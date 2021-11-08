By: Devvy

November 8, 2021

There are so many lawsuits that have been filed over the past six months over those COVID-19 experimental injections one can hardly keep up. One court grants a stay and another simply kicks the case to the curb. Trump’s Supreme Court Denies Religious Exemptions to Mandatory COVID-19 Shots to Maine Health Care Workers, Oct. 30, 2021

“Fetal tissue cells are used in the production of COVID-19 vaccines, and earlier this month Project Veritas published a video from a Pfizer employee whistleblower who claims that internal communication at Pfizer tried to hide this fact from the public, in an effort to reduce or eliminate religious exemption claims. See:

Pfizer Whistleblower Claims Pfizer Hid Information from the Public About Using Fetal Tissue to Develop their COVID-19 Vaccine

“The Supreme Court rejected the Maine healthcare workers claim in a 6-3 decision, with Trump-appointed Supreme Court Justices Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett providing the “swing votes,” joining Justice Stephen Breyer in denying the petition. As a result, now thousands of healthcare workers in Maine face losing their jobs, and probably many more thousands, if not millions, nationwide.”

Lawsuits take time and that’s something working against Americans who refuse to be used as guinea pigs for experimental injections PROVEN to be deadly, useless as far as effectiveness and are injuring tens and tens of thousands of Americans.

The 4th Covid Shot: Could Vaccine Failure by Any More Obvious? – “The glaring vaccine failure stares us straight in the face and yet many people are still unable to recognize it. They cannot perceive it, because they have been frightened and brainwashed into intellectual stupor by the Covid establishment, and now they blindly follow the “guidance” of the very people responsible for this travesty.

“What more evidence does one need to recognize the utter vaccine failure than the recent authorization by the CDC of a fourth Covid injection in the span of 323 days?”

Effectiveness of 2 of 3 COVID-19 Vaccines Used in US Drops Below 50 Percent After 6 Months: Study, Nov. 7, 2021

52,000 Breakthrough COVID-19 Cases Recorded In Indiana; 531 Fully Vaccinated Residents Dead, October 24 2021

I say useless because SARS-CoV-2 is a weaponized flu that many scientists who’ve been dissecting this from day one, say will never go away just like the ‘normal’ influenza flu the world goes through every winter. The only silver lining is the newfound knowledge that this influenza flu season doctors can prescribe Ivermectin, Hydroxychloroquine, L-Lysine and other proven treatments and the DO NOT NEED FDA APPROVAL. Lysine Therapy for SARS-CoV-2

Treating COVID-19 with a vaccine is one of the biggest lies spewed by puppet health officials and doctors who know NOTHING about this diabolical plan. The world has been told from day one SARS-CoV-2 is a virus but that has been proven to be a lie. [1]

The CDC (Center for Disease Creation) has lied to the world since day one as has career criminal, the sadistic Anthony Fauci. Going on two years the American people, or a sizeable percentage, believed every word coming out of his lying mouth. As the months have dragged on and he’s been proven to be a charlatan, something happened that changed the public’s mind about ‘grandfatherly’ Fauci the Faker: Torturing dogs.[2]

And, to add injury to insult, animal lovers are being forced to pay for such barbaric “medical research.[3]

So many lawsuits. I think the first was against the Houston Methodist Hospital conglomerate. The ignorant judge in that case ruled against the plaintiffs. If you missed this legal analysis on that case, you can read it here and believe me, it’s very educational from a legal standpoint.

In my September 6, 2021 column, Can the CDC, FDA, Fauci & NAID Be Sued for Fraud? I asked the legal questions but so far, have not seen any legal action on that front. Yes, they should be sued just like hospitals and any entity (pharmacies, “vaccination” centers) who have been using an RT PCR test to detect a virus that doesn’t exist using a test that doesn’t test for any virus.

Americans by the millions according to polls are finally admitting career criminal, Joe Biden, who stole the election last November is mentally impaired in the extreme. He’s not only an embarrassment to America, he’s a danger for national security. Our open southern border allowing terrorists to cross over as well as convicted child molesters and criminals of every sort is deliberate by design promoted by the walking corpse in the WH.

Not only is Biden a career criminal, cheater and on his knees to the Chinese Communist Party, he is a pedophile and has been for decades. Showers With Your Daughter, Joe???

