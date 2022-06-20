By: Devvy

How many decades have we heard there’s 11 million illegal aliens in this country? The more realistic number is 35-40 million. Illegal aliens are called undocumented migrants by the prostitute media. Federal agencies are no longer allowed to use the words illegal aliens.

Both sets of my grand parents came through Ellis Island legally. There was no UNCONSTITUTIONAL federal welfare. You worked or you didn’t eat. Simple as that. You came here AFTER passing a test in the country you were leaving demonstrating you could speak at least some English and had a doctor’s letter dated less than 30 days prior to getting on the ship you did not have TB (tuberculosis).Illegals invasion: Outbreaks include TB, measles, scabies, lice, dengue fever, leprosy // ICE Agent Blows the Whistle: Illegals Receiving Costly, Taxpayer-Funded Medical Treatments – Nothing has changed over the past three decades except YOU paying more and more taxes for these freeloaders – most illiterate and will remain on the dole from YOUR paycheck while working underground for cash. ALL borrowed debt from the “FED”.

It does NOT matter if the illegal is from Mexico, South America, Ireland, Iraq, Canada, China or where ever – illegal means just that. If you enter this country without permission, you have NO right to be on U.S. soil. Period. It has nothing to do with the worn-out racism charges against anyone who believes our immigration laws matter.

The invasion of illegals got so bad, President Eisenhower put his foot down and began rounding up illegals and deporting them. Tens of thousands left on their own; in total about 1.2 MILLION were sent packing.

Then came good old Ronnie Regan who opened the flood gates with what he termed as the mother of all immigration bills that would permanently end the invasion. What a liar. What he did was open the flood gates which has created an on-going human invasion which has caused so much damage to this country. Amnesty REWARDS and it’s a magnet for illegals.

Over the decades big corporations who want cheap labor, bol$tered by the whores at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce have continued buying the favors of BOTH parties to keep cheap labor coming into this country.

Illegals steal jobs that belong to Americans (which includes naturalized Americans who went through the legal process), no question about that. We’ve seen headlines – especially at meat packing plants where ICE used to round up hundreds of illegals for detention and then shipped out.

The usual propaganda has continued for decades that illegals will do work Americans won’t. That’s a lie. I had a friend in California, a contractor. One day I brought up the illegals invasion stealing thousands of construction jobs. He told me taxes were killing his business and barely making enough money to support his family so he was “forced” to hire illegals paying them cash daily because they would work for $50 bux a day. I never spoke with him again.

What the people of California should have done decades ago is vote out the socialists and communists who have been running their state legislature for 50 years. Instead, the state seduced millions with “free” everything after Prop. 187 was shot down by a partisan disgrace sitting on the bench. Each of my columns listed at the bottom have a lot of links. I know time is an issue for people but just scan them at the bottom of the columns while remembering BOTH parties did NOTHING to put a stop to the human invasion. What Real Immigration Reform Means, Mine June 22,2014

“Art Torres, California Democratic Party chairman, at the Latino Summit Response to Prop 187 at U.C. Riverside (Jan. 14, 1995): “People say to me when I was on the Senate floor, when I was in the Senate, why do you fight so hard for affirmative action programs. And I tell my white colleagues: because you’re gonna need them. Remember, 187 is the last gasp of white America.”

“Two federal judges struck down the vote of the people in California, Prop. 187 and thus began the sickening looting of we the people – for the past 20 years:

“The goal of Proposition 187 was to make illegal aliens ineligible for public benefits. It came in the middle of a deep recession in California and was popular partly because the fiscal estimate from the California Legislative Analyst’s Office said that it would save the state about $200 million/year.

“Proposition 187’s approval was the first time that any American state passed legislation related to immigration. “The day after Proposition 187 was approved by the state’s voters, several groups filed federal lawsuits against it, including the Mexican-American Legal Defense/Education Fund (MALDEF), the League of Latin American Citizens (LULAC) and the ACLU.

“Three days after Proposition 187 was approved, on November 11, federal district court judge Matthew Byrne issued a temporary injunction against the state of California, forbidding the enforcement of Prop 187. Federal judge Marianna Pfaelzer then issued a permanent injunction, pending a trial. The state of California asked in 1997 for the case to be dismissed and the injunction dropped, on the grounds that federal immigration law had changed in the meantime. The federal court denied the request that the case be dismissed. The state of California never appealed that decision, so the permanent injunction stands, and the case has never proceeded to trial.”

