe? The hell they are which is why the Federal Death Administration (FDA) is trying to hide the truth: FDA Says It Needs 55 Years to Release Pfizer Vaccine Safety & Efficacy Data, Nov. 19, 2021 (We know they don’t work as evidenced by the “need” for boosters 4, 5, 6 months after getting injected. Watch. It will shrink to every three months.)

Safe? World’s First Vaccine Murder case against Bill Gates, Adar Poonawalla filed in India’s High Court – Posted by Indian Bar Association, November 25, 2021. In the COVID-19 section on their web site are other lawsuits brought on behalf of victims of those faux vaccines; I cross-checked. They are real lawsuits. “The Government of India’s AEFI (Adverse Event Following Immunisation) Committee has recently admitted that the death of Dr. Snehal Lunawat, was due to side effects of the Covishield vaccine. The said report has exposed the falsity of the claim made by vaccine syndicate that vaccines are totally safe.”

I’ve written before: This will not stop until legal action is taken against the players in this deadly scheme. Here and Here.

Those who’ve been keeping up with this nightmare are very familiar with Dr. David Martin. This is a four-page detailed account of criminal activities: The Criminal Conspiracy of Coronavirus by Dr. David E. Martin. This is what needs to get into the hands of DA’s, state prosecutors and state attorney generals.

This is a video presentation by Martin with all the slides, very important to watch; you can make it full screen. DA’s, state prosecutors and state attorney generals need to get Martin in a meeting with him and go over the The Criminal Conspiracy of Coronavirus and all the slides Martin covers in his presentation above.

Dr. David Martin EXPLOSIVE Revelations – The first eleven minutes of this video interview will knock your socks off. SHAME on those 21 Republicans. After that is more on COVID everyone should watch.

Surely, there’s attorneys out there who know DA’s which I asked in a previous column a couple of months ago. Surely there’s ordinary people who know local judges, who know their state rep and/or senator and can lobby to get a meeting with a state prosecutor or state attorney general. We need thousands of Americans to get the job done.

This is a very important read:Roadmap for Prosecuting COVID Crimes, Nov. 28, 2021. “If we can even get one out of 400 local prosecutors to convene a grand jury and return indictments for murder and conspiracy to commit murder, this whole house of cards will collapse.” —Francis Boyle

I can keep doing columns on the horror of what’s going on but unless and until we go after those responsible, it will never end. One day the FDA will actually “approve” those experimental injections and then the push to inject every man, woman and child in this country – by force if necessary unless the perpetrators are not only exposed but charged with their crimes.

The emails will keep flooding my email box with headlines about more deaths, more irreversible injuries, more videos by the dozens and dozens of doctors and scientists who have courageously stepped forward with the truth. I’ve watched hundreds and hundreds of hours of them all year. All 50 governors have no problem with all this death and destruction or they would halt all distribution and use of those injections.

Children will start dying, a few months from now or perhaps a little longer. No one really knows. I’m sick of it as I’m sure you are but unless thousands of us put the heat on prosecutors and DA’s, we will inch closer to what’s happening right now in Australia which can only be compared to what happened in Nazi Germany. Tucker: Draconian COVID policies in Australia may be coming to the United States – Australia is beginning to look like authoritarian China

Don’t write off young people. This 3:51 video, viewed 698,283 times since Nov. 10th is well worth the time to watch.

Military, National Guard & DoD Contractors: If you missed this, please read as a federal court ruled none of you can be forced to take any experimental “vaccines” or any other experimental medicine or shots.

Note: For a thorough, comprehensive education on the Fed, the income tax, education, Medicare, SS, the critical, fraudulent ratification of the Seventeenth Amendment and more, be sure to order my book by calling 800-955-0116 or click the link, “Taking Politics Out of Solutions“. 400 pages of facts and solutions. [Order two books and save $10.00]