I’ve always felt OSHA is an unconstitutional agency. Healthful working conditions for workers is a Tenth Amendment issue under the U.S. Constitution. Same with the unconstitutional EPA where one size does not fit all states. Why the Environmental Protection Agency must be abolished, January 21, 2005 (Mine). OSHA dictating to the states once again puts enormous power into the hands of unelected bureau-rats and an even bigger centralized government which is not only bankrupting us, it’s killing our freedoms and liberty.

Is OSHA unconstitutional? January 6, 2016, Danien Schiff, Pacific Legal Counsel

OSHA Changes Rule That Covers Up Vaccine Injuries, Prevents Workers’ Compensation Claims, Nov. 4, 2021 – “The Occupational Safety and Health Administration amended its injury recording rule in a way that hides the true extent of the damage the COVID vaccine mandate will have on the American workforce.”

BREAKING! OSHA Rule Out. Lawsuits Readying. Get Ready. November 4, 2021

OSHA COVID-19 Vaccine Rule May Be Expanded to Small Businesses: Labor Department, November 4, 2021

Exclusive — Rep. Andy Biggs Introducing Bill to Abolish OSHA After Agency Mandates Vaccines, Testing, Nov. 2, 2021. Rep. Biggs is one of the good guys in Congress. Of course, since the socialists and communists hold the majority in the U.S. House, his bill will go nowhere. But add it to the list of what Congress must do if they take back control in 2022.

Fascism: A governmental system led by a dictator having complete power, forcibly suppressing opposition and criticism, regimenting all industry, commerce, etc.

Equal Protection Under the Law – In this case, protection from dangerous experimental injections being passed off as vaccines. Where is your equal protection or does it only apply to ‘the chosen ones’?

Members of Congress and Their Staff Are Exempt From Biden’s Vaccine Mandate, Sept. 10, 2021

“The New York Times reported on Thursday that the executive order doesn’t apply to those who work for Congress or the federal courts, citing White House officials.Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi said at a press conference on April 29 that the House couldn’t require members to be vaccinated. Video clips of those remarks gained renewed attention online following Biden’s announcement.

“So—so here is the thing. We are—we cannot require someone to be vaccinated. That’s just not what we can do. It is a matter of privacy to know who is or who isn’t,” Pelosi said.”I can’t go to the Capitol Physician and say, ‘Give me the names of people who aren’t vaccinated, so I can go encourage them or make it known to others to encourage them to be vaccinated.’ So we can’t—we can’t do that,” she said.”

They didn’t because Pelsoi knows Congress has no authority to violate privacy laws, what’s known as ‘bodily integrity’ as well as the Nuremberg Codes. Instead, Biden’s masters said, here, sign this Executive Order, try to stay awake when you do the photo op signing and then back to bed for your daily six-hour nap.

Because the majority of adult Americans know little to nothing about presidential executive orders, they think when a president signs an EO it applies to everyone. Wrong. The courts are a separate judicial branch of the federal government as are the U.S. House and Senate who belong to the separate legislative branch.

Ron DeSantis: OSHA Rule Created ‘Under the Guise of Emergency Power’, Nov. 5, 2021 (Where’s the beef? Remember that one? Where’s the emergency? There never was one.)

“This is an attempt to shoehorn policy through the bureaucracy in a way that will be difficult for some of these individuals and private parties to resist,” he continued, asserting the rule is being presented under the “guise of emergency power.”

“I think it’s interesting that this is being done under the guise of emergency power. This was announced two months ago, and it said, this is an emergency, and that this is grave danger,” DeSantis noted:

“Then why did it take you two months to issue the rule? And then of course the rule doesn’t take effect until January, which is convenient because it’s not going to minimize workforce disruptions over the holiday season, which we know we’re likely to see anyways, and then this would only exacerbate that.”

Because of the mass resistance to those COVID experimental injections never seen in my lifetime, Biden’s handlers (Hussein Obama and communist Valerie Jarrett) and their clever lawyers came up with a new plan to force Americans to choose between putting food on the table or dying from those injections or becoming severely, permanently disabled: OSHA.

OSHA’s Mission

“With the Occupational Safety and Health Act of 1970, Congress created the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) to ensure safe and healthful working conditions for workers by setting and enforcing standards and by providing training, outreach, education and assistance.”