Then came state legislatures giving driver’s licenses to illegal aliens so they can work in violation of federal immigration laws. Did the Federal Department of Justice go after them? Not under either party.

We know illegals have been voting in our elections for a long time protected by the Democrat/Communist Party USA. Illegal aliens have NO right to vote in our elections but voter rolls filled with deceased, double voters (i.e., women who divorce, change their name but get two ballots) and illegals has allowed this to go on. Judicial Watch has won several major battles on that front. California Begins Massive Voter Roll Clean-Up – Notifies Up to 1.5 Million ‘Inactive’ Voters as Part of Judicial Watch Lawsuit Settlement // Judicial Watch Victory: Court-Ordered Consent Decree Requires Kentucky to Clean Up Election Rolls

Judicial Watch Uncovers Millions on Dirty Voter Rolls!: “Judicial Watch Finds 2.5 Million ‘Extra’ Registrants on Voting Rolls – Warns Five States to Clean Up Voting Rolls or Face a Federal Lawsuit”

“One of the most important things we can do in this election year is continue to force states and counties across the nation to comply with the National Voter Registration Act of 1993 (NVRA).

“And we are. We have sent notice-of-violation letters to 19 large counties in five states that we intend to sue unless they take steps to comply with the law and remove ineligible voter registrations within 90 days. Section 8 of the act requires jurisdictions to take reasonable efforts to remove ineligible registrations from their rolls.

“Despite our successful litigation to bring counties and states into compliance with the NVRA, voter registration lists across the country remain significantly out of date. According to our analysis of data released by the U.S. Election Assistance Commission (EAC) this year, 378 counties nationwide have more voter registrations than citizens old enough to vote, i.e., counties where registration rates exceed 100%.”

Along the way illegal “sanctuary cities” cropped up protecting violent criminal illegal aliens without any care about the safety and well being of Americans in those cities. DemonRAT mayors and sheriffs refusing to cooperate with ICE allowing rapists, murderers, robbers and free loaders to roam their cities. Those cities – mayors, county commissioners and/or city council and sheriff s should all have been charged with violating federal immigration laws. Did the Federal Department of Justice go after them for harboring and aiding illegals? Not under either party.

Here in Texas the battle over so-called sanctuary cities ended up in the courts: Does Texas have Sanctuary Cities?, Oct. 20, 2018

“Previously, Texas housed several sanctuary cities, including Houston and Dallas. In May 2017, Texas passed Senate Bill 4 (SB4) despite heated opposition by local governments and law enforcement officials. As written, SB4 requires local law enforcement officers to comply with federal immigration agents and operations. Additionally, SB4 allows police to question any arrested person about their immigration status. These harsh new policies place considerable stress on local law enforcement. Additionally, countless immigrants are now in danger of arrest and/or deportation.

“Because of the potential drastic consequences of SB4, several organizations filed appeals challenging the constitutionality of the bill. In August 2017, a judge in San Antonio temporarily blocked the enforcement of SB4. This action effectively prevented enforcement of its policies. As of March 2018, the Court of Appeals allowed the majority of SB4 to go into effect. Thus, SB4 is currently enforced in the state of Texas. But rights groups such as the ACLU continue to challenge the law. You can read further about the ramifications of SB4 here.”

Of course, the American Communist Lawyers Union (ACLU) would be out in front. ACLU to represent group backing man-boy sex – “BOSTON — The American Civil Liberties Union is stepping in to defend a group that advocates sex between men and boys against a federal lawsuit filed by the family of a murdered 10-year-old boy….Attorney Lawrence Frisoli, who represents the Curleys, said he believes that NAMBLA had stepped over the line from advocacy into actually participating in crimes.

“The commission of crimes is not constitutionally protected by the First Amendment. They participate. That’s the allegation of the lawsuit, that the organization is participating in the rape of children,” he said.

“Frisoli claimed that evidence in the lawsuit would show that NAMBLA staff assist NAMBLA members in raping children by educating them on how to locate victims, how to gain their trust and confidence, and how to avoid law enforcement so they won’t get caught.”

Mine, Dec. 3, 2004: ACLU fulfilling communist agenda, Worldnetdaily

Water is liquid gold in this country right now. The majority of Americans have NO IDEA how bad it is unless you live in a state or area suffering drought conditions.Tens of millions of gallons of water needed by Americans (especially farmers) being used up daily by tens of millions of illegals.