What you read below is healthful? This is what needs to be shoved down OSHA’s throat: Forcing employees to get injected doesn’t make a safer work place. A report containing the mass deaths, crippling adverse reactions and testimony of those injured – tens of thousands and growing – needs to get shoved down their big chief’s throat. A group of Americans in jeopardy of losing their jobs need a good legal team to put OSHA on notice with facts and their intent to sue (If it’s possible): OSHA is in violation of the Nuremberg Codes and are willfully and intentionally intending to harm millions of workers in this country by enforcing employees to take experimental injections against their will in exchange for a paycheck. Quit calling them vaccines.

OSHA needs to be put on notice – as well as private corporations like airlines – just how dangerous those injections are and that employees getting them are not making the work place safer or healthier. If they refuse to withdraw the mandate, lawyers representing thousands of employees can then notify them of their intent to first file an injunction to stop it and then to sue.

I’m not a lawyer and have no legal training, but why can’t employees also sue their employers. (1) Family of those who died after getting the injections demanded by employer under threat of losing their paycheck and (2) For adverse effects after getting the shots.

Under the ETS, What Paid Leave Must an Employer Provide an Employee to Obtain a COVID-19 Vaccine or Test? (ETS is OSHA’s emergency temporary standard.)

“The ETS covers any employer with 100 or more employees that is not subject to the federal contractor vaccine requirements or healthcare ETS.

Exempted from the ETS are employees who perform 100% remote work, and those who work exclusively outside or work at a worksite where no other individuals are present.

Employers are obligated to check each employee’s vaccination status by December 5, 2021, maintain these vax records, and maintain a roster of employees’ vax status.

All covered employees must either be fully vaccinated or commence weekly testing by January 4, 2022.

Any employee who is not fully vaccinated and reports to a workplace as of January 4, 2022 must submit to a COVID-19 weekly testing protocol. The employee must take and provide proof of a negative test at least once every seven days.

If an unvaccinated employee frequents the office less often than every seven days, the employee must be tested for COVID-19 within seven days prior to returning to the workplace and must provide proof of negative test upon return to the workplace.

Employers must ensure that all unvaccinated employees wear a face covering while indoors or when occupying a vehicle with another person for work purposes, with limited exceptions.

If an employee cannot wear a face covering because of a disability or a sincerely held religious belief, the employee may be entitled to a reasonable accommodation.

“The text of the ETS can be accessed here.”

Once again, using a test that doesn’t test for any virus. So how long do employers pay for an employee who is injured by those injections?

As for wearing one of those useless masks, lawyers should also provide EXPERT medical opinions to OSHA i.e., German Neurologist On Face Masks: ‘Oxygen Deprivation Causes Permanent Neurological Damage’ / Disease Expert Tells CNN: Most Masks Don’t Really Work Against Wuhan Coronavirus

OSHA: THIS promotes a safe and healthy work environment? Masks Didn’t Slow COVID Spread: New Study– “Our findings do not support the hypothesis that SARS-CoV-2 transmission rates decrease with greater public mask use,” notes the U of L report. Researchers stated that “masks may promote social cohesion as rallying symbols during a pandemic, but risk compensation can also occur” before listing some observed risks that accompany mask wearing:” Rest at link.

Business owners, CEO’s of corporations: OPEN YOUR DAMN EYES AND SEE THE CARNAGE WHICH IS EXCELERATING.

47 studies confirm ineffectiveness of masks for COVID and 32 more confirm their negative health effects

Face masks for children: Both ineffective and dangerous -Important read to shove down school boards throats as well as employers.

Tens of thousands can no longer work or now living in hell and pain for months and months after getting those injections. Here’s so many it would take hours to read:

C19 Vax Reactions

Government’s Own Data Proves COVID-19 Shots Are Causing Blood Clots, Heart Disease, and DEATH, Nov. 4, 2021

Doctors and COVID-19 Vaccine Injured Testify in Washington D.C. to Crimes Against Humanity – CDC, FDA, NIH, Fauci are No Shows, Nov. 2, 2021

What the DeathVaxx does or did to you — A Doctor tells you plainly

This Autopsy of Dead Vaxxed Body Should Have You Very Scared, October 30, 2021

At least my state Attorney General (Texas) filed a lawsuit to stop this, but have no doubt, Biden’s pimp, U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland (rejected by the senate for a seat on the U.S. Supreme Court) will fight back.

Federal court of appeals issues temporary halt to Biden vaccine mandate – “Earlier in the week, Paxton sued the Biden administration over the mandate and argued that the move to force workers at companies with over 100 employees to be vaccinated or undergo weekly testing is “flatly unconstitutional.”

“Biden’s new vaccine mandate on private businesses is a breathtaking abuse of power,” Paxton tweeted Friday. “OSHA has only limited power & specific responsibilities. This latest move goes way outside those bounds. This ‘standard’ is flatly unconstitutional. I’m asking the Court to strike it down.”

Cherie Zaslawsky has shown America the obscene state of affairs in this country over this COVID fairy tale in her last column, America’s Hitlerian Henchmen: “Among the many treasonous, traitorous Congressional, state and county officials—not to mention our demented Usurper-in-Chief and his staff of sycophantic Marxists, all of whom have jettisoned the Constitution and our protections under our cherished Bill of Rights—let me call your attention to three less well-known men of special note.

“They are Warren Newton, MD, President and CEO of the American Board of Family Medicine; Richard J. Baron, MD, President and CEO of the American Board of Internal Medicine; and David G. Nichols, MD, MBA, President and CEO of the American Board of Pediatrics.

“These three medical office holders—men in key positions of leadership in the medical establishment who are bound, along with all our physicians, by the Hippocratic Oath to do no harm—have issued a Joint Statement threatening any doctor who speaks out about Covid vaccine dangers, injuries or deaths.”

And, what did that statement say? “The Federation of State Medical Boards (FSMB), which supports its member state medical licensing boards, has recently issued a statement saying that providing misinformation about the COVID-19 vaccine contradicts physicians’ ethical and professional responsibilities, and therefore may subject a physician to disciplinary actions, including suspension or revocation of their medical license.

“We at the American Board of Family Medicine (ABFM), the American Board of Internal Medicine (ABIM), and the American Board of Pediatrics (ABP) support FSMB’s position. We also want all physicians certified by our Boards to know that such unethical or unprofessional conduct may prompt their respective Board to take action that could put their certification at risk.

“Expertise matters, and board-certified physicians have demonstrated that they have stayed current in their field. Spreading misinformation or falsehoods to the public during a time of a public health emergency goes against everything our Boards and our community of board-certified physicians stand for. The evidence that we have safe, effective and widely available vaccines against COVID-19 is overwhelming. We are particularly concerned about physicians who use their authority to denigrate vaccination at a time when vaccines continue to demonstrate excellent effectiveness against severe illness, hospitalization and death.

9/11: Police were considered heroes. Black Lies Movement/ANTIFA: Police are pigs that should be killed. Pre-COVID-19 doctors were respected for staying on top of science, informing their patients of what the best treatment is for their health issues and being there for their patient. Now, those same doctors who have stepped forward at the risk of their careers are being threatened with losing their medical licenses. They’re being hunted down like the SS under Hitler.

America: Do you see something wrong with this insanity? And you state lawmakers – where are you? The Federation of State Medical Boards, American Board of Family Medicine (ABFM), the American Board of Internal Medicine (ABIM), and the American Board of Pediatrics should all be hauled in front of state health safety committees in state legislatures. Don’t you dare threaten doctors who practice medicine in MY state who ARE telling the truth about those experimental injections and then lay out all the data and evidence. State legislatures can revoke the business licenses of the above. Two can play the game.

Are there ANY state legislators willing to stand up and defend all these doctors – too many to list here – standing for the truth trying to save their patients?

And now it’s time to shoot up children. Thousands have already received their first dose. Thousands of Kids Ages 5-11 Already Received a COVID Vaccine, Nov. 4, 2021

Soon my email box will begin to fill up with horror stories about either dead or maimed children whose parents have, sadly, allowed their child to get those deadly cocktails.

The mass resistance must continue. I don’t have all the legal answers but I do have this keyboard to get the truth to as many Americans as possible. Networking is what’s created such a mass resistance in this country against CRT, masks and those experimental injections. Please share this column on every social media platform possible so our numbers will continue to grow. And, if you work for any level of court system (county, state, federal) or know any judge, make sure to get copies to them if you can because I don’t believe most of them have any idea how bad it is.

Note: For a thorough, comprehensive education on the Fed, the income tax, education, Medicare, SS, the critical, fraudulent ratification of the Seventeenth Amendment and more, be sure to order my book by calling 800-955-0116 or click the link, “Taking Politics Out of Solutions“. 400 pages of facts and solutions.