Housing shortage across this country – especially for low-income Americans and our vets being occupied by illegal aliens. Then banks decided to start giving mortgage loans to illegals and DOJ did nothing. READ: Illegal aliens: declaring war on the enablers

Food supply. Yes, things are going to get very bad for a number of reasons. Our farmers and ranchers are barely making it due to lack of parts for farm equipment, fertilizer and the weather. Tip: DIY RAISED GARDEN BED & Raised-Bed Gardening for Beginners: Everything You Need to Know to Start and Sustain a Thriving Garden – even if you live in an apartment. God helps those who help themselves.

Chinese nationals trafficked across border, recruited for illegal marijuana operations, June 17, 2022 – “Cartel laundered earnings through businesses, later sent proceeds to China”

Let us not forget the unimaginable and unnecessary disaster over the on-going baby food shortage. While American moms were scrambling and sick with worry, the maggots who work for OUR government in DC in the illegitimate Biden administration sent baby formula to illegal aliens in holding facilities.

The hell with America’s babies; illegal aliens regardless of country of origin get the baby formula instead of marching them back across the border. Let Mexico deal with the problem since they are complicit in allowing this invasion to continue which in my opinion can be considered an act of war; but, that’s for another column.

Help for the Obscene, Unnecessary Baby Formula Disaster

It is NOT our obligation or responsibility to educate illegal minors who have NO right to be on U.S. soil and yet schools across this country are drowning in illegal aliens. If I sound hard-assed, go read something else. If we have no borders and don’t enforce who comes into our country, we have no sovereign country which is EXACTLY what Satan’s Pimps like Klaus Schwab have been planning for decades with other treasonous individuals. I’m sorry for the children but they can blame their parents for smuggling them into OUR country.

There is a case that needs to be challenged and I fully intend to make our Texas AG aware of it if he isn’t already and demand the state of Texas sue to get it overturned. While the U.S. (Un) Supreme Court rarely overturns one of their prior OPINIONS, it can happen if argued correctly. I covered this in my August 24, 2014 column:

“Initially, I thought the decision to overturn Prop 187 was the genesis, but having done more research, here is the damning case once again bastardizing the meaning of the Fourteenth Amendment:

PLYLER v. DOE, 457 U.S. 202 (1982) – 457 U.S. 202 – Argued December 1, 1981; Decided June 15, 1982. Held:

“A Texas statute which withholds from local school districts any state funds for the education of children who were not “legally admitted” into the United States, and which authorizes local school districts to deny enrollment to such children, violates the Equal Protection Clause of the Fourteenth Amendment. Pp. 210-230.

“(a) The illegal aliens who are plaintiffs in these cases challenging the statute may claim the benefit of the Equal Protection Clause, which provides that no State shall “deny to any person within its jurisdiction the equal protection of the laws.” Whatever his status under the immigration laws, an alien is a “person” in any ordinary sense of that term. This Court’s prior cases recognizing that illegal aliens are “persons” protected by the Due Process Clauses of the Fifth and Fourteenth Amendments, which Clauses do not include the phrase “within its jurisdiction,” cannot be distinguished on the asserted ground that persons who have entered the country illegally are not “within the jurisdiction” of a State even if they are present within its boundaries and subject to its laws. Nor do the logic and history of the Fourteenth Amendment support such a construction. Instead, use of the phrase “within its jurisdiction” confirms the understanding that the Fourteenth Amendment’s protection extends to anyone, citizen or stranger, who is subject to the laws of a State, and reaches into every corner of a State’s territory. Pp. 210-216……

“The court held that “the absolute deprivation of education should trigger strict judicial scrutiny, particularly when the absolute deprivation is the result of complete inability to pay for the desired benefit.” Id., at 582. The court determined that the State’s concern for fiscal integrity was not a compelling state interest, id., at 582-583; that exclusion of these children had not been shown to be necessary to improve education within the State, id., at 583; and that the educational needs of the children statutorily excluded were not different from the needs of children not excluded, ibid.” Continuing:

“Since the “supreme” court vomited up such a convoluted decision based on the Fourteenth and Fifth Amendments to the U.S. Constitution, shall we look at the historical facts regarding the Fourteenth Amendment? The largest number of illegals come from Mexico – or at least until this last surge of the on-going invasion; 80% are Hondurans. Mexicans who illegally enter the US are Mexican citizens under their constitution and so are their kids, born or unborn regardless of whether they leave the country or not:

“Mexican Constitution – Chapter II – Article 30. “Mexican nationality is acquired by birth or by naturalization. A. Mexicans by birth are: I. Those born in the territory of the Republic, regardless of the nationality of their parents: II. Those born in a foreign country of Mexican parents; of a Mexican father and a foreign mother; or of a Mexican mother and an unknown father.”

“The Fourteenth Amendment to the U.S. Constitution reads: “All persons born or naturalized in the United States, and subject to the jurisdiction thereof, are citizens of the United States and the State wherein they reside.”

“Illegal aliens “reside” illegally on U.S. soil. And: “No state shall make or enforce any law which shall abridge the privileges or immunities of citizens of the United States; nor shall any state deprive any person of life, liberty, or property, without due process of law; nor deny to any person within its jurisdiction the equal protection of the laws.”

“Since illegal Mexicans are Mexican citizens, their allegiance is to Mexico, not any state of the Union where they illegally “reside”.

In other words, too bad for the states of the Union and the taxpayers. Illegal aliens cannot be deprived of an education paid for by stealing from the taxpayers! Illegal alien students who have no legal right to be on U.S. soil. Here in Texas (that was almost ten years ago) there are more than 400,000 ILLEGAL aliens minors in grades K-12 costing we Texans nearly $4 BILLION dollars a year. Those illegal “students” have been bleeding our schools dry, not to mention trying to deal with – in some cases – 100 or more different languages and no English.

The court goes on to say that illegal alien students didn’t have any control over their parents smuggling them into this country, so they are entitled to special consideration under the 14th Amendment. What rot. In 1982, 4 justices on that court were appointed by Nixon, one by Eisenhower, one by LBJ, one by JFK and two by Reagan.

When that decision was made, Congress had already passed immigration laws. Anyone who enters this country without going through the proper channels is here illegally. They are not “persons” invited in the U.S., they smuggle themselves across the border. Well, now they just walk across the border, happy to get picked up by the U.S. Border Patrol so they can get turned loose throughout this country. Show up for court dates? There’s a sickening joke.

YOU pay for illegals and all their “free” health care – including very expensive dental work while your family goes without. This has been going on for decades and yet – the American people continue to vote back to Congress the same RATS stealing your paycheck.

Clogging our legal system. Between the ACLU and pro-illegal alien groups, organizations and lawyers, years ago states had to set up extra courts and judges just to deal with bogus amnesty applications. We the people are being raped to pay for all these legal bills for illegals. It’s flat out wrong and outrageous.

Our country is now suffering with the predicted inflation disaster, food shortages underway, shortage of doctors, nurses, lab workers, school resources, water and jobs – how much of all of our resources are being used up everyday by 35-40 MILLION illegals aliens who have no right to be on U.S. soil? Think about it.

Oh, but you can’t deport that many illegals. BULL. I’ve been pounding on the SOLUTION since 2014 in columns and letters to a dozen (still in office) senators and reps in Congress as well as President Trump. Twice I sent letters with the bill number and received not ONE RESPONSE.

If Republicans take both chambers of Congress in November, We the People MUST make this a top priority immediately. This is from one of my columns on the SOLUTION:

Our Federal Wallet Stretched To Limit By Illegal Aliens Getting Welfare’ “Even worse, Americans have seen heinous crimes committed by individuals who are here illegally.” – Senator Dirty Harry Reid, Democratic/Communist Party USA. He also said that the U.S. open door policy is being abused at the expense of honest, working citizens. August 5, 1993, Dirty Harry’s office issued the following:

“In response to increased terrorism and abuse of social programs by aliens, Sen. Harry Reid (D-Nev.) Today introduced the first and only comprehensive immigration reform bill in Congress. Currently, an alien living illegally in the United States often pays no taxes but receives unemployment, welfare, free medical care and other federal benefits. Recent terrorist acts, including the World Trade Center bombing, have underscored the need to keep violent criminals out of the country…..

“Our borders have overflowed with illegal immigrants placing tremendous burdens on our criminal justice system, schools and social programs. The Immigration and Naturalization Service needs the ability to step up enforcement. Our federal wallet is stretched to the limit by illegal aliens getting welfare, food stamps, medical care, and other benefits often without paying any taxes.”

“Safeguards like welfare and free medical care are in place to boost Americans in need of short-term assistance. These programs were not meant to entice freeloaders and scam artists from around the world. Even worse, Americans have seen heinous crimes committed by individuals who are here illegally.”

“His statements were to announce a bill he introduced back then titled the Immigration Stabilization Act [S.1351]. I’m betting it was not written by Dirty Harry, but by lawyers who know what they’re doing and the sure to come legal challenges. It covers the whole gambit of turning off the trillions spent over the past 28 years since Reagan sold us out. One section I want to highlight: TITLE X–CITIZENSHIP

SEC. 1001. BASIS OF CITIZENSHIP CLARIFIED.