© 2021 Devvy Kidd – All Rights Reserved

E-Mail Devvy: devvyk@npn.net

Footnotes:

[1] –COVID-19: Why Are American Scientists Silent on This?, July 26, 2021

[2] – CDC NOW Admits NO ‘Gold Standard’ for the Isolation for ANY Virus!

[3] – Fauci Isn’t the Only Sadistic Bastard

Related:

Criminal Collusion, Medical Malfeasance and Murder – A must read

The science behind why kids should not get (and don’t need) the COVID shot

EXCLUSIVE – 100% of Covid-19 Vaccine Deaths were caused by just 5% of the batches produced according to official Government data, Oct. 31, 2021

‘Hundreds of Thousands’ of COVID Vaccine Injury Reports Backlogged in VAERS, Analyst Says, October 27, 2021

Sheriffs say they won’t enforce Biden’s ‘unconstitutional’ COVID vaccine mandates

The horror stories are endless while all 50 Governors DO NOTHING BUT PROMOTE MORE DEATH AND DESTRUCTION.

This is a must watch video: Dr. Ardis knows what he’s talking about.

As well as this short one: Dr. Roger Hodkinson: “It’s all been a pack of lies”

Woman ends up in wheelchair with neurological damage after submitting to COVID shot

11 doctors seriously injured by covid injections speak out, Nov. 4, 2021 – I’ve been writing for months: What’s going to happen when tens of thousands of doctors, nurses, fire fighters, law enforcement, teachers start dying in large numbers or become permanently disabled and can no longer work? How about truck drivers, farmers, ranchers, those who stock grocery store shelves, dentists, vets? It’s underway, tragically.

Plan on flying for Thanksgiving or Christmas?‘Like a bomb went off in my head’: Pilot’s career ends after horrific symptoms following Pfizer shot

Army Surgeon Grounds Several Newly Vaccinated Pilots After They Develop Serious Chest Pain – “I believe the COVID vaccine is a greater threat to soldiers’ health and military readiness than the virus itself,” U.S. Army aerospace physician Lt. Col. Theresa Long said Tuesday.

“Long, who is senior flight surgeon at the U.S. Army Flight School at Fort Rucker, Alabama, was addressing a round table discussion put together by Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wisconsin). She said she was speaking under federal military whistleblower protection.”

EMA Pfizer Documents on Experimental COVID-19 mRNA Shots Reveal Animal Studies were Conducted during Trials – Risks to Pregnancy being Concealed but Verified by VAERS Data

Already happening. How much longer can the prostitute media and politicians hide the truth? Dr. Elizabeth Eads: CV19 Injections Will Cause Massive Deaths

41-Year-Old Florida Man Who Cursed Anti-Vaxxers Found Dead in His Home by Neighbors After Second COVID-19 Pfizer Shot

Thousands report developing abnormal tumors following COVID shots, Nov. 1, 2021

Lawsuits:

The EUA lawsuit referred to in my June 16, 2021 column– Update:– They have filed an amended complaint which I have read but is not yet posted on line. Will let you know when so you can read it. You can read the original filings here.

The lawsuit filed by attorney Thomas Renz over the number of deaths being deliberately hidden by the CDC is working it’s way through the system. That data is old now as the whistleblower’s sworn testimony was given in July 2021: Bombshell lawsuit: Gov’t whistleblower says coronavirus vaccine deaths at least 45,000

NY Health Commissioner Repeals Mask Mandate for Unvaxxed After Federal Lawsuit Filed

US Military, Federal Employees & Civilian Contractors Sue Biden Over Vaccine Mandate; Mandates Violate Federal EUA Law; Motion Filed for Temp Restraining Order & Injunction Against Mandate

CHD to Sue FDA for ‘Recklessly Endangering’ Children if Agency Authorizes Pfizer Vaccine for Children 5 to 11 Years Old

Alabama Latest State to File Lawsuit Against Biden Vaccine Mandates

Aflds Filed a Complaint Against Kaiser Permanente – “Kaiser Permanente asserts that it is merely following CDC guidelines. The CDC does not have the authority to mandate that all individuals be vaccinated, which has left the opening for many organizations like Kaiser to threaten “no jab, no job.” But as the largest healthcare employer in the nation, Kaiser wields enormous power, and it turns out there is an incestuous relationship between Kaiser and the policy decision-makers who are supposed to be acting independently. The Complaint reveals that the CDC and FDA are working in lock-step with Kaiser to mandate vaccines.