“In the exercise of its powers under section 5 of the Fourteenth Article of Amendment to the Constitution of the United States, the Congress has determined and hereby declares that any person born after the date of enactment of this title to a mother who is neither a citizen of the United States nor admitted to the United States as a lawful permanent resident, and which person is a national or citizen of another country of which either of his or her natural parents is a national or citizen, or is entitled upon application to become a national or citizen of such country, shall be considered as born subject to the jurisdiction of that foreign country and not subject to the jurisdiction of the United States within the meaning of section 1 of such Article and shall therefore not be a citizen of the United States or of any State solely by reason of physical presence within the United States at the moment of birth.”

“Dirty Harry was speaking about the legal fiction called ‘anchor babies’ something I have been very vocal about: States Must Fight Legal Fiction Called Anchor Babies. Judge Jeanine ‘Illegally Entering U.S. Is Not a Right to Citizenship‘ – She is on point and says it like it is: “I draw but one conclusion: Barack Obama is intentionally using the immigration crisis as an excuse to change the demographics and ultimately the electorate of this nation.” Illegals tell filmmakers: we were told to vote democrat, or be deported: “Livingston wrote that, prior to the 2012 presidential election, “the illegals were handed voter registrations and told they would be sent to states with NO ID check for voting.”

“Of course, that puffed up peacock has changed his tune: Harry Reid: The Border is Secure, Now We Need Illegal Alien Amnesty – July 15, 2014: “Ladies and gentlemen, an idiot.” Reid is dead now, but that bill is the solution. It WILL facilitate self-deporting by millions of illegals and the rest can get rounded up and deported and I don’t care if it costs a trillion bux.

Who knows if Stage One Alzheimer Cheater China Joe Biden will still be the marionette in the WH in November? My personal opinion is Susan Rice is running the show. Most certainly dirty, filthy traitor, Hussein Obama and communist Valerie Jarrett are her minions. But remember a legitimate president (which would NOT be the ineligible giggling buffoon playing VP, Kamala Harris) can veto a bill but Congress can override a presidential veto:

How does Congress Override a Presidential Veto?

In the meantime, here in Texas, our courageous Border Patrol (hated by the commies in DC) and DPS are doing everything they can to continue rounding up the hordes. A tragedy we have no constitutional militia (“for the security of a free state”– Second Amendment) or things would be a lot different at the border. Some new wall sections are being built. But, it will NOT stop until the welfare stops and our immigration laws are forcibly enforced. Leadership requires a backbone and resolve to do what’s right under the law – not what will get you votes.

Number of terrorists arrested at Southern Border has skyrocketed this year, June 1, 2022

Texas Mother, Daughter Killed When Human Smuggler Crashes Into Their Vehicle During a Police Pursuit – All 6 Illegal Aliens Survive Crash, Dec. 12, 2021. No Merry Christmas for that family for the rest of their lives. Will you or your family be next?

Go look at this chart. – Ask a grieving parent about their teenager’s funeral – dead from overdosing on fentanyl or other drugs coming across the border. Spring Breakers overdose on fentanyl-laced cocaine at Florida rental house, March 11, 2022

Drugged out USA: The moment a couple high on meth and heroin were found passed out in SUV with their two babies in the back – Just remember how OUR troops guarded the poppy fields in Afghanistan for more than a decade which then makes it way as heroin into the U.S.

How much food, water, gasoline, “free” cash and jobs are stolen by tens of millions of illegals every day in this country? Yeah, stolen as thieves steal from others. Not to mention as covered above depleting the resources of public schools and health care. In flagrant violation of federal immigration laws: Denver Hires Illegal Alien as Teacher. Did DOJ go after them? No. Cheater Hussein Obama was playing president and he loves illegal aliens.

Our immigration laws aren’t about popularity or how nice an illegal alien is or how long they’ve managed to avoid being deported, it’s about OUR laws and sovereignty. Our once beautiful melting pot nation is becoming just another third world country sh*t hole paid for by the sweat of your labor.

Until the American people force this bill down the throats of Congress and demand it get passed, our resources will continue to be stolen reducing OUR quality of life by individuals who have no right to be on U.S. soil.Illegals say they want a better life for their children. What about America’s children? This is OUR country, not yours. I’m sorry for your situation but it’s up to the people in Mexico and South America to make themselves free even if they have to do as our brave colonials did by taking on the British.